175 Apartments for rent in Frisco, TX

As is the case with most other housing markets, most apartment complexes in Frisco are going to require that your income is at least two to three times the monthly rent. Housing appears cheap and the lack of state income tax make the area deceptively cheap, but high utility bills and higher than average costs for commuting really add up.

If youre looking to rent a house or apartment in Frisco, you should have good luck finding one, but you may not want to get your heart set on a specific property; instead, plan on having back-ups. The housing market in Frisco, as in the entire metroplex, is extremely hot, and its common to have other potential tenants or buyers snag up the property you wanted before you can sign the paperwork.

If you are looking to rent a type of housing for which there are more vacancies, like a one-bedroom apartment, there may be enough of them available that apartment complexes may offer move-in specials such as reduced security deposits or free gifts at lease signing as extra incentives to beat the competition.

Most apartments here allow pets with extra deposits, so finding a pet-friendly apartment shouldn't be too hard either. One thing is for sure: Frisco has a large selection of housing, almost all of which is newer and in great condition, and many apartments are in gated communities. You may pay a little more for housing here, but youll definitely get something nice to show for it.