preston hollow
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
324 Apartments for rent in Preston Hollow, Dallas, TX
Verified
$
26 Units Available
Avondale at Bellmar
10830 Stone Canyon Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
995 sqft
Sleek apartments with glass-tile backsplash and wood-style flooring. Residents get access to a clubhouse, pool, and grilling stations. Easy access to I-635. Go mountain biking at nearby Harry S Moss Park.
Verified
$
28 Units Available
Aberdeen at Bellmar
10843 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$730
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
951 sqft
Community includes clubhouse, fitness center, and pool. Units feature wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash, and granite countertops. Located within five minutes of grocery stores and schools. Less than 2 miles from Medical City Dallas Hospital.
Verified
$
37 Units Available
Seville at Bellmar
10651 Steppington Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
942 sqft
Well-appointed homes with European-style kitchens and large living rooms. Enjoy use of the on-site fitness center, barbecue areas, and clubhouse. Near Highway 75 and I-635 for a smooth commute. Shop and dine at Preston Royal.
Verified
29 Units Available
The Laurel
8600 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,980
1361 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1593 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique apartments in great Preston Hollow location close to shops and eateries. Units have private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and extra storage. Community features pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified
$
15 Units Available
Riverfalls at Bellmar
10570 Stone Canyon Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
810 sqft
Located five minutes from hiking trails, shopping, and schools. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, and glass tile backsplash. Communal amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, and resort-style pool.
Verified
$
12 Units Available
Waterford at Bellmar
7879 Riverfall Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location minutes from award-winning schools. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, and glass tile backsplash. Community features fitness center, dog park, and resort-style pool.
Verified
$
10 Units Available
Hadley at Bellmar
10640 Steppington Dr, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$860
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1040 sqft
Luxury apartments located in North Dallas close to highways and city attractions. Multi-million dollar renovations include stainless steel appliances, coffee bar, resort-style pool and outdoor grilling stations.
Verified
$
12 Units Available
Everton at Bellmar
10588 Stone Canyon Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1038 sqft
Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, and glass tile backsplash. Community features outdoor lounge area, resort-style pool, and fitness center. Located steps from popular dining establishments and shopping options. Near Harry S. Moss Park.
Verified
47 Units Available
Renaissance At Preston Hollow
8600 Thackery St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,135
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1460 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
1835 sqft
In-unit washers and dryers. Faux wood floors. Pet-friendly. Amenities include three swimming pools, fitness center and two-story business center. Convenient location in popular Energy Corridor area.
Verified
$
38 Units Available
Bandera at Preston Hollow
6848 Bandera Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,576
1089 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,286
1555 sqft
Located in Preston Hollow, with easy access to downtown Dallas and North Park Mall. Units feature granite counters, spa bathrooms and GE appliances. Luxury community has outdoor lounge, fire pit and dog park.
Verified
$
12 Units Available
Park Hollow
6535 Bandera Ave, #1E, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$3,828
2037 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,274
2564 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,576
3489 sqft
Situated in the University Park neighborhood, just minutes from transportation corridors such as Northwest Highway. Apartments boast separate living areas, log fireplaces, spacious closets and jetted soaking tubs. Private rooftop terraces available in select apartments.
Verified
$
9 Units Available
Madison at Bellmar
10501 Steppington Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of North Dallas close to the city's best attractions, shopping, schools and restaurants. Newly renovated apartments feature granite countertops, resort-style pool, wood-style flooring and more.
Verified
Contact for Availability
Preston Creek Apartments
5902 Preston Oaks Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1186 sqft
Preston Creek has a stunning variety of spacious one and two-bedroom apartments in Far North Dallas. Discover lavish amenities, stylish features, and a world of resident services. Step into luxury and apply today!
Results within 1 mile of Preston Hollow
Verified
54 Units Available
Preston Hollow Village
7775 Firefall Way, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,755
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
1006 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1596 sqft
Community amenities include a gym, a golf simulator and two pools. Interiors feature wood floors, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. Close to I-75 and within minutes of downtown Dallas.
Verified
24 Units Available
The Caruth
5445 Caruth Haven Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,785
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1426 sqft
Great location with easy access to Northwest Hwy and the Central Expressway. Interior features include French doors, pantries, granite countertops, wood-burning fireplaces and garden bay windows.
Verified
$
7 Units Available
The Summit at Midtown
10602 Stone Canyon Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
833 sqft
Peaceful community just a short distance from shopping at Northpark and The Galleria Mall as well as Uptown and Downtown. Resort-style swimming pool and spacious courtyard.
Verified
$
5 Units Available
Woodbridge
10702 Stone Canyon Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1046 sqft
Prime Dallas location in a relaxing community with easy access to Northpark and the Galleria Mall. Large pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood floors, private patios/balconies and spacious closets.
Results within 5 miles of Preston Hollow
Verified
47 Units Available
Midway Urban Village
4050 McEwen Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1435 sqft
Stellar amenities and features await you including an expansive health club and resort-style pool with tanning ledges, a private deck with commercial grade grilling and lounge areas to inspire comfort and conversation.
Verified
$
50 Units Available
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1528 sqft
Premium apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious floor plans. Community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/grill for entertaining. Close to Dallas North Tollway and 635.
Verified
77 Units Available
4600 Ross
4600 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,195
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1170 sqft
Creating an inspired home is easy when you’re surrounded by beauty, culture, and conveniences. With modern architecture and understated elegance, 4600 Ross stands boldly in the unique urban setting of historic East Dallas.
Verified
$
70 Units Available
Jefferson Mockingbird
2223 Hawes Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,226
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
3 Units Available
The Ridge on Spring Valley
5704 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$835
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$844
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Units include updated kitchens with black appliances and faux wood floors. Laundry facilities and covered parking available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
27 Units Available
The Taylor
3100 Carlisle St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,523
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,786
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1686 sqft
Luxury apartments with 10-foot ceilings, mud rooms, hardwood floors and keyless entry. Community amenities include 24-hour concierge, two-level fitness center, resident lounge and game room.
Verified
$
20 Units Available
Lavera At Lake Highlands
9842 Audelia Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$739
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in North Dallas close to shops, restaurants and city attractions. Apartments have been recently renovated and include stainless steel appliances, townhome floor plans and glass tile backsplash. Community has pool and bocce court.
