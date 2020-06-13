AL
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

191 Apartments for rent in Grand Prairie, TX

Sheffield Village
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
38 Units Available
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,103
1454 sqft
Luxury, upgraded community features a golf course and resort-style pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with built-in bookshelves, ceiling fans , computer desks and European-style cabinets.
Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
198 Units Available
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,186
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1509 sqft
At Mansions at Lake Ridge, suburban living takes a refreshing twist. Apartment homes are intelligently clustered to preserve open green spacejust one of the communitys many environmentally conscious design features.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
8 Units Available
Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,776
1385 sqft
Nicely designed apartments with custom cabinets, energy efficient windows and barbecue grilling stations. Tenants get access to a dog park and swimming pool. Hike at nearby Cedar Hill State Park during free time.
Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
17 Units Available
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1138 sqft
Experience supreme comfort set within a refined apartment community at Quail Ridge Apartments in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$871
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1150 sqft
Upgrade your style of living at Forum at Grand Prairie apartment homes near Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Our South Grand Prairie garden-style apartment community has everything you need to live your best life.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$991
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1058 sqft
Fitness center for cardio training. Secure living with on-site management and limited access gates. In-home options for a fireplace and/or balcony. Immediate freeway access with a two minute drive to President George Bush Turnpike and I-30.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1258 sqft
Located minutes from the shopping and dining along Route 360, this property keeps residents happy with its own tennis court, 24-hour gym, hot tub and garage parking. Recently-renovated units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$963
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1257 sqft
Valet trash service, two resort-style pools and a business center round out this community's amenities. Apartments provide fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and private balconies/patios. The neighborhood is located near Fish Creek Preserve and Great Southwest Crossing.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Meadow Green
3001 E Ave K, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1216 sqft
Grand Prairie's Meadow Green offer a relaxed atmosphere, flexible lease options, and modern amenities. Choose from their spacious and well-maintained 1 to 2-bedroom apartment units with gourmet kitchens and air conditioning.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,017
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1150 sqft
Its location near Highway 360 puts shopping and entertainment within easy reach of this property. Stay fit at the gym, volleyball court or tennis court. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1357 sqft
Stone Lake is located at 2651 Stone Lake Dr., Grand Prairie, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Sheffield Village
60 Units Available
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1252 sqft
Luxurious apartments with 12 different floorplans, 9-foot ceilings, crown molding, huge garden tubs and more. Close to entertainment and shopping, Cowboys Stadium, Six Flags and shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
25 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,071
1342 sqft
This lakefront property is adjacent to Route 360. Residents are privy to an onsite game room, pool, gym and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Clairborne
2355 North State Highway 360, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$982
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated in Grand Prairie, Texas, you’ll be proud to call The Clairborne Apartment Homes your home. Styled after a classic southern plantation, this community combines the gracious lifestyle of the South with contemporary apartment living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$917
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
1248 sqft
Indigo Pointe apartments in Grand Prairie, TX, are located at the intersection of Interstate 20 and Highway 360. The units are freshly updated with wood flooring, new countertops and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$913
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury amenities like hot and cold spas, tanning bed. Resort-style pools with sun shelf and fountains. Open floor plans, large kitchens with breakfast bars. Five minutes to I-20 and Highway 360.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
710 sqft
Residents of this community have easy access to the countless retail outlets and restaurants along East Pioneer Parkway. Units are carpeted and feature a full range of appliances. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
3 Units Available
Windscape Gardens
3099 Parham Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
859 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windscape Gardens in Grand Prairie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
35 Units Available
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1486 sqft
Exquisite apartments with open layouts, garden tubs, and designer fixtures. Residents can enjoy the on-site coffee bar, conference room, swimming pool, and athletic center. Close to I-30. Near Mountain Creek Speedway and Bowles Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Landings of Carrier Parkway
915 Desco Ln, Grand Prairie, TX
Studio
$899
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
887 sqft
Landings of Carrier Parkway Apartments is located in the heart of Grand Prairie, Texas, offering beautiful 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes conveniently close to great services and fun activities within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Parkways on Prairie Creek
2530 Sara Jane Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,703
1202 sqft
Onsite features include in-unit washer and dryer, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, gym and dog park. Located right off I-20 and close to the DFW Airport, AT&T Stadium and the Globe Life ballpark.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The newly constructed Bexley Mansfield Luxury Apartment Community is conveniently located along Highway 360, equidistant between downtown Dallas and downtown Fort Worth making it easy to live close to where you work and also where you like to play.
Last updated June 13 at 06:47am
5 Units Available
Wymberly Crossing
3001 S Carrier Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in Grand Prairie, TX. Cozy kitchens with dishwasher, hardwoods, on-site laundry and patio/balcony. Easy access to LBJ Park, Prairie Lakes Golf Course and President George Bush Turnpike.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
9 Units Available
Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
915 sqft
Recently updated homes right near I-30. Units feature a fireplace, ice-makers and ceiling fans. Ample onsite amenities, including a volleyball court, pool and gym. Close to Mountain Creek Lake.

