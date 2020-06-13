186 Apartments for rent in Lewisville, TX

Neighborhoods

Lewisville has a number of distinct neighborhoods, some that have been around for ages and others just built recently. Here are a few of the main ones:

Lewisville Valley: Built in the early 1980's, this area is north of Main Street and south of Valley Ridge. It's located near a number of city schools and has a lot of single-family homes.

The Oaks: This development cropped up in the mid-1980's and early 1990's. It's less than a mile from Bakersfield Park and Timber Creek, making it a great spot for nature lovers.

Valley Vista: This is a great spot to live if you like convenience. Homes here are close to the Memorial Park and Rec Center, Central Park and a number of schools.

Valley Ridge Estates: If you want to get out of the center of town, this is a great place to do it. It's tucked away in the far southeast corner of Lewisville, but it's still close to Vista Ridge Mall, I-35 and the commuter rail station.