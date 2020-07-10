Apartment List
/
TX
/
dallas
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:58 PM

298 Apartments for rent in Dallas, TX with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
19 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Century Lake Highlands
6808 Skillman St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$936
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1380 sqft
Luxury homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Enjoy ample onsite amenities, including a bocce court, grill station, dog park, cafe and more. Near Fair Oaks Tennis Center. Close to I-635.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
70 Units Available
Lovefield West
Jefferson Mockingbird
2223 Hawes Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,221
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,329
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
77 Units Available
4600 Ross
4600 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,195
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1170 sqft
Creating an inspired home is easy when you’re surrounded by beauty, culture, and conveniences. With modern architecture and understated elegance, 4600 Ross stands boldly in the unique urban setting of historic East Dallas.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
25 Units Available
Uptown
The Taylor
3100 Carlisle St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,535
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,786
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,826
1686 sqft
Luxury apartments with 10-foot ceilings, mud rooms, hardwood floors and keyless entry. Community amenities include 24-hour concierge, two-level fitness center, resident lounge and game room.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
45 Units Available
The Versailles
4900 Pear Ridge Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
955 sqft
Cozy units with ceiling fans, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants get access to a fire pit and pool. Near Old Shepard Place Park. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
11 Units Available
Alto Highland Park
4201 Lomo Alto Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,228
1340 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1759 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,651
2313 sqft
Convenience is tops at Gables at Highland Park Brownstones, where a 24-hr gym, an elevator and package receiving make living easy. Plus, Whole Foods is walking-distance away and the Dallas North Tollway is nearby.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
72 Units Available
Willow Bend
Gramercy on the Park
4755 Gramercy Oaks Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1210 sqft
Three courtyards with tucked away grill areas, hammocks. Designer homes with track lighting, black and stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile or faux wood flooring in kitchens and baths. Immeidate access to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
23 Units Available
The Standard
5920 E University Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,102
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,117
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1157 sqft
Modern, eco-friendly apartments with extra storage and hardwood floors. Tenants get access to a pool and clubhouse. Near the happening Highland Park neighborhood and SMU.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
25 Units Available
Hillcrest Forest
La Costa Villas Apartments
12500 Merit Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1300 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
23 Units Available
Inwood Station Apartments
2727 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,160
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1204 sqft
In-unit laundry, large walk-in closets, ceiling fans, linen storage. Community amenities include outdoor kitchen, conference room, clubhouse, and bike storage and repair. On public transportation line.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
56 Units Available
Cedars
South Side Flats
1210 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$935
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1119 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious designs, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community amenities include a gym, 24-hour laundry and sparkling pool. A short distance to Downtown, the West End Historic District and Arts District.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
25 Units Available
Lake Highlands
The Pavilions
9001 Markville Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1152 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-635 and I-75. Residents enjoy amenities like gated entrance, garages, two pools and package service. Units feature ceiling fans, self-cleaning ovens and built-in bookshelves.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
15 Units Available
Loft + Row
2110 N Peak St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1735 sqft
Conveniently located luxury apartments with furnished units, wheelchair access, and two-car attached garage. Community amenities include swimming pool, fitness center, and covered parking. Near public transportation.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
27 Units Available
Vickery
Domain at Midtown Park
8169 Midtown Boulevard, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments in the urban village of Midtown Dallas. Close to Highland Park, with Highway 75 and Walnut Hill DART Station nearby. Amenities include a full-scale gym, golf simulator and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
31 Units Available
Preston Hollow
The Laurel
8600 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,980
1361 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1593 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique apartments in great Preston Hollow location close to shops and eateries. Units have private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and extra storage. Community features pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
14 Units Available
Ivy Urban Living
4211 Cabell Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
960 sqft
Comfortable homes with ceiling fans, fireplaces, and patios/balconies. Enjoy use of the pool during hot days. Get work done at the business center. Explore all the attractions of the nearby Arts District during free time.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
57 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Lennox at West Village
3700 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,109
736 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,454
1041 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1450 sqft
Discover the lifestyle you've always wanted at Lennox West Village. Nestled in the heart of West Village in Uptown Dallas, these luxurious apartments feature best-in-class amenities and expansive floor plans for truly lavish living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
20 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Post Worthington
2808 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,075
334 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1167 sqft
Uptown location near Greenwood Cemetery. Updated features like wide-plank maple floors, granite counters and cherry cabinetry. Sauna, tennis court, yoga and pool for all tenants to use.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
35 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Post Heights
3015 State Street Suite 111, Dallas, TX
Studio
$980
871 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,097
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1079 sqft
Enjoy the scenic vista of downtown Dallas from your rooftop terrace at Post Heights apartments, TX. Close to the Arts District, these plush living spaces combine access to a 24-hr gym with a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
15 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Post Coles Corner
3096 N Hall Street Suite 173, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,000
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,244
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Its proximity to McKinney Avenue provides this property with various shopping and dining options. This Uptown Dallas green community features garage parking, gym and hot tub. Furnish units equipped with walk-in closets and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
10 Units Available
5225 Maple Avenue
5225 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,192
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1159 sqft
Located in the heart of Dallas, 5225 Maple Avenue offers newly upgraded exceptional downtown living in a desirable urban location near the Medical District, Uptown, and Dallas Love Field.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
19 Units Available
Atera
4606 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,037
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1352 sqft
Modern apartments conveniently located just minutes from I-35E. Units are equipped with stainless steel appliances and private fireplace. Hardwood floors. Active community with a sauna, pool and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
40 Units Available
Maple District Lofts
5415 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,220
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1195 sqft
New build in 2015 means residents will be amongst the first. Outdoor lounges with fire pit, bocce ball court, life-sized chess board, hammocks. Walk-in closet with every bedroom. All homes have 10' - 12' ceilings, plus options for hardwood-inspired or stained concrete flooring.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
37 Units Available
Prestonwood
Berkshire Auburn
5515 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1187 sqft
Located close to Walmart Supercenter and The Clubs of Prestonwood. Units feature great views, one or two bedrooms, and fully-equipped kitchens. Community offers outdoor games, a garden courtyard, and a pool.

July 2020 Dallas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Dallas Rent Report. Dallas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dallas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Dallas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Dallas Rent Report. Dallas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dallas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Dallas rents declined slightly over the past month

Dallas rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dallas stand at $912 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,133 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Dallas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Dallas throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Dallas rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Dallas has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Dallas is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Dallas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,133 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Dallas remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Nashville (+0.7%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,164, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Dallas than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Dallas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDallas 3 BedroomsDallas Accessible ApartmentsDallas Apartments under $700Dallas Apartments under $800
    Dallas Apartments under $900Dallas Apartments with BalconyDallas Apartments with GarageDallas Apartments with GymDallas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDallas Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDallas Apartments with Parking
    Dallas Apartments with PoolDallas Apartments with Washer-DryerDallas Cheap PlacesDallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Furnished ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly PlacesDallas Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
    Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
    McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
    VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
    PrestonwoodCedar Crest

    Apartments Near Colleges

    El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
    Parker University