Median Rent in Grand Prairie

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Grand Prairie is $1,034, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,284.
Studio
$867
1 Bed
$1,034
2 Beds
$1,284
3+ Beds
$1,742
City GuideGrand Prairie"Grand Prairie, Texas, home on the range / I come here for salvation but I'm just another stranger." (Dave Carter and Tracy Grammer, “Grand Prairie TX Homesick Blues”)
Getting to Know the Grand Prairie
+

Grand Prairie is right in the middle of the metroplex between Dallas and Fort Worth, in the part of town locally known as the Mid-Cities--get it? It's in the middle. The major east-west highway, I-30, runs right through the middle of Grand Prairie which makes it convenient to get anywhere.

Settling in on the Prairie
+

Even more than most other cities, location is a major factor in Dallas/Fort Worth because even 15 short miles distance between cities can translate to hours stuck in traffic. Once you’ve realized Grand Prairie is the best location for you, it’s time to look for apartment rentals. Lucky for you, there are tons of apartments available in Grand Prairie.

Most apartments are available right along highway 360. Don't get confused and go to the west side of the highway, though; that's Arlington territory. Whether you want a one-bedroom apartment or two-bedroom apartment, chances are very good that you’ll find the right one on the east side in Grand Prairie. All you have to keep in mind is what kind of apartment you're looking for.

Do you want a luxury complex, with a gated entrance and a security guard on post? Do you want a place that has all bills paid? You can find whatever you’re looking for. Grand Prairie is a pretty big suburb, and like all parts of the metroplex, it’s growing rapidly. You can find a brand-new apartment or an older one in an established neighborhood; it’s all up to you.

Finding the Perfect Place
+

Most apartment complexes in Grand Prairie and surrounding suburbs offer move-in specials, offering discounts on deposits before moving in. It’s common to find apartments that require a deposit of a few hundred dollars in addition to the first month’s rent--unless you choose to live in one of those guarded high rises; then it might be a few more Benjamins to get in. Make sure you ask the leasing agent about complex policies for renting to people with pets. Additional deposits are often required. Don't worry too much, it isn't hard to find a spot with room for Milo and Otis.

With the amount of traffic in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, it's no mystery so many people are flocking to suburbs like Grand Prairie, where the prize is easy living and a quick commute. The only real mystery is why you haven't started moving already.

Read More
Rent Report
Grand Prairie

June 2020 Grand Prairie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Grand Prairie Rent Report. Grand Prairie rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Grand Prairie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Grand Prairie rent trends were flat over the past month

Grand Prairie rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Grand Prairie stand at $1,034 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,285 for a two-bedroom. Grand Prairie's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Grand Prairie, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.

    Grand Prairie rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Grand Prairie, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Grand Prairie is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Grand Prairie's median two-bedroom rent of $1,285 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% increase in Grand Prairie.
    • While Grand Prairie's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Grand Prairie than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Grand Prairie.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More
    Grand Prairie Renter Confidence Survey
    National study of renter’s satisfaction with their cities and states

    Here’s how Grand Prairie ranks on:

    A+
    Overall satisfaction
    A
    Safety and crime rate
    A+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A
    Recreational activities
    A
    Affordability
    A+
    Quality of schools
    A-
    Weather
    B+
    Commute time
    A+
    State and local taxes
    C+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released results for Grand Prairie from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    “Grand Prairie renters seem to be very satisfied with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “They gave above-average scores to most categories.”

    Key findings in Grand Prairie include the following:

    • Grand Prairie renters give their city an A+ overall for satisfaction.
    • The highest-rated categories for Grand Prairie were local job and career opportunities, quality of local schools, and state and local taxes, which all received an A+ score from renters.
    • Renters also expressed high satisfaction with Grand Prairie’s safety (A), affordability (A), and access to parks and community events (A).
    • The greatest cause of dissatisfaction was access to public transit, which received an F from renters.
    • Grand Prairie renters are highly satisfied, along with renters in nearby cities like Garland (A+), Irving (A), Plano (A-), and Mesquite (A-).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.
    View our national survey results here.
    Read More

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How much is rent in Grand Prairie?
    In Grand Prairie, the median rent is $867 for a studio, $1,034 for a 1-bedroom, $1,284 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,742 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Grand Prairie, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Grand Prairie?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Grand Prairie include Sheffield Village.
    How pet-friendly is Grand Prairie?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Grand Prairie received a letter grade of C+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Grand Prairie?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Grand Prairie received a letter grade of A+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Grand Prairie?
    Grand Prairie renters gave their city a letter grade of A+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Grand Prairie did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Grand Prairie?
    Some of the colleges located in the Grand Prairie area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Grand Prairie?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Grand Prairie from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.

