Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 PM

458 Apartments for rent in Dallas, TX with pool

Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
24 Units Available
Marsh Creek
18749 Marsh Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1007 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with easy access to I-35, the University of Texas, and the Dallas Naval Air Station. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and eat-in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
48 Units Available
Hillcrest Forest
Crest at Park Central
7929 Churchill Way, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,630
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,088
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1245 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-635 and I-75. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen and comes with a DirecTV and high speed internet package. Amenities include a fitness center and two swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
44 Units Available
5 Mockingbird
5555 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,244
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,174
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1209 sqft
This community is located near the Angelika Film Center and a variety of shopping and dining options. Residents break a sweat at the gym and then cool off at the pool or clubhouse. Furnished units.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
21 Units Available
Landmark on Lovers
5201 Amesbury Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,154
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Central Market. Open and spacious floor plans with amenities such as gourmet kitchens, large pantries, and designer bathrooms. Community offers multiple fitness facilities, including a yoga, dance, and spin studio.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
13 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Stella
2112 Boll St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,504
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
1090 sqft
Luxury residences with designer upgrades and in-unit laundry. Ample community amenities including a rooftop terrace with views of the Dallas skyline, swimming pool, fitness center and resident lounge. Near the Arts District and Uptown.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
Oak Lawn
The Mondrian Cityplace
3000 Blackburn St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,547
1007 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,094
1621 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,959
1613 sqft
Just steps away from CityPlace/Uptown Station for easy commuting. Units offer residents laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes pool, internet cafe, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
44 Units Available
Oak Lawn
1900 McKinney
1900 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,957
1397 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,253
1898 sqft
Luxurious units include 10- to 12-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and expansive windows. Community offers rooftop pool, resident club and Starbucks coffee bar. Steps away from world-class dining and nightlife at Sambuca and House of Blues.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
8 Units Available
Lake Cliff
Oaks Trinity
333 E Greenbriar Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,122
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1369 sqft
Community living with pet park, pool, game room. Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance to variety of dining, shopping, entertainment. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Near Trinity River.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
29 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Camden Victory Park
2787 N Houston St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,399
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,279
1206 sqft
Luxury homes with chef-inspired kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a gym, business center and grill area. Easy access to I-35E. Near the American Airlines Center and Dallas Museum of Art.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
46 Units Available
Uptown
3700M
3700 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,470
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1262 sqft
Uptown living in studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of the finest Dallas shopping, dining and nightlife. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and pet-friendly. Near transit, N. Central Expressway.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
26 Units Available
Downtown Dallas
The Merc
1800 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1384 sqft
Historic building has units with patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors. Community offers residents pool table, pool, media room, and elevator. Close to the Akard train stop, in the heart of Downtown Dallas.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
71 Units Available
Downtown Dallas
Camden Farmers Market
2210 Canton St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Three pools, a private movie theater and two fitness centers are just the tip of the amenities iceberg at this community. Convenient to the Dallas Farmers Market. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
14 Units Available
Downtown Dallas
Wilson Building
1623 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,030
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1711 sqft
The Wilson Building in Dallas, TX, has all the amenities you need for your urban lifestyle. All units come with hardwood floors, patios, and extra storage options. They also have a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
20 Units Available
Downtown Dallas
The Continental
1810 Commerce St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1402 sqft
Luxury LEED-Gold certified building has 24-hour gym, garage, hot tub, pool, and sauna. Units have walk-in closets, laundry, and dishwasher. Unbeatable location in central Downtown Dallas, close to Akard station.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
47 Units Available
Henderson
Camden Belmont
2500 Bennett Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,749
1623 sqft
Conveniently situated off Knox-Henderson and Greenville Avenue, in the heart of Dallas. Luxury units offer residents stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community features pool, trash valet, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
28 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones
3010 State St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,588
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1587 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,186
2171 sqft
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones near Griggs Park and Rt. 45 offers everything from hardwood floors and granite countertops to in-unit laundry facilities and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
17 Units Available
Downtown Dallas
The Element
1800 Main St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1407 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Dallas and within walking distance of numerous restaurants, boutiques, museums, theaters and art galleries. 1-2 bedroom units available. Special amenities include hardwood floors, gym, concierge, game room and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
31 Units Available
Lovefield West
The Southwestern
5959 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,051
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1123 sqft
Crafted from reclaimed materials, old is new again at The Southwestern, just off Harry Hines Blvd. Residents relax in the saltwater pool, workout in the gym or socialize in the communal lounge.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
46 Units Available
Glencoe Park
Village Green
5350 Amesbury Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
916 sqft
With its tall pines and live oaks and many shades of (you know) landscaping, Green earns its name everyday right through to the private tennis courts (this is the only neighborhood in The Village with its own courts).
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
$
6 Units Available
McKinney Uptown
3324 McKinney Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,470
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to J.W. Ray Park in the heart of Uptown Dallas. Residents enjoy units with patio/balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community offers a coffee bar, garage, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
$
5 Units Available
Arrive on University
5750 E University Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,339
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1096 sqft
Bright interiors with designer track and recessed lighting, plus huge windows throughout. Fitness room with cardio machines and equipment for strength training. Half a mile to US-75, numerous restaurants and bars within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
20 Units Available
4110 Fairmount
4110 Fairmount St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,109
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,303
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,764
1300 sqft
Urban living in the renovated Oak Lawn area. Smoke-free units with full appliances, granite countertops, carpeting and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly community with a resident dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
$
36 Units Available
Prestonwood
St. Moritz Apartments
5665 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1540 sqft
This property lets residents stay fit at the gym, wind down on the putting green, or simply relax at the hot tub or pool. There's plenty of shopping, including a Walmart Supercenter, along Arapaho Road.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
42 Units Available
Oak Lawn
The Alexan
3333 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,152
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,469
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,143
1353 sqft
Medieval Times and Reverchon Park are both convenient to this property. Back home, residents enjoy granite countertops and private balconies. Community amenities include a clubhouse, resort-style pool and an EV charging station.

July 2020 Dallas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Dallas Rent Report. Dallas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dallas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Dallas rents declined slightly over the past month

Dallas rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dallas stand at $912 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,133 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Dallas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Dallas throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Dallas rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Dallas has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Dallas is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Dallas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,133 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Dallas remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Nashville (+0.7%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,164, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Dallas than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Dallas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

