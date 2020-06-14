391 Apartments for rent in Dallas, TX with gym
"My home in Dallas is wonderful. I can walk everywhere. It's a pretty good hidden secret, Dallas. There are wonderful restaurants and a wonderful nightlife. It's just a beautiful city to be in." (Jodi Lyn O'Keefe)
Considered by many to be a frontier of the west (although folks in Fort Worth will likely have a different opinion about that), it’s not all about boots and cowboy hats in Dallas; some of the top names in fashion and cuisine have established Texas outposts, and as one of the top 10 largest cities in the country, Dallas’ many neighborhoods all have a distinct flavor and personality, leaving plenty of options open for everyone looking to call the “Big D” their home.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Dallas renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.