191 Apartments for rent in Grand Prairie, TX📍
Grand Prairie is right in the middle of the metroplex between Dallas and Fort Worth, in the part of town locally known as the Mid-Cities--get it? It's in the middle. The major east-west highway, I-30, runs right through the middle of Grand Prairie which makes it convenient to get anywhere.
Even more than most other cities, location is a major factor in Dallas/Fort Worth because even 15 short miles distance between cities can translate to hours stuck in traffic. Once you’ve realized Grand Prairie is the best location for you, it’s time to look for apartment rentals. Lucky for you, there are tons of apartments available in Grand Prairie.
Most apartments are available right along highway 360. Don't get confused and go to the west side of the highway, though; that's Arlington territory. Whether you want a one-bedroom apartment or two-bedroom apartment, chances are very good that you’ll find the right one on the east side in Grand Prairie. All you have to keep in mind is what kind of apartment you're looking for.
Do you want a luxury complex, with a gated entrance and a security guard on post? Do you want a place that has all bills paid? You can find whatever you’re looking for. Grand Prairie is a pretty big suburb, and like all parts of the metroplex, it’s growing rapidly. You can find a brand-new apartment or an older one in an established neighborhood; it’s all up to you.
Most apartment complexes in Grand Prairie and surrounding suburbs offer move-in specials, offering discounts on deposits before moving in. It’s common to find apartments that require a deposit of a few hundred dollars in addition to the first month’s rent--unless you choose to live in one of those guarded high rises; then it might be a few more Benjamins to get in. Make sure you ask the leasing agent about complex policies for renting to people with pets. Additional deposits are often required. Don't worry too much, it isn't hard to find a spot with room for Milo and Otis.
With the amount of traffic in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, it's no mystery so many people are flocking to suburbs like Grand Prairie, where the prize is easy living and a quick commute. The only real mystery is why you haven't started moving already.
June 2020 Grand Prairie Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Grand Prairie Rent Report. Grand Prairie rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Grand Prairie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Grand Prairie rent trends were flat over the past month
Grand Prairie rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Grand Prairie stand at $1,034 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,285 for a two-bedroom. Grand Prairie's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Dallas Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Grand Prairie, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
- Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
- Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
- Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
Grand Prairie rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Grand Prairie, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Grand Prairie is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
- Grand Prairie's median two-bedroom rent of $1,285 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% increase in Grand Prairie.
- While Grand Prairie's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Grand Prairie than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Grand Prairie.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Grand Prairie Renter Confidence Survey
Here’s how Grand Prairie ranks on:
Apartment List has released results for Grand Prairie from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
“Grand Prairie renters seem to be very satisfied with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “They gave above-average scores to most categories.”
Key findings in Grand Prairie include the following:
- Grand Prairie renters give their city an A+ overall for satisfaction.
- The highest-rated categories for Grand Prairie were local job and career opportunities, quality of local schools, and state and local taxes, which all received an A+ score from renters.
- Renters also expressed high satisfaction with Grand Prairie’s safety (A), affordability (A), and access to parks and community events (A).
- The greatest cause of dissatisfaction was access to public transit, which received an F from renters.
- Grand Prairie renters are highly satisfied, along with renters in nearby cities like Garland (A+), Irving (A), Plano (A-), and Mesquite (A-).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.