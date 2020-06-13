/
/
addison
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:42 PM
188 Apartments for rent in Addison, TX📍
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
178 Units Available
Vitruvian West
3801 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,030
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1100 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, spacious living spaces and kitchen island. Community has a business center, pool and fitness center. Steps away from neighborhood restaurants.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
70 Units Available
Savoye
3850 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,015
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1156 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open kitchens, granite countertops, master bedrooms and modern touches. Two resort-style pools and HD movie room. Close to I-635, Dallas North Tollway and nearby restaurants.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
45 Units Available
Fiori on Vitruvian Park
3990 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,107
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,697
1450 sqft
Great for commuters, just minutes from downtown Dallas. Luxury community offers 24-hour concierge, private garages and biking trails. Units include amenities like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and California closets.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
39 Units Available
Camden Addison
17200 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1130 sqft
Dry cleaning service, DVD rental stations and a 24-hour gym are only some of the great amenities in this community. Units feature balconies or patios, along with beautiful fireplaces. Located near the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
37 Units Available
Allegro Addison Circle
15750 Spectrum Dr, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,182
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1260 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, garage parking, clubhouse and a hot tub. Apartments have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. It's also only minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
$
46 Units Available
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,291
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1185 sqft
Be one of the first to call AMLI Addison home. Located conveniently off the Dallas North Tollway, our luxury apartments are steps away from Addison Circle and the countless restaurants Addison has to offer.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
110 Units Available
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir, Addison, TX
Studio
$875
770 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1177 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom units available in centrally located complex. Minutes away from Uptown and Downtown Dallas. Recently renovated with more than 400 unique floor plans. Fully furnished.
Verified
1 of 103
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
63 Units Available
Jewel on Landmark
14650 Landmark Blvd, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1253 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience resort-style living with a boutique feel at Jewel on Landmark. Our contemporary apartment community is situated in North Dallas in Addison, Texas.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
32 Units Available
Addison Keller Springs
4800 Keller Springs Rd, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,111
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1184 sqft
Huge circular pool with water features and sun shelf. Resident lounge with foosball and billiards. Soaring ceilings reach nine-plus feet. Programmable thermostats with separate zones. Just a half mile to the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 05:29pm
20 Units Available
Bent Tree Oaks
4820 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
Studio
$910
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1169 sqft
Within walking distance of Quorum Park, Bent Tree Oaks offers access to the area's wide array of restaurants and amenities. Features include upgraded kitchens, modern appliances and e-payment options.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 05:17pm
17 Units Available
Bent Tree Fountains
4822 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1470 sqft
Comfortable homes right beside Quorum Park. Swim and play tennis on site. Cats and dogs allowed. E-payments for resident convenience. Close to Bent Tree Country Club. Right near Addison Airport.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:54pm
19 Units Available
Bent Tree Brooks
4824 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1488 sqft
Cozy homes with fireplaces and walk-in closets. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy a pool and tennis court on-site. Near Bent Tree Country Club. Easy access to Addison Airport.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
149 Units Available
Elan Addison Grove
4150 Belt Line Road, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,250
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1261 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At Elan Addison Grove, anything is possible.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:08pm
25 Units Available
Bent Tree Trails
16300 Ledgemont Ln, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1245 sqft
Quorum Park, George Bush Turnpike and the Mary Kay Museum are all within minutes of this community. Luxury amenities include hot tub, tennis court and swimming pool. Units feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Addison
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 02:50pm
$
Prestonwood
6 Units Available
London Park
15889 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$971
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1056 sqft
Unit Highlight: #1003 - All new appliance package, all new cabinetry in kitchen and bathrooms, new marble countertops, contemporary lighting, beautiful wood flooring, fireplace with wood grain mantle and hearth, brushed nickel ceiling fans in living
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
18 Units Available
Ventana at Spring Valley
5555 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1170 sqft
Resort-style pool and cabana-shaded lounge. Fitness center with cardio and strength-training equipment. Kitchens with pantries for plenty of storage space. Five minutes to the Galleria Dallas.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
18 Units Available
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1208 sqft
Great on-site management and maintenance with community blog to stay abreast of local events. Playground and grill areas under shade of mature trees. Washer/dryer in all homes.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Prestonwood
23 Units Available
IMT Prestonwood
15480 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1067 sqft
Pet-friendly community within walking distance of Addison Circle Park. Cable- and satellite-ready units with dual bathroom sinks, two-tone designer paint, USB ports and LED lighting.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
7 Units Available
Grand Seasons
6069 Beltline Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,043
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
996 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Seasons in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:36pm
$
Prestonwood
35 Units Available
St. Moritz Apartments
5665 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1540 sqft
This property lets residents stay fit at the gym, wind down on the putting green, or simply relax at the hot tub or pool. There's plenty of shopping, including a Walmart Supercenter, along Arapaho Road.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
50 Units Available
Midway Urban Village
4050 McEwen Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,249
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1435 sqft
Stellar amenities and features await you including an expansive health club and resort-style pool with tanning ledges, a private deck with commercial grade grilling and lounge areas to inspire comfort and conversation.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
44 Units Available
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1528 sqft
Premium apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious floor plans. Community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/grill for entertaining. Close to Dallas North Tollway and 635.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
19 Units Available
Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1144 sqft
Located in Midtown Dallas, these contemporary apartments overlook a well-maintained courtyard. Stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets in units. Fire pit, business center and pool located on the site.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Prestonwood
36 Units Available
Berkshire Auburn
5515 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,137
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1187 sqft
Located close to Walmart Supercenter and The Clubs of Prestonwood. Units feature great views, one or two bedrooms, and fully-equipped kitchens. Community offers outdoor games, a garden courtyard, and a pool.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Addison, the median rent is $823 for a studio, $981 for a 1-bedroom, $1,220 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,654 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Addison, check out our monthly Addison Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Addison area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Addison from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TX