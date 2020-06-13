Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

186 Apartments for rent in Lewisville, TX

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
$
Vista Ridge
20 Units Available
Bluffs at Vista Ridge
625 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1500 sqft
Lewisville apartments for rent with 24-hour maintenance and top-class amenities. Homes have private patios, balconies, crown molding and stainless steel sinks. Friendly neighborhood with large sun deck, swimming pool and BBQ kitchen.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
21 Units Available
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,161
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1430 sqft
Situated across the street from East Hill Park. Apartments feature open-concept kitchens and private patios or balconies. Community offers amenities such as a resort-style lounge pool with built-in beverage center and poolside athletic center.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
$
48 Units Available
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,216
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1078 sqft
Welcome to Discovery at The Realm, where life goes exploring and discovers a retreat from the pace of the everyday.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
$
9 Units Available
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
936 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and patio/balcony. Ample community amenities, including a dog park, fire pit, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Located near I-35E. Shop at Vista Ridge Mall during your free time.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
27 Units Available
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1322 sqft
Pet-friendly Lewisville apartments with 24-hour emergency maintenance, near Interstate 35. Hot tub, sand volleyball court and outdoor kitchen. Breakfast bar, exterior storage and brushed nickel fixtures in units. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakepointe
103 Units Available
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,019
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,423
1679 sqft
Hebron 121 Station offers brand-new, luxury apartments in Lewisville, Texas, providing open and spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes. Surrounded by palm trees, our Lewisville, TX apartments deliver the ultimate in resort-style living.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
22 Units Available
Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$947
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,516
1309 sqft
Convenient location with easy access to Sam Rayburn Tollway. Residents can take advantage of high energy fitness center, resident internet cafe and storage units. Units have kitchen pantry, W/D hookup and tall ceilings.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. Our warm and inviting apartment community is set among a beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Come and choose your new home today!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
47 Units Available
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1460 sqft
Aura Castle Hills presents the most sophisticated living experience in Lewisville, Texas — eclectic interiors, modern features and resort-inspired amenities create the community’s ambiance.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Pinnacle
146 Valley View Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
929 sqft
On-site maintenance, management, and courtesy officer. Free covered parking. Open floor plans with wrap-around breakfast bar. Just one mile to I-35E, Central Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
882 sqft
The View on Fox Creek is located in one of the Dallas area’s fastest-growing suburbs, Lewisville, Texas. This highly-desirable community is just northwest of Downtown Dallas along Lewisville Lake.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1237 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine different floor plans. Peaceful community with two swimming pools, splash park, fitness center and media room. Close to I-35E, Highway 121 and the George Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
The Abbey at Vista Ridge
350 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1319 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and digital thermostats. Minutes away from dining and entertainment via highways 35 and 121, which lead straight into downtown Dallas.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lewisville Valley
9 Units Available
Villas at Waterchase
165 N Old Orchard Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
963 sqft
Abundant storage throughout every home with walk-in closets, kitchen pantry, and additional outdoor storage off of patio/balcony. Playground and lighted sports court for outdoor recreation. Resort-style pool. Five minutes to I-35E.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1045 sqft
Just far enough from Dallas to be tranquil but still accessible, residents of this property can get anywhere via the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Onsite gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub available. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
17 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature in-unit laundry, beautiful kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, pool and hot tub! Peaceful location with convenient business center resources.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
21 Units Available
Vistas on the Park
1002 S Edmonds Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
831 sqft
Great on-site amenities like a dog park, gym and pool. 1-2 bedroom pet-friendly units include granite countertops, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Close to I-35E, DART transportation, Lewisville Lake and Vista Ridge Mall.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
4 Units Available
Autumn Breeze Apartments
1679 S State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
963 sqft
Great location just a few miles from Lewisville Lake. Community features a basketball court, resort-style pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly with a community dog park. Large, spacious units.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Lakepointe
26 Units Available
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1254 sqft
Close to Hebron DCTA station for easy travel to Dallas, Carrollton, and Denton. Property features yoga studio, spa, cabana, 24-hour gym, and hot tub. Units have walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Lakepointe
15 Units Available
Lakepointe Residences
2025 Lakepointe Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,122
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1428 sqft
Convenient Lakepointe Drive location with beautiful views. Pet-friendly apartments with access to on-site dog park. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, wood-burning fireplaces and interior stairways. Access to attached garage.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
14 Units Available
Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$854
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,129
1038 sqft
Tucked in a quiet, residential neighborhood in the popular Dallas/Fort Worth suburb or Lewisville, Catalina provides a superb location between Lewisville Lake and Grapevine Lake.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
34 Units Available
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1386 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
50 Units Available
Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$923
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,771
1394 sqft
A true resort community, Chapel Hill features luxury amenities like a putting green, volleyball courts and a concierge.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vista Ridge
12 Units Available
The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1295 sqft
Recently renovated with upscale features like oversized closets, vaulted ceilings, and relaxing garden tubs. World-class resident perks include pool and hot tub, car wash station, media center, and a pet park for your best friend.

