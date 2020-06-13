186 Apartments for rent in Lewisville, TX📍
The city of Lewisville is located in Denton County, Texas, and with a population of 95,290, it is one of the fastest-growing city populations in the United States! The city dates back to the 1840's and started to grow rapidly when the first railroad arrived in 1881. Known as the "City of Expanding Horizons," it has a thriving arts and cultural life, with the Medical Center of Lewisville Grant Theater and the Greater Arts Alliance serving as hubs for the arts. There are a number of parks and recreational facilities that help make the city thriving and beautiful.
Having trouble with Craigslist Lewisville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Because the city is growing at such a fast pace, you'll find it easy to rent an apartment or find a house to rent here. There are new luxury apartment complexes cropping up all the time to accommodate the influx of new people. This also means that now is a better time than ever to jump on a new place before rents skyrocket! Make appointments to see a number of different places to get a feel for what kind of units are available. For each appointment, show up on time and get ready to wheel and deal -- you're in Texas, after all. Bring all the regular stuff that landlords require -- a copy of your credit report, pay stubs, references, bank statements, etc. Bring your checkbook, too. Texans like it when you can put your money where your mouth is, so be prepared to write a deposit check right there on the spot. Renting an apartment in Lewisville doesn't vary much from month to month, though the faint of heart might want to avoid the peak summer heat in July and August. Schlepping your stuff back and forth from the moving truck is more pleasant during the milder months.
Lewisville has a number of distinct neighborhoods, some that have been around for ages and others just built recently. Here are a few of the main ones:
Lewisville Valley: Built in the early 1980's, this area is north of Main Street and south of Valley Ridge. It's located near a number of city schools and has a lot of single-family homes.
The Oaks: This development cropped up in the mid-1980's and early 1990's. It's less than a mile from Bakersfield Park and Timber Creek, making it a great spot for nature lovers.
Valley Vista: This is a great spot to live if you like convenience. Homes here are close to the Memorial Park and Rec Center, Central Park and a number of schools.
Valley Ridge Estates: If you want to get out of the center of town, this is a great place to do it. It's tucked away in the far southeast corner of Lewisville, but it's still close to Vista Ridge Mall, I-35 and the commuter rail station.
Lewisville is a Texan city through and through. Located at the foot of the panhandle, its warm weather and proximity to Lewisville Lake have made it a stomping ground for the Dallas-Fort Worth population, as well. The city has a stable economic climate, part of the reason for its rapidly-growing population, and it has convenient transportation options running through it, including the I-35 Corridor and the Denton County Transportation Authority regional bus stops / commuter train stops. The DCTA connects with the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) as well, making it a great spot for commuters to the DFW area.
June 2020 Lewisville Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Lewisville Rent Report. Lewisville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lewisville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Lewisville rents increased moderately over the past month
Lewisville rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lewisville stand at $1,041 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,294 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Lewisville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Dallas Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lewisville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
- Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
- Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.
- Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.
Lewisville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased moderately in Lewisville, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Lewisville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
- Lewisville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,294 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.6% increase in Lewisville.
- While Lewisville's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lewisville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Lewisville.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Lewisville’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Lewisville renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment Lis...
Here’s how Lewisville ranks on:
Apartment List has released Lewisville’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Lewisville renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Lewisville, some aspects can be better."
Key findings in Lewisville include the following:
- Lewisville renters gave their city a B+ overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Lewisville were affordability and state and local taxes, which both received A grades.
- The areas of concern to Lewisville renters are recreational activities (F), public transit (D), social life (D) and pet-friendliness (D).
- Lewisville ranks high for renter satisfaction, as do nearby cities like Euless (A-), Arlington (B+) and Denton (B+).
- Lewisville earned similar scores to other cities nationwide, including San Francisco, CA (B+), Seattle, WA (B+) and Denver, CO (B+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "Love how quiet my neighborhood is, but I hate the constant highway construction." – Jessica S.
- "I love the lakes, the parks and the weather." – Scott R.
- "It is a wonderful place to live with good schools. But the cost of living could be more affordable and I wish rent didn’t keep going up." – Deniese M.
- "Love all the shopping, restaurants and family-friendly activities. Hate that the cost of living keeps getting higher but the properties aren’t improved to justify the increase." – Angie H.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.