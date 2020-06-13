191 Apartments for rent in Grand Prairie, TX

Even more than most other cities, location is a major factor in Dallas/Fort Worth because even 15 short miles distance between cities can translate to hours stuck in traffic. Once you’ve realized Grand Prairie is the best location for you, it’s time to look for apartment rentals. Lucky for you, there are tons of apartments available in Grand Prairie.

Most apartments are available right along highway 360. Don't get confused and go to the west side of the highway, though; that's Arlington territory. Whether you want a one-bedroom apartment or two-bedroom apartment, chances are very good that you’ll find the right one on the east side in Grand Prairie. All you have to keep in mind is what kind of apartment you're looking for.

Do you want a luxury complex, with a gated entrance and a security guard on post? Do you want a place that has all bills paid? You can find whatever you’re looking for. Grand Prairie is a pretty big suburb, and like all parts of the metroplex, it’s growing rapidly. You can find a brand-new apartment or an older one in an established neighborhood; it’s all up to you.