175 Apartments for rent in Frisco, TX📍
Frisco's biggest claim to fame is that it is the fastest growing city in the entire United States right now. In fact, Frisco has been the fastest growing city in the country since the year 2000, so its had a good long run in the top spot. In 2011, Forbes magazine ranked Frisco number seven on their list of "Americas 25 Best Places to Move," and CNN ranked it among the best places to live. Frisco is a far northern suburb of the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area, which is unofficially called "the metroplex" by locals. As they have since the 1990s, thousands of people flock to the Dallas/Fort Worth area, and Frisco in particular, every year, because you get a huge amount of bang for your buck here. Put on your boots and say a friendly "howdy, ya'll" to Frisco: you're going to like it here.
Having trouble with Craigslist Frisco? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
As is the case with most other housing markets, most apartment complexes in Frisco are going to require that your income is at least two to three times the monthly rent. Housing appears cheap and the lack of state income tax make the area deceptively cheap, but high utility bills and higher than average costs for commuting really add up.
If youre looking to rent a house or apartment in Frisco, you should have good luck finding one, but you may not want to get your heart set on a specific property; instead, plan on having back-ups. The housing market in Frisco, as in the entire metroplex, is extremely hot, and its common to have other potential tenants or buyers snag up the property you wanted before you can sign the paperwork.
If you are looking to rent a type of housing for which there are more vacancies, like a one-bedroom apartment, there may be enough of them available that apartment complexes may offer move-in specials such as reduced security deposits or free gifts at lease signing as extra incentives to beat the competition.
Most apartments here allow pets with extra deposits, so finding a pet-friendly apartment shouldn't be too hard either. One thing is for sure: Frisco has a large selection of housing, almost all of which is newer and in great condition, and many apartments are in gated communities. You may pay a little more for housing here, but youll definitely get something nice to show for it.
City Center: Filled with useful amenities such as the Frisco public library and the Dallas stadium, the city center district is convenient and not overly expensive.
Preston Rd / Meadow Hill Dr: Another conveniently central neighborhood, with plenty of large townhomes for rent.
County Rd 22 / County Rd 114: This large neighborhood has plenty of new homes for rent.
Lebanon: This southern neighborhood is filled with apartment complexes, so it's a great place to look for a studio apartment.
Lolaville: A highly desirable neighborhood, conveniently close to shopping malls and a range of dining options.
There is a reason why Frisco is the fastest growing city in the country: its an amazing place to live. Theres almost no winter to speak of. Summers are incredibly hot, with up to three months a year when the temperature reaches 100 degrees or more.
The quality of life in Frisco is excellent. The city has attracted tons of major retailers, including the 165 stores in the upscale Stonebriar Centre and Swedish furniture giant IKEA. Dining out is a passion for people in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and there is a huge variety of restaurants to choose from. That same Preston Road that was once the site of cattle drives is now a major north-south thoroughfare through the city, with stores and restaurants lining the street.
Frisco also has a number of sporting venues, including the Dr. Pepper Ballpark, which is a ballpark that seats 10,500, and Pizza Hut Park, which is a 20,500 seat stadium and is the home of the FC Dallas major league soccer team. The Dallas Cowboys will move their headquarters to Frisco before the 2016 season, and the Dallas Stars NHL hockey team is also based in Frisco.
Texas is where everyone wants to be lately because the job market and housing market are so good that its like the recession of 2008 never happened. You can still live the American Dream in Frisco--just don't forget your wallet.
June 2020 Frisco Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Frisco Rent Report. Frisco rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Frisco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Frisco rents declined significantly over the past month
Frisco rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Frisco stand at $1,286 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,598 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Frisco's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Dallas Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Frisco, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
- Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
- Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.
- Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Frisco
As rents have increased slightly in Frisco, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Frisco is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
- Frisco's median two-bedroom rent of $1,598 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in Frisco.
- While Frisco's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Frisco than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Frisco is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.