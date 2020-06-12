89 Apartments for rent in Anna, TX

/
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
825 Mahogany Drive
825 Mahogany Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1828 sqft
Cute house on corner lot.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2822 Pecan Grove Drive
2822 Pecan Grove Drive, Anna, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2958 sqft
Beautiful home with plenty of space for the entire family. Includes high end finishes in all areas of the house, including a gorgeous back yard with space for relaxation that is backed up to a perfect view of the green belt.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
125 Charleston Drive
125 Charleston Drive, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1948 sqft
This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 dining areas. Featuring Anna ISD schools. The house has a nice covered patio with a beautiful farm view. The spacious yard is perfect for grilling and enjoying a barbecue with friends and family.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3242 Dumas Drive
3242 Dumas Drive, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1836 sqft
This is a charming home in a great Anna neighborhood and in better than new condition. Excellent 4 bedroom, 2 bath single story split bedroom floor plan.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
128 Tennyson Street
128 Tennyson Street, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1604 sqft
Gorgeous house with huge backyard. Spacious kitchen with granite counters open to the living room. Great floor plan for entertaining. Living room includes an electric fireplace. Nestled in great neighborhood. No smokers. Pets negotiable.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1322 N Powell Parkway
1322 North Powell Parkway, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1980 sqft
CHARMING VINTAGE TWO STORY, 3 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms & walking distance from Anna Middle School.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
308 Dogwood Drive
308 Dogwood Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1390 sqft
Beautiful Home in Anna! Three bedrooms and two full baths with a huge backyard! Close to schools, major highways for easy commute, restaurants and shops!
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
806 Westfield Drive
806 Westfield Drive, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1832 sqft
Beautiful landscaped must see home!!!! Hardwood floors and ceramic tile. Flex-room that you can use as fourth bedroom, second family room or media room. Large eat in kitchen!! High ceilings with ceiling fans. This is a wonderful home for a family!!!!
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1132 Honeywell Drive
1132 Honeywell Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1576 sqft
Beautiful home in a great community with excellent amenities! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, ceramic and laminate floors and covered patio. Refrigerator is staying, this one will not last.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
801 Sequoia Drive
801 Sequoia Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2036 sqft
Move in ready! Popular 1 story with large kitchen open to family room. Rigid core plank wood look floors with carpet in bedrooms. Includes brick & stone exterior. 2,036 sq ft and was built in 2004. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1833 Olive Lane
1833 Olive Lane, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1515 sqft
This charming one story 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom home, wood flooring through out all three bedrooms.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
421 Stanley Falls Drive
421 Stanley Falls Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1672 sqft
Well maintained home in a quiet neighborhood with a community pool. Neutral colors throughout the home with an open concept design from the kitchen to the living area. 2 inch faux wood blinds on all windows.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2300 Redbud Drive
2300 Redbud Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1742 sqft
Cute 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, one story home with stone elevation, just 2 years old, granite kitchen counter top,custom paint,split bedrooms,kitchen has lots of cabinets, second bath has updated with granite counter top and mirror.cover patio.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2320 Mulberry Drive
2320 Mulberry Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1515 sqft
Stone and brick single family home built in 2016. This charmer is the ideal home and layout. Spacious bedrooms separate from master, open floor plan spanning the kitchen, dinning and living room. Granite counter top. Brand new appliances.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
301 Olivia Lane
301 Olivia Lane, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1749 sqft
Stunning, specious, open floor plan home close to all the amenities.This home went through top to bottom renovation and spared nothing. You just have to see it to believe it.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1805 White Rock
1805 White Rock, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1527 sqft
GREAT CURB APPEAL! PRISTINE 3 BDRMS, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN SWEETWATER CROSSING SUBDIVISION.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1836 White Pine Trail
1836 White Pine Trail, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2641 sqft
Looking for a large fenced yard with privacy in the much sought after Oak Hollow Estates community? Need more space for your growing family? This home is for you! This 2-story home has a large covered back patio with a view of a tree covered green
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
406 Stanley Falls Drive
406 Stanley Falls Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2176 sqft
2story in Anna with better than average floorplan*Tall ceilings even in the bedrooms*Open kitchen design with bfast bar & separate breakfast & dining rooms*Large open living*Master suite has separate shower & deep soaking tub & huge walk-in closet
1 of 29
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1821 White Pine Trail
1821 White Pine Trail, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1772 sqft
This Spacious, well maintained, 1-story home in the Oak Hollow community is calling your name! 3 Large bedrooms and 2 Full baths, the office could be used as the 4th bedroom. So many extras... New Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and carpet in bedrooms.
1 of 20
Last updated April 1 at 11:53pm
1 Unit Available
1006 Wildwood Drive
1006 Wildwood Trail, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1902 sqft
Over 1 acre single story-escape the city! Cute 4 bedroom with country charm. Huge covered patio spans the back of the house. No smokers, Pets Negotiable, Check Availability Date. No Housing Vouchers. No Section 8 Accepted.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2409 Lupton St
2409 Lupton St, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2326 sqft
Brand new home featuring vinyl wood flooring 1st floor, ceramic tile bathrooms. Large fenced back yard with full sprinkler system. Granite kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, washer dryer. Oversize masterbath shower.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4307 Oak Bluff Road
4307 Oak Bluff Road, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1865 sqft
Move in available 6-15-2020. Wonderful 4 bedrooms plus a study(may use as dinner also). One story home with 2-car garage in family-friendly neighborhood with community amenities, club house and swimming pool.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
7792 FM 545
7792 FM 545, Collin County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1036 sqft
A tree-lined drive leads to a charming home nestled among trees. Yard has many varieties of plants & trees, including several peach trees. There is an oversized 2-cargarage + a portable storage building. There are front & back covered porches.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4202 Oak Bluff Road
4202 Oak Bluff Road, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3194 sqft
SIGNED LEASE PENDING MOVE IN.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Anna, the median rent is $792 for a studio, $944 for a 1-bedroom, $1,174 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,591 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Anna, check out our monthly Anna Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Anna area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Anna from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.
