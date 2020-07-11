134 Apartments for rent in Dallas, TX with move-in specials
1 of 12
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 30
1 of 40
1 of 33
1 of 29
1 of 30
1 of 38
1 of 26
1 of 22
1 of 11
1 of 20
1 of 43
1 of 23
1 of 18
1 of 19
1 of 37
1 of 25
1 of 33
1 of 12
1 of 26
1 of 27
1 of 26
"My home in Dallas is wonderful. I can walk everywhere. It's a pretty good hidden secret, Dallas. There are wonderful restaurants and a wonderful nightlife. It's just a beautiful city to be in." (Jodi Lyn O'Keefe)
Considered by many to be a frontier of the west (although folks in Fort Worth will likely have a different opinion about that), it’s not all about boots and cowboy hats in Dallas; some of the top names in fashion and cuisine have established Texas outposts, and as one of the top 10 largest cities in the country, Dallas’ many neighborhoods all have a distinct flavor and personality, leaving plenty of options open for everyone looking to call the “Big D” their home.
Having trouble with Craigslist Dallas? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Dallas apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Dallas apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.