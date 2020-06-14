Apartment List
TX
/
dallas
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:28 PM

391 Apartments for rent in Dallas, TX with gym

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
Haskell Flats
1500 North Haskell Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
717 sqft
Discover your base camp for modern apartment living in downtown Dallas. Distinct style and artistic character are the backdrop of urban living at Haskell Flats apartments.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
28 Units Available
2929 Wycliff
2929 Wycliff Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,213
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1272 sqft
Resident lounge and fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows. Open gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stone backsplash. Hardwood floors, ten foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
23 Units Available
Veridian Place
4849 Haverwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1018 sqft
Dallas North and President George Bush Turnpikes make all of Dallas easily accessible from this community. Residents can work up a sweat at the gym or relax in the pool. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Oak Lawn
28 Units Available
Gallery at Turtle Creek
3427 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,044
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
1156 sqft
Minutes from downtown Dallas. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and designer lighting. Fitness center with free classes, rooftop bar with city views. Close to Katy Trail and Hwy 75.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Oak Lawn
50 Units Available
1900 McKinney
1900 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,185
1397 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,309
1898 sqft
Luxurious units include 10- to 12-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and expansive windows. Community offers rooftop pool, resident club and Starbucks coffee bar. Steps away from world-class dining and nightlife at Sambuca and House of Blues.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Coronado Hills - Gastonwood
18 Units Available
Lakewood Greens
7150 E Grand Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$961
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1041 sqft
Luxurious community offers pool, sauna and outdoor kitchen. Units feature brushed nickel fixtures, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Close to some of the city's most elegant shopping and dining, near the Santa Fe Trail.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Downtown Dallas
28 Units Available
The Merc
1800 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,170
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1384 sqft
Historic building has units with patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors. Community offers residents pool table, pool, media room, and elevator. Close to the Akard train stop, in the heart of Downtown Dallas.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Oak Lawn
25 Units Available
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones
3010 State St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,635
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1587 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2171 sqft
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones near Griggs Park and Rt. 45 offers everything from hardwood floors and granite countertops to in-unit laundry facilities and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Lake Cliff
34 Units Available
Urban House
1409 N Zang Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,116
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1056 sqft
1-3 bedroom units with walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Both Coombs Creek and Bishops Arts District are nearby. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, concierge, swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Lovefield West
39 Units Available
The Southwestern
5959 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$983
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1123 sqft
Crafted from reclaimed materials, old is new again at The Southwestern, just off Harry Hines Blvd. Residents relax in the saltwater pool, workout in the gym or socialize in the communal lounge.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
21 Units Available
La Salle
18725 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$942
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1287 sqft
In the heart of North Dallas. Modern community with a pool, gym, and garage. Pet-friendly. Spacious interiors with fireplaces, extra storage, and patio or balcony. Custom home features provided.
Verified

1 of 102

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
$
Roseland
43 Units Available
Modera Hall Street
1800 N Hall St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1344 sqft
A recently renovated community near parks and classic Manhattan. On-site pool, coffee bar and dog park. Spacious interiors with granite countertops, new appliances, and a patio or balcony in each unit.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
$
Prestonwood
34 Units Available
St. Moritz Apartments
5665 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,908
1540 sqft
This property lets residents stay fit at the gym, wind down on the putting green, or simply relax at the hot tub or pool. There's plenty of shopping, including a Walmart Supercenter, along Arapaho Road.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
Oak Lawn
22 Units Available
Routh Street Flats
3033 Routh St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,255
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
1155 sqft
Stylish apartments in happening Uptown. Unit highlights include chef-inspired kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and granite counters. Pet-friendly. Easy access to I-35E. A stone's throw from Katy Trail.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
$
13 Units Available
4804 Haverwood
4804 Haverwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
937 sqft
With gated parking and courtesy night patrol, residents can feel safe in this community. They also enjoy in-unit fireplaces, large kitchens, and a private balcony or patio. Just moments from Katie Jackson Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
87 Units Available
The Regent
17717 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1080 sqft
Fitness room with cardio and resistance machines. Landscaped pool with sundeck. Every bedroom has its own walk-in closet. Just five minutes to President George Bush Turnpike or Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Lovefield West
52 Units Available
Jefferson West Love
2293 Hawes Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,147
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1221 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. West Love is where today's sophisticated young professionals find their fit.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Downtown Dallas
70 Units Available
Camden Farmers Market
2210 Canton St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,159
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Three pools, a private movie theater and two fitness centers are just the tip of the amenities iceberg at this community. Convenient to the Dallas Farmers Market. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Henderson
9 Units Available
Camden Henderson
5222 Belmont Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,189
1944 sqft
Just minutes from Uptown, West Village and Knox-Henderson. Modern apartments feature walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and a modern kitchen. Community offers a pool, volleyball court and beautiful courtyard.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
$
Oak Lawn
15 Units Available
AMLI Quadrangle
2717 Howell St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,476
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,327
1255 sqft
Immacuately designed central courtyards offer sun deck, gourmet outdoor kitchen, and fountains. Rooftop lounge with downtown views. Expansive windows and designer finishes in every home. Within easy walkign distance of Light Rail access, numerous bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
3 Units Available
Trinity Loft
1403 Slocum St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$2,513
957 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Set in the Dallas downtown district and close to popular entertainment destinations like the Katy Trail and Victory Park, properties here boast vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. Community with gym and media room.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
$
Oak Lawn
46 Units Available
Ardan
2975 Blackburn Street, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,825
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,099
1367 sqft
Urban location near the Alex W. Spence Talented/Gifted Academy. Air-conditioned units with eat-in kitchens. Controlled access community with on-site property manager and pet play and wash facilities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
Lake Highlands
28 Units Available
The Lookout at Lake Highlands
9330 Lookout Point, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,330
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located five minutes from White Rock Lake trails and lake. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center, and rooftop outdoor deck. Each home features 10-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and large kitchen islands.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
$
7 Units Available
Arrive on University
5750 E University Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,159
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1096 sqft
Bright interiors with designer track and recessed lighting, plus huge windows throughout. Fitness room with cardio machines and equipment for strength training. Half a mile to US-75, numerous restaurants and bars within walking distance.
City Guide for Dallas, TX

"My home in Dallas is wonderful. I can walk everywhere. It's a pretty good hidden secret, Dallas. There are wonderful restaurants and a wonderful nightlife. It's just a beautiful city to be in." (Jodi Lyn O'Keefe)

Considered by many to be a frontier of the west (although folks in Fort Worth will likely have a different opinion about that), it’s not all about boots and cowboy hats in Dallas; some of the top names in fashion and cuisine have established Texas outposts, and as one of the top 10 largest cities in the country, Dallas’ many neighborhoods all have a distinct flavor and personality, leaving plenty of options open for everyone looking to call the “Big D” their home.

Having trouble with Craigslist Dallas? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Dallas, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Dallas renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