Median Rent in Lewisville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lewisville is $1,041, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,293.
Studio
$873
1 Bed
$1,041
2 Beds
$1,293
3+ Beds
$1,754
City GuideLewisville
"There wouldn't be no Alamo, / No Cowboys in the Superbowl... / No 'Lonesome Dove,' no 'Yellow Rose,' / If it wasn't for Texas" - Willie Nelson

The city of Lewisville is located in Denton County, Texas, and with a population of 95,290, it is one of the fastest-growing city populations in the United States! The city dates back to the 1840's and started to grow rapidly when the first railroad arrived in 1881. Known as the "City of Expanding Horizons," it has a thriving arts and cultural life, with the Medical Center of Lewisville Grant Theater and the Greater Arts Alliance serving as hubs for the arts. There are a number of parks and recreational facilities that help make the city thriving and beautiful.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lewisville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Lewisville

Because the city is growing at such a fast pace, you'll find it easy to rent an apartment or find a house to rent here. There are new luxury apartment complexes cropping up all the time to accommodate the influx of new people. This also means that now is a better time than ever to jump on a new place before rents skyrocket! Make appointments to see a number of different places to get a feel for what kind of units are available. For each appointment, show up on time and get ready to wheel and deal -- you're in Texas, after all. Bring all the regular stuff that landlords require -- a copy of your credit report, pay stubs, references, bank statements, etc. Bring your checkbook, too. Texans like it when you can put your money where your mouth is, so be prepared to write a deposit check right there on the spot. Renting an apartment in Lewisville doesn't vary much from month to month, though the faint of heart might want to avoid the peak summer heat in July and August. Schlepping your stuff back and forth from the moving truck is more pleasant during the milder months.

Neighborhoods

Lewisville has a number of distinct neighborhoods, some that have been around for ages and others just built recently. Here are a few of the main ones:

Lewisville Valley: Built in the early 1980's, this area is north of Main Street and south of Valley Ridge. It's located near a number of city schools and has a lot of single-family homes.

The Oaks: This development cropped up in the mid-1980's and early 1990's. It's less than a mile from Bakersfield Park and Timber Creek, making it a great spot for nature lovers.

Valley Vista: This is a great spot to live if you like convenience. Homes here are close to the Memorial Park and Rec Center, Central Park and a number of schools.

Valley Ridge Estates: If you want to get out of the center of town, this is a great place to do it. It's tucked away in the far southeast corner of Lewisville, but it's still close to Vista Ridge Mall, I-35 and the commuter rail station.

Living in Lewisville

Lewisville is a Texan city through and through. Located at the foot of the panhandle, its warm weather and proximity to Lewisville Lake have made it a stomping ground for the Dallas-Fort Worth population, as well. The city has a stable economic climate, part of the reason for its rapidly-growing population, and it has convenient transportation options running through it, including the I-35 Corridor and the Denton County Transportation Authority regional bus stops / commuter train stops. The DCTA connects with the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) as well, making it a great spot for commuters to the DFW area.

June 2020 Lewisville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lewisville Rent Report. Lewisville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lewisville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lewisville rents increased moderately over the past month

Lewisville rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lewisville stand at $1,041 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,294 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Lewisville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lewisville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.

    Lewisville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Lewisville, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Lewisville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Lewisville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,294 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.6% increase in Lewisville.
    • While Lewisville's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lewisville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Lewisville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Lewisville’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Lewisville renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment Lis...

    View full Lewisville Renter Survey

    Here’s how Lewisville ranks on:

    B+
    Overall satisfaction
    A-
    Safety and crime rate
    B
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A
    Affordability
    B
    Quality of schools
    D
    Social Life
    B-
    Weather
    C+
    Commute time
    A
    State and local taxes
    D
    Public transit
    D
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Lewisville’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Lewisville renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Lewisville, some aspects can be better."

    Key findings in Lewisville include the following:

    • Lewisville renters gave their city a B+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Lewisville were affordability and state and local taxes, which both received A grades.
    • The areas of concern to Lewisville renters are recreational activities (F), public transit (D), social life (D) and pet-friendliness (D).
    • Lewisville ranks high for renter satisfaction, as do nearby cities like Euless (A-), Arlington (B+) and Denton (B+).
    • Lewisville earned similar scores to other cities nationwide, including San Francisco, CA (B+), Seattle, WA (B+) and Denver, CO (B+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "Love how quiet my neighborhood is, but I hate the constant highway construction." – Jessica S.
    • "I love the lakes, the parks and the weather." – Scott R.
    • "It is a wonderful place to live with good schools. But the cost of living could be more affordable and I wish rent didn’t keep going up." – Deniese M.
    • "Love all the shopping, restaurants and family-friendly activities. Hate that the cost of living keeps getting higher but the properties aren’t improved to justify the increase." – Angie H.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Lewisville?
    In Lewisville, the median rent is $873 for a studio, $1,041 for a 1-bedroom, $1,293 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,754 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lewisville, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Lewisville?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Lewisville include Vista Ridge, and Lakepointe.
    How pet-friendly is Lewisville?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Lewisville received a letter grade of D for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Lewisville?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Lewisville received a letter grade of B for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Lewisville?
    Lewisville renters gave their city a letter grade of B when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Lewisville did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Lewisville?
    Lewisville renters gave their city a letter grade of D when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Lewisville did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Lewisville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Lewisville area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Lewisville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lewisville from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Vista Ridge
    Lakepointe