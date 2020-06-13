197 Apartments for rent in Haltom City, TX

Haltom City's Neighborhoods

Haltom City neighborhoods are diverse and unique from one another in subtle ways. Below are short descriptions of 8 distinct neighborhoods that make up the community at large. It always helps to know a little bit about each area before you begin your search, so that you are able to narrow your scope and save a bit of time!

N. Beach St/NE Loop 820: Renting an apartment in this suburban neighborhood is perfect for anyone who loves well-kept yards, a shady park (meaning trees, not nefarious characters) and homes built predominantly in the 1970s! There are some places for rent that were built after 2000, so if you prefer modern, you are still in luck. Buffalo Ridge Park is at the center of this neighborhood and has a hike and bike trail zigzagging throughout the area. It's also flanked by NE Loop 820 and Denton Hwy. for a quick commute or trip into Fort Worth.

Denton Hwy/Browning Blvd: On the northeast corner where Hwy 377 and NE Loop 820 bisect, this inviting neighborhood is conveniently located for easy commutes if needed. Are you looking for a studio for rent, a one-bedroom apartment or perhaps a slightly larger two or three-bedroom house for rent? This area has it all, but you will want to begin your search with as much advance as you can manage to give yourself, because rentals go fast here! If you do happen to find your perfect abode in this handsome neighborhood, you must try the Fish 'n Chips from Crispy Chicken & Seafood on Denton Hwy. Having an excellent restaurant in the neighborhood is the icing on the cake!

Haltom Rd/Mclean Rd: If you are looking for places to rent in Haltom City and you favor a more traditional style of architecture, circa 1940-1969, then this is the area you've been searching for! The lushly landscaped North Park is on Gene Ln. and Joy Lee St. This park is a fabulous place to picnic, play frisbee, ride bikes or take a long walk with your four-legged best buddy. Another benefit of living in this area are the trees! Stately Magnolia trees with their fat, waxy, fragrant flowers can be found in abundance here. The same goes for Crepe Myrtles and Japanese Black Pine, which blanket the neighborhood with color and fragrance that must be experienced to be fully appreciated. Speaking of things to experience, Thai Orchid Cuisine on Broadway is a neighborhood gem that will tempt your palette time and again. This place definitely puts the spring in spring rolls!

Broadway Ave/Eastridge Dr: Little Fossil Creek runs right through the middle of this suburban neighborhood and is an excellent place to walk, jog or bike if you feel the need to exercise outdoors! The size of the homes in this area range from studio apartments to three and four-bedroom homes. You will find complexes as well as stand-alone homes to choose from that were mostly constructed between the 1940s and 1970s, as well as a few more modern structures. It's a quick trip to Hwy 377 if you need to commute to Fort Worth and back, and far enough away to feel peaceful and well away from the big city vibe.

Denton Hwy/Glenview Dr: It seems like a common theme in Haltom City are the parks, practically one or more in every neighborhood, and this area is no different! With Revere Community Park on the west side of Denton Hwy. and Diamond Oaks Country Club on the east side, there is no shortage of places to get out for some exercise and sunshine. Renting an apartment in this neighborhood gives you the opportunity to have a stunning view of Knapp Lake if you are lucky enough to snag a place as it becomes available. However, you must be quick because properties in here go fast!

N. 28th St/Haltom Rd: This older and well established area of town features small to medium sized homes and apartments for rent (think studio to three bedrooms on average). E. Belknap St. runs through the middle of this charming neighborhood and the Airport Freeway is a quick three minutes away by car for easy highway access to major thoroughfares. The appealing features of this neighborhood are in the form of architecture and floral design. Most of the homes were built just after WWII and the trees that grace the properties are a mix of Magnolia, Dogwood, Cedar Elm, Red Maples and Live Oaks. It is a simply stunning area of the city and if you plan ahead, finding a beautiful property to settle into shouldn't be too difficult. Once you get settled, locals will point you towards Pho Nam on E. Belknap St. for some seriously amazing Pho Bo! After all, good food is the spice of life right?

City Center: This is the heart of Haltom City, and it shows! Just to the north of Hwy 183, this area is a beautiful combination of historic homes and smartly designed apartment complexes. You can find a studio apartment as easily as you can find a carriage house, if you don't need much space. However, if you are looking for something with two, three or four-bedrooms, those sized properties are available as well. Many locals tend to drive to work or ride bikes if the commute is short, and some opt for the bus. It just depends on your personal needs, but there is convenience, comfort and a sense of security felt by those that call this neighborhood home.

Eden Dr/ Carson St: This area is perfect for those with a strict budget who adore space and a country setting! Tucked between Hwy 183 and Hwy 181, this suburban, slightly rural area features spacious homes and apartments that will meet almost any need. Av Pecan Park is a favorite recreational area for picnicking, a game of catch or just to relax beneath one of the magnificent Magnolias while enjoying a favorite novel. If you commute to work, on average, you will only spend 15-30 minutes each way dealing with the hustle and bustle of traffic. Sweet, right?