Apartment List
/
TX
/
haltom city
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:42 PM

197 Apartments for rent in Haltom City, TX

📍
Fossil
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
22 Units Available
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$1,010
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1092 sqft
Live in the height of luxury at The Grand on Beach. Our premier apartment community has an ideal North Fort Worth location near the Fossil Creek neighborhood which sits on over 1,000 acres and the popular, master-planned community of Alliance, Texas.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
31 Units Available
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
902 sqft
Luxurious and peaceful lakeside living is the lifestyle that awaits you at Spring Lake. Our apartment homes achieve the perfect blend of style and sophistication. You really can have it all and you will love where you live!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$683
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$769
421 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desert Sands Apartments, conveniently located close to Highway 820, Interstate 35W, and Highways 121 and 183, offers a beautiful, lush, and landscaped community and style of living.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Fossil
13 Units Available
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1273 sqft
Gated community with two resort-style swimming pools, 24-hour gym, bike rentals and more. Located near Golf Club at Fossil Creek. W/D, walk-in closets and decked-out kitchens.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Fossil
26 Units Available
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
918 sqft
Located in Haltom City close to attractions, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments features stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash and granite countertops. The community features a resort-style pool and grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
9 Units Available
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive, Haltom City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$940
889 sqft
LIVE THE LIFE YOU DESERVE! Located in Haltom City, Texas, Heritage Apartments is a beautiful community that offers convenience and comfort. Nestled just off Highway 377, your commute to Fort Worth will be effortless.
Results within 1 mile of Haltom City
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:25pm
$
6 Units Available
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Castlewinds in North Richland Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
Fairway Bend
14 Units Available
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lake Pointe is located in the prestigious Fossil Creek area of North Fort Worth with lake and golf course views on the beautiful and highly rated Golf Club at Fossil Creek. We are minutes away from shopping, business, entertainment and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
867 sqft
Nestled in suburban North Richland Hills, Hilltop Apartments offer cable, fireplaces and expansive closets. The pet-friendly community also features outdoor grills, a pool and a dog park, all with views of the Fort Worth skyline.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
25 Units Available
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This non-smoking community is minutes from area shops and parks. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool, playground, billiards centers and heated spa. Each home includes 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Fairway Bend
18 Units Available
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1132 sqft
Located on the Golf Club at Fossil Creek with spectacular views of the course. Easy access to 820 and I-35W. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, modern finishes. Enjoy the pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Fairway Bend
231 Units Available
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,162
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1582 sqft
You can't go wrong choosing any of our three-bedroom villas or one and two-bedroom apartments to call home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Summerfields
18 Units Available
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,091
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
967 sqft
Recently renovated homes with extra storage and granite counters. Plenty of community offerings, including a coffee bar, gym, and grilling station. Close to Arcadia Trail Park. Easy access to I-35W.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Holiday West
13 Units Available
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
903 sqft
Stylish apartments with hardwood floors and brushed nickel lighting. 24-hour maintenance available. Swim, play tennis and grill out on site. Easy access to I-820. Near Iron Horse Golf Course.
Results within 5 miles of Haltom City
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Downtown Fort Worth
24 Units Available
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1288 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
21 Units Available
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1277 sqft
North of Forth Worth near Keller, Republic Park Vista is sure to wow residents, from the in-unit laundry and hardwood floors to the car wash area and 24-hr gym. Near I-35W and I-820.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Fossil
33 Units Available
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1327 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
14 Units Available
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St, North Richland Hills, TX
Studio
$1,129
901 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,089
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1134 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to schools, shops and restaurants. Units feature large garden tubs with separate stand-up shower, built-in wine racks and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Jennings South
11 Units Available
The Phoenix
429 College Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,109
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,129
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1106 sqft
Minutes from downtown Fort Worth and I-30. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Community boasts a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, clubroom, and coffee bar. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:40pm
$
Harmony Hills
16 Units Available
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$725
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$881
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1020 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments feature a variety of floor plans, spacious living rooms and fireplaces. Community has a swimming pool, laundry facilities and manicured grounds.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
32 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,158
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,347
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1109 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
30 Units Available
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1083 sqft
WELCOME TO 26 AT CITY POINT 26 at City Point combines luxury features and designer interiors with the peaceful suburban location of North Richland Hills to create the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
$
21 Units Available
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1473 sqft
Amenities galore in this green community. Basketball court, dog park, and round-the-clock gym and maintenance. Pets welcome. Recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Close to Trinity Springs Middle School and I-35W.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:09pm
Harmony Hills
37 Units Available
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
990 sqft
Welcome to The Woodlands Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! Conveniently located in a peaceful, amiable neighborhood, our family friendly, controlled access community provides residents with a comfortable living environment.

Median Rent in Haltom City

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Haltom City is $789, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $981.
Studio
$662
1 Bed
$789
2 Beds
$981
3+ Beds
$1,330
City GuideHaltom City
As astonishing as it might sound, there was actually a Garden of Eden in north Texas! Well, at least that's what the Cheney-Sanders family thought when they moved there in the 1840s. Filled with sparkling streams, refreshing natural springs and abundant orchards, Major Cheney named the area, that is now a historic district within Haltom City, the Garden of Eden!

With a population of 43,376 residents and growing, Haltom City is a stunningly beautiful suburb five miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas. Officially incorporated in July of 1969, Haltom City gradually enfolded Meadow Oaks, Oak Knoll, East Ridge and Garden of Eden into it's boundaries. Because of that growth and incorporation, Haltom City is one of north Texas' most treasured and visually stunning communities!

Moving to Haltom City

When you begin your search for the perfect home or apartment rental in Haltom City, it always helps to have an idea of the look and feel of various neighborhoods before you begin to physically go out and look. At the very least, it can be a time saver! Many homes in Haltom City were built just after WWII, and these historic treasures still fill many vibrant, some might say eclectic areas of the city. Having said that, there are, of course, many more modern properties that were built, dating from the 1990's and some that are completely new. Your best bet for success is to enlist the help of a local realtor who will be able to pair your needs with what is available. So have your references, deposits and personal documentation ready because whatever your preference, you are sure to find a neighborhood with a perfect house to rent, just waiting for you!

Haltom City's Neighborhoods

Haltom City neighborhoods are diverse and unique from one another in subtle ways. Below are short descriptions of 8 distinct neighborhoods that make up the community at large. It always helps to know a little bit about each area before you begin your search, so that you are able to narrow your scope and save a bit of time!

N. Beach St/NE Loop 820: Renting an apartment in this suburban neighborhood is perfect for anyone who loves well-kept yards, a shady park (meaning trees, not nefarious characters) and homes built predominantly in the 1970s! There are some places for rent that were built after 2000, so if you prefer modern, you are still in luck. Buffalo Ridge Park is at the center of this neighborhood and has a hike and bike trail zigzagging throughout the area. It's also flanked by NE Loop 820 and Denton Hwy. for a quick commute or trip into Fort Worth.

Denton Hwy/Browning Blvd: On the northeast corner where Hwy 377 and NE Loop 820 bisect, this inviting neighborhood is conveniently located for easy commutes if needed. Are you looking for a studio for rent, a one-bedroom apartment or perhaps a slightly larger two or three-bedroom house for rent? This area has it all, but you will want to begin your search with as much advance as you can manage to give yourself, because rentals go fast here! If you do happen to find your perfect abode in this handsome neighborhood, you must try the Fish 'n Chips from Crispy Chicken & Seafood on Denton Hwy. Having an excellent restaurant in the neighborhood is the icing on the cake!

Haltom Rd/Mclean Rd: If you are looking for places to rent in Haltom City and you favor a more traditional style of architecture, circa 1940-1969, then this is the area you've been searching for! The lushly landscaped North Park is on Gene Ln. and Joy Lee St. This park is a fabulous place to picnic, play frisbee, ride bikes or take a long walk with your four-legged best buddy. Another benefit of living in this area are the trees! Stately Magnolia trees with their fat, waxy, fragrant flowers can be found in abundance here. The same goes for Crepe Myrtles and Japanese Black Pine, which blanket the neighborhood with color and fragrance that must be experienced to be fully appreciated. Speaking of things to experience, Thai Orchid Cuisine on Broadway is a neighborhood gem that will tempt your palette time and again. This place definitely puts the spring in spring rolls!

Broadway Ave/Eastridge Dr: Little Fossil Creek runs right through the middle of this suburban neighborhood and is an excellent place to walk, jog or bike if you feel the need to exercise outdoors! The size of the homes in this area range from studio apartments to three and four-bedroom homes. You will find complexes as well as stand-alone homes to choose from that were mostly constructed between the 1940s and 1970s, as well as a few more modern structures. It's a quick trip to Hwy 377 if you need to commute to Fort Worth and back, and far enough away to feel peaceful and well away from the big city vibe.

Denton Hwy/Glenview Dr: It seems like a common theme in Haltom City are the parks, practically one or more in every neighborhood, and this area is no different! With Revere Community Park on the west side of Denton Hwy. and Diamond Oaks Country Club on the east side, there is no shortage of places to get out for some exercise and sunshine. Renting an apartment in this neighborhood gives you the opportunity to have a stunning view of Knapp Lake if you are lucky enough to snag a place as it becomes available. However, you must be quick because properties in here go fast!

N. 28th St/Haltom Rd: This older and well established area of town features small to medium sized homes and apartments for rent (think studio to three bedrooms on average). E. Belknap St. runs through the middle of this charming neighborhood and the Airport Freeway is a quick three minutes away by car for easy highway access to major thoroughfares. The appealing features of this neighborhood are in the form of architecture and floral design. Most of the homes were built just after WWII and the trees that grace the properties are a mix of Magnolia, Dogwood, Cedar Elm, Red Maples and Live Oaks. It is a simply stunning area of the city and if you plan ahead, finding a beautiful property to settle into shouldn't be too difficult. Once you get settled, locals will point you towards Pho Nam on E. Belknap St. for some seriously amazing Pho Bo! After all, good food is the spice of life right?

City Center: This is the heart of Haltom City, and it shows! Just to the north of Hwy 183, this area is a beautiful combination of historic homes and smartly designed apartment complexes. You can find a studio apartment as easily as you can find a carriage house, if you don't need much space. However, if you are looking for something with two, three or four-bedrooms, those sized properties are available as well. Many locals tend to drive to work or ride bikes if the commute is short, and some opt for the bus. It just depends on your personal needs, but there is convenience, comfort and a sense of security felt by those that call this neighborhood home.

Eden Dr/ Carson St: This area is perfect for those with a strict budget who adore space and a country setting! Tucked between Hwy 183 and Hwy 181, this suburban, slightly rural area features spacious homes and apartments that will meet almost any need. Av Pecan Park is a favorite recreational area for picnicking, a game of catch or just to relax beneath one of the magnificent Magnolias while enjoying a favorite novel. If you commute to work, on average, you will only spend 15-30 minutes each way dealing with the hustle and bustle of traffic. Sweet, right?

Living in Haltom City

Life in Haltom City is sweet! It's close enough to Fort Worth or Dallas to commute for work, yet far enough away to truly relax and let the stresses of the city dissipate at the end of each day. It is a suburban area in a remarkable location that affords its residents easy access to West Fork Trinity River for a bit of fishing or a walk through the Garden of Eden to visit Little Fossil Creek and Big Fossil Creek. How many cities can boast their own Garden of Eden?! When the locals aren't out for a hike or to fish, you are sure to see a packed house at Theresa's Dixie House Cafe on E. Belknap. This hometown diner is country comfort food, plain and simple and always a hit!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Haltom City?
In Haltom City, the median rent is $662 for a studio, $789 for a 1-bedroom, $981 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,330 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Haltom City, check out our monthly Haltom City Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Haltom City?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Haltom City include Fossil.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Haltom City?
Some of the colleges located in the Haltom City area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Haltom City?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Haltom City from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.

Similar Pages

Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Dog Friendly ApartmentsHaltom City Pet Friendly Places
Haltom City Studio Apartments

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fossil