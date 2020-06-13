Apartment List
/
TX
/
keller
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:30 PM

155 Apartments for rent in Keller, TX

📍
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Keller Town Center
11 Units Available
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, just steps from the Parks at Town Center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, courtyard, and pool.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
20 Units Available
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,161
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary interiors with upgraded kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units, blocks from downtown Keller, TX. Near schools, parks with easy access to Highway 377 and North Fairway.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Keller Town Center
24 Units Available
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,066
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,928
1466 sqft
Luxury living right near Keller Town Center. Homes include wine racks and gourmet kitchens. Onsite amenities include a fire pit, fitness center and walking path.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
18 Units Available
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$981
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community near Keller High School. Also close to numerous walking trails and parks. Each residence is equipped with kitchen appliances and spacious walk-in closets. Residents' amenities include a resort-style swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Onsite clubhouse features pool, gym, media center and gift wrapping station. 1-3 bedroom units have garden tubs, hardwood floors and full-size washers and dryers. Close to I-820, I-30W, Keller Place Mall and numerous restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Keller
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
$
21 Units Available
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1473 sqft
Amenities galore in this green community. Basketball court, dog park, and round-the-clock gym and maintenance. Pets welcome. Recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Close to Trinity Springs Middle School and I-35W.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:37pm
42 Units Available
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,117
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,723
1492 sqft
Near North Tarrant Parkway. Open-design homes featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a health club with yoga studio and a salt-water swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Villages of Woodland Springs
43 Units Available
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1386 sqft
At Westhouse Apartment Flats, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Discover amenities that are designed to bring people together and offer you an extraordinary lifestyle.
Results within 5 miles of Keller
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
21 Units Available
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1277 sqft
North of Forth Worth near Keller, Republic Park Vista is sure to wow residents, from the in-unit laundry and hardwood floors to the car wash area and 24-hr gym. Near I-35W and I-820.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Fossil
33 Units Available
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1327 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
14 Units Available
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St, North Richland Hills, TX
Studio
$1,129
901 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,089
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1134 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to schools, shops and restaurants. Units feature large garden tubs with separate stand-up shower, built-in wine racks and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
30 Units Available
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1083 sqft
WELCOME TO 26 AT CITY POINT 26 at City Point combines luxury features and designer interiors with the peaceful suburban location of North Richland Hills to create the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:25pm
$
6 Units Available
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Castlewinds in North Richland Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
33 Units Available
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community features a spa, cyber cafe, fitness center with free weights and two pet parks. Enjoy the beach volleyball court and clubhouse, too! Great location close to shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
87 Units Available
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tacara Village in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
41 Units Available
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1473 sqft
Minutes from Alliance Town Center. Private use coffee bar with Starbucks, clubroom and resort-style pool area provided. Beautiful interiors with private balconies or patios. Connected to 50 miles of trails.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
Fairway Bend
14 Units Available
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lake Pointe is located in the prestigious Fossil Creek area of North Fort Worth with lake and golf course views on the beautiful and highly rated Golf Club at Fossil Creek. We are minutes away from shopping, business, entertainment and more.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
$
Northbrook
26 Units Available
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,062
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,443
1248 sqft
Just moments from I-35 and the great dining and shopping that comes along with it, this community offers residents a gym, hot tub, coffee bar and volleyball court. Beautiful stainless steel appliances in unit.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Fairway Bend
48 Units Available
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1324 sqft
Excellent location off of I-35W, and next to the Golf Club at Fossil Creek. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community has BBQ grills, parking, pool table, pool and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
Fairway Bend
37 Units Available
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sparkling pool capped by fountain. Fitness center with free weights, direct access to jogging trail. Wheelchair access. Open kitchens with breakfast bars. Less than a mile to I-35/North Freeway.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
18 Units Available
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,159
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1454 sqft
Luxury apartment community with wide open floor plans, wood flooring and granite counters. Community has a wine tasting room, pool and bark park. Located close to restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
16 Units Available
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1430 sqft
Exquisite apartments with designer pendant lighting, espresso custom cabinets and carpeted bedrooms. Community luxuries include a yoga and aerobics room, poker room and Wi-Fi lounge. Close to I-820. Near Walker's Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
867 sqft
Nestled in suburban North Richland Hills, Hilltop Apartments offer cable, fireplaces and expansive closets. The pet-friendly community also features outdoor grills, a pool and a dog park, all with views of the Fort Worth skyline.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Summerfields
20 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1231 sqft
Situated amidst pristine landscaping is where you’ll find Northpoint Villas Luxury Apartment Homes. Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home with our one, two, and three bedroom homes in Fort Worth, Texas.

Median Rent in Keller

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Keller is $1,382, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,717.
Studio
$1,160
1 Bed
$1,382
2 Beds
$1,717
3+ Beds
$2,329

June 2020 Keller Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Keller Rent Report. Keller rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Keller rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Keller Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Keller Rent Report. Keller rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Keller rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Keller rents declined moderately over the past month

Keller rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Keller stand at $1,383 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,718 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Keller's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Keller over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Keller

    As rents have fallen slightly in Keller, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Keller is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Keller's median two-bedroom rent of $1,718 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Keller.
    • While rents in Keller fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Nashville (+2.1%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Keller than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Keller is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Keller?
    In Keller, the median rent is $1,160 for a studio, $1,382 for a 1-bedroom, $1,717 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,329 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Keller, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Keller?
    Some of the colleges located in the Keller area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Keller?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Keller from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.

    Similar Pages

    Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
    Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
    Keller Pet Friendly Places