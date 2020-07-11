Apartment List
/
TX
/
dallas
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

134 Apartments for rent in Dallas, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Dallas apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
26 Units Available
Preston Hollow
Avondale at Bellmar
10830 Stone Canyon Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
995 sqft
Sleek apartments with glass-tile backsplash and wood-style flooring. Residents get access to a clubhouse, pool, and grilling stations. Easy access to I-635. Go mountain biking at nearby Harry S Moss Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
$
45 Units Available
Fitzhugh Urban Flats
2707 N Fitzhugh Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,185
731 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1313 sqft
This community offers countless amenities, including a 24-hour gym, garage parking, fire pit and game room. Units have granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Conveniently located minutes from the Trader Joe's shopping center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
$
35 Units Available
Prestonwood
St. Moritz Apartments
5665 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,806
1540 sqft
This property lets residents stay fit at the gym, wind down on the putting green, or simply relax at the hot tub or pool. There's plenty of shopping, including a Walmart Supercenter, along Arapaho Road.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
$
11 Units Available
4804 Haverwood
4804 Haverwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
937 sqft
With gated parking and courtesy night patrol, residents can feel safe in this community. They also enjoy in-unit fireplaces, large kitchens, and a private balcony or patio. Just moments from Katie Jackson Park.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
35 Units Available
AMLI Design District
1400 Hi Line Dr, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,531
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,493
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,738
1445 sqft
Experience hassle-free city living with a beautiful view of downtown Dallas. Choose from studio and one- to two-bedroom units with access to a high-tech fitness center, pool and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
15 Units Available
Oak Lawn
The Sawyer
3636 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,637
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1208 sqft
Uptown Dallas area near shops in West Village. Luxury community with 10-foot ceilings, gas-burning fireplaces, spacious bedrooms and stunning hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, 24-hour gym and controlled access for safety.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
47 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Ardan
2975 Blackburn Street, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,755
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,434
1367 sqft
Urban location near the Alex W. Spence Talented/Gifted Academy. Air-conditioned units with eat-in kitchens. Controlled access community with on-site property manager and pet play and wash facilities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
$
13 Units Available
The Oaks of North Dallas Apartments
4701 Haverwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
937 sqft
This community offers recently renovated units with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. It's a pet-friendly property with an onsite clubhