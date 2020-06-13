Apartment List
/
TX
/
frisco
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

175 Apartments for rent in Frisco, TX

📍
Stonebriar
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
Stonebriar
11 Units Available
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1383 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Stonebriar of Frisco is a pet-friendly community featuring spacious one bedrooms and comfy two-bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
157 Units Available
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way, Frisco, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,340
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1203 sqft
Lucia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located in Frisco, TX adjacent to The Star.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
28 Units Available
The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,090
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,169
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1231 sqft
Luxury apartments with custom cabinetry, private patios and customizable closets. Community amenities include a media room, dog park and conference room. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Close to Frisco Commons Park.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
42 Units Available
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1480 sqft
Close to shopping, restaurants, Dallas North Tollway. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, built-in desks, garden soaking tubs, granite countertops, GE kitchen appliances and double kitchen sinks. Community pool with fountains, entertainment/game room, gym, dog wash area.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
196 Units Available
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,409
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,606
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,466
1191 sqft
NOW OPEN + NOW LEASING! Rising 25 stories into the Texas blue in the heart of Frisco, SkyHouse is a new high-rise community for aficionados of balanced urban living.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
15 Units Available
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,825
1697 sqft
Located in the quiet suburb of Frisco, TX, The Edison at Frisco offers a variety of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments designed to provide residents both comfort and sophistication.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Stonebriar
23 Units Available
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,232
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1340 sqft
Upscale Mediterranean-inspired residential community. Outdoor theater, resident garden, pet park and walking trail, and common areas with complementary Wi-Fi. Garage parking and additional storage for all residents.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:23pm
36 Units Available
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,033
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1317 sqft
This community offers a fitness center, billiards room and covered parking. Apartments feature walk-in closets, window coverings and vaulted ceilings. Eastvale Park and the Legacy Center are just short drives away.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:19pm
40 Units Available
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1259 sqft
Station House is Frisco's newest and most luxurious urban living apartment home community and is part of Frisco Station, a 240-acre master-planned, mixed-use district with corporate office and hotel facilities, planned restaurant, entertainment and
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
68 Units Available
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,580
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,560
1755 sqft
Twelve is a first-of-its-kind residence co-created by Cowboys Hall of Frame Owner Jerry Jones, Cowboys Hall of Fame Quarterback and #12, Roger Staubach, and Dallas-based developer and Cowboys Alumni, Robert Shaw.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
$
61 Units Available
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,269
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1228 sqft
Unwind in unparalleled luxury at the Domain at the Gate Apartments, where suburban tranquility meets urban sophistication.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
61 Units Available
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,244
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1388 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry, ice-makers and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a fire pit, cafe and pool. Near the Center at Preston Ridge for convenient shopping and dining. Close to Dr. Pepper Ballpark.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
30 Units Available
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1309 sqft
Welcome to Bell Frisco at Main located in the thriving northern Dallas suburb of Frisco, TX.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Stonebriar
14 Units Available
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1285 sqft
Located between the Stonebriar Country Club and the Sam Rayburn Tollway, this green community offers yoga, a putting green, sauna, coffee bar and more. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
21 Units Available
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1156 sqft
Contemporary units with dark maple shaker cabinetry and faux wood flooring. Energy-efficient heating and air conditioning as well as modern steel appliances. Close to Stonebriar Centre. Residents enjoy covered car parking, pool, and gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
18 Units Available
The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
2094 sqft
Upscale living in Frisco, just off the Dallas North Tollway. Oval garden tubs, faux wood flooring, ceramic stoves, and black or stainless steel appliance packages. Community amenities include gym, pool, and storage facilities.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
19 Units Available
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,053
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our accommodating community is completely tailored around you and we're proud to offer everything from a 150-foot resort-style pool and tanning deck to a state-of-the-art fitness center and a Starbucks® WiFi lounge with coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
16 Units Available
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1098 sqft
This is The Carmichael, a brand new brilliant apartment community in Frisco, TX designed just for you. Beautifully landscaped grounds, a variety of resident privileges and striking homes with amazing interiors define a distinctive living experience.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
53 Units Available
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,212
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,821
1460 sqft
Just off FM-423 in Frisco, with easy access to dining, entertainment and shopping. Interior features include granite countertops, crown molding, separate dens, framed mirrors and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
197 Units Available
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,147
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,852
1351 sqft
Be inspired by the art of nature around you and the art of living in modern luxury at Alaqua at Frisco Garden Rise Apartments. Find your style in one, two and three-bedroom residences with upgraded amenities.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
202 Units Available
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,040
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1221 sqft
Waterford Market Apartments are the epitome of live, work and play apartments in Frisco TX.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
$
48 Units Available
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1453 sqft
Stunning apartments with private balconies or patios. Large closets and big windows. Cable television-ready. Pet-friendly complex with media room and 24-hour fitness center. A stone's throw from both the Dallas North Tollway and Highway 121.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
$
39 Units Available
Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1456 sqft
The Art of Living in the Atherton unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our brand new Frisco apartments reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you want and deserve.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
9 Units Available
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd, Frisco, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,289
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1254 sqft
Boutique homes with a patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes a gym, hot tub and pool. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Near FC Dallas Stadium (Toyota Stadium).

Median Rent in Frisco

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Frisco is $1,286, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,598.
Studio
$1,079
1 Bed
$1,286
2 Beds
$1,598
3+ Beds
$2,166
City GuideFrisco
Even though today you have to dodge thousands of cars on the streets of Frisco, once upon a time you had to watch out for little surprises left behind by the cattle being driven on the trails here instead. During the pioneer days, the land that is now Frisco was used for cattle drives from Austin. But don't worry, these days you wont see any cattle here, unless theyre on a private ranch somewhere off the beaten path.

Frisco's biggest claim to fame is that it is the fastest growing city in the entire United States right now. In fact, Frisco has been the fastest growing city in the country since the year 2000, so its had a good long run in the top spot. In 2011, Forbes magazine ranked Frisco number seven on their list of "Americas 25 Best Places to Move," and CNN ranked it among the best places to live. Frisco is a far northern suburb of the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area, which is unofficially called "the metroplex" by locals. As they have since the 1990s, thousands of people flock to the Dallas/Fort Worth area, and Frisco in particular, every year, because you get a huge amount of bang for your buck here. Put on your boots and say a friendly "howdy, ya'll" to Frisco: you're going to like it here.

Having trouble with Craigslist Frisco? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Frisco

As is the case with most other housing markets, most apartment complexes in Frisco are going to require that your income is at least two to three times the monthly rent. Housing appears cheap and the lack of state income tax make the area deceptively cheap, but high utility bills and higher than average costs for commuting really add up.

If youre looking to rent a house or apartment in Frisco, you should have good luck finding one, but you may not want to get your heart set on a specific property; instead, plan on having back-ups. The housing market in Frisco, as in the entire metroplex, is extremely hot, and its common to have other potential tenants or buyers snag up the property you wanted before you can sign the paperwork.

If you are looking to rent a type of housing for which there are more vacancies, like a one-bedroom apartment, there may be enough of them available that apartment complexes may offer move-in specials such as reduced security deposits or free gifts at lease signing as extra incentives to beat the competition.

Most apartments here allow pets with extra deposits, so finding a pet-friendly apartment shouldn't be too hard either. One thing is for sure: Frisco has a large selection of housing, almost all of which is newer and in great condition, and many apartments are in gated communities. You may pay a little more for housing here, but youll definitely get something nice to show for it.

Neighborhoods in Frisco

City Center: Filled with useful amenities such as the Frisco public library and the Dallas stadium, the city center district is convenient and not overly expensive.

Preston Rd / Meadow Hill Dr: Another conveniently central neighborhood, with plenty of large townhomes for rent.

County Rd 22 / County Rd 114: This large neighborhood has plenty of new homes for rent.

Lebanon: This southern neighborhood is filled with apartment complexes, so it's a great place to look for a studio apartment.

Lolaville: A highly desirable neighborhood, conveniently close to shopping malls and a range of dining options.

Life in Frisco

There is a reason why Frisco is the fastest growing city in the country: its an amazing place to live. Theres almost no winter to speak of. Summers are incredibly hot, with up to three months a year when the temperature reaches 100 degrees or more.

The quality of life in Frisco is excellent. The city has attracted tons of major retailers, including the 165 stores in the upscale Stonebriar Centre and Swedish furniture giant IKEA. Dining out is a passion for people in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and there is a huge variety of restaurants to choose from. That same Preston Road that was once the site of cattle drives is now a major north-south thoroughfare through the city, with stores and restaurants lining the street.

Frisco also has a number of sporting venues, including the Dr. Pepper Ballpark, which is a ballpark that seats 10,500, and Pizza Hut Park, which is a 20,500 seat stadium and is the home of the FC Dallas major league soccer team. The Dallas Cowboys will move their headquarters to Frisco before the 2016 season, and the Dallas Stars NHL hockey team is also based in Frisco.

Texas is where everyone wants to be lately because the job market and housing market are so good that its like the recession of 2008 never happened. You can still live the American Dream in Frisco--just don't forget your wallet.

June 2020 Frisco Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Frisco Rent Report. Frisco rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Frisco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Frisco Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Frisco Rent Report. Frisco rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Frisco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Frisco rents declined significantly over the past month

Frisco rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Frisco stand at $1,286 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,598 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Frisco's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Frisco, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Frisco

    As rents have increased slightly in Frisco, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Frisco is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Frisco's median two-bedroom rent of $1,598 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in Frisco.
    • While Frisco's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Frisco than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Frisco is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Frisco?
    In Frisco, the median rent is $1,079 for a studio, $1,286 for a 1-bedroom, $1,598 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,166 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Frisco, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Frisco?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Frisco include Stonebriar.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Frisco?
    Some of the colleges located in the Frisco area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Frisco?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Frisco from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.

    Similar Pages

    Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
    Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
    Frisco Studio Apartments

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Stonebriar