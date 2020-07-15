162 Apartments For Rent Near El Centro College

/
El Centro College
30 Units Available
Oak Lawn
The 23
2370 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,569
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,891
1227 sqft
Within walking distance of the Perot Museum of Natural Science in the heart of Dallas. Luxury units with quartz countertops, hardwood floors, and keyless entry. Luxury community amenities including infinity pool and gym.
43 Units Available
Oak Lawn
The Ashton
2215 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,384
1179 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1673 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This high-rise community is in Uptown Dallas and only minutes from shopping, dining and the I-35 corridor. These recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. On-site wine room, clubhouse, concierge and valet.
42 Units Available
Oak Lawn
The Christopher
2323 North Akard Street, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,960
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,455
2732 sqft
The Christopher at the Union offer Studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes.
24 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Post Worthington
2808 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,075
334 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1202 sqft
Uptown location near Greenwood Cemetery. Updated features like wide-plank maple floors, granite counters and cherry cabinetry. Sauna, tennis court, yoga and pool for all tenants to use.
39 Units Available
Essence on Maple
2626 Throckmorton Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,325
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,348
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1203 sqft
Essence on Maple offers Studios, One, and Two bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Dallas. Essence on Maple is a stately new residence located in the heart of Dallas.
55 Units Available
Downtown Dallas
The Drakestone
1309 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,645
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1526 sqft
1920s-style loft apartments in a former bank building in downtown Dallas. Incredible views of the city, overlooking Main Street and Oak Cliff. The building boasts a rooftop garden and restaurants and sho on site.
90 Units Available
Downtown Dallas
AMLI Fountain Place
1800 North Field Street, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,150
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1508 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,300
2058 sqft
Be the first to reside at AMLI Fountain Place.
47 Units Available
Cypress at Trinity Groves
320 Singleton Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,183
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1192 sqft
Cypress at Trinity Groves is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located steps away from the 15-acre artistic dining and retail area of Trinity Groves.
39 Units Available
Oak Lawn
M-Line Tower
3200 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,566
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,724
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,934
1482 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly apartments in Dallas' Uptown neighborhood. A resort pool, restaurants on the street level and a sky lounge beckon. A commuter's dream just off 75, minutes from downtown businesses.
31 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Camden Victory Park
2787 N Houston St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,429
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1206 sqft
Luxury homes with chef-inspired kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a gym, business center and grill area. Easy access to I-35E. Near the American Airlines Center and Dallas Museum of Art.
42 Units Available
Downtown Dallas
Gables Uptown Trail
2525 Carlisle Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,261
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,081
1343 sqft
Located near Uptown in the Dallas Arts District, this green community offers residents garage parking, media room, 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Units are furnished and come equipped with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
44 Units Available
Oak Lawn
1900 McKinney
1900 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,958
1397 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1898 sqft
Luxurious units include 10- to 12-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and expansive windows. Community offers rooftop pool, resident club and Starbucks coffee bar. Steps away from world-class dining and nightlife at Sambuca and House of Blues.
Contact for Availability
Oak Lawn
L2 Uptown
2828 Lemmon Ave East, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,449
1 Bedroom
$1,529
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
Residents live in units with amenities like hardwood floors, dishwashers and walk-in closets. The community includes coffee bar, gym and parking. Located in uptown, with beautiful views of Downtown Dallas.
44 Units Available
Uptown
3700M
3700 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,470
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1262 sqft
Uptown living in studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of the finest Dallas shopping, dining and nightlife. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and pet-friendly. Near transit, N. Central Expressway.
19 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments
3500 Fairmount St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,895
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1486 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale apartments located close to the Dallas North Tollway, I-35E and easy access to uptown and downtown Dallas. Amazing apartments feature limestone, hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings and multi-level swimming pool.
27 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Ascent Victory Park
2588 N Houston St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,800
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,936
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1282 sqft
Brand new, rustic-luxe apartments at Ascent Victory Park in Dallas feature wood flooring, granite stone counters and panoramic views of the city. Common spaces include an infinity pool, barbecues and a fire pit.
49 Units Available
Cedars
South Side Flats
1210 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$935
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1119 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious designs, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community amenities include a gym, 24-hour laundry and sparkling pool. A short distance to Downtown, the West End Historic District and Arts District.
22 Units Available
Vue Live Oak
1333 N Peak St, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1210 sqft
Homes with 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops, spacious closets and intruder alarms. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center, a pool and a pet park, among other modern amenities. Ten minutes from downtown Dallas.
34 Units Available
The Fitz
1500 North Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
625 sqft
Introducing The Fitz apartment homes in Lower Greenville. The Fitz is a boutique apartment community located on Fitzhugh Avenue in the always cool Lower Greenville neighborhood, just north of downtown Dallas, Texas.
29 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Gables McKinney Avenue
2500 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,530
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1509 sqft
Its location in Uptown Dallas allows easy shopping, but the Whole Foods downstairs will also deliver groceries. Units feature walk in closets and fireplaces. This green community offers concierge, pool, gym and clubhouse.
57 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Cirque
2500 N Houston St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1157 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,760
1649 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED Cirque Residences, a 28 story luxury highrise, features one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent in uptown Dallas, TX. Located in the heart of Victory Park, steps from the American Airlines Center.
33 Units Available
Camden Design District
1551 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$969
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,189
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1240 sqft
Deluxe apartments have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Centrally located off I-35 and Dallas North Tollway. Close to Dallas Love Field Airport and minutes from American Airlines Center, the Medical Center and Katy Trail.
67 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Gables Villa Rosa
2650 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,245
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
1389 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's pool has the feel of a luxury European vacation, and there's also an on-site day spa. Located in the Uptown Dallas area, this community offers a hot tub and 24-hour gym. Furnished units.
37 Units Available
Alta Strand
1931 Market Central Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,064
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1173 sqft
Brand new apartments near Market Center Boulevard in Dallas. Resident lounge, 24-hour fitness center, and private parking. Billiards and games area, two swimming pools, and bocce ball court. Pets welcome.