Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool accessible elevator garage parking bbq/grill bike storage business center conference room courtyard lobby online portal

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Brand-new energy meets unparalleled style in West Dallas at The Austin at Trinity Green. Come experience a lifestyle that is unlike any other in the vibrant Trinity Groves area. This 355-unit community featuring studio, one, and two bedroom homes is destined to set a new standard as a community diverse from any other within the area. Welcome to first-class living - Welcome to The Austin at Trinity Green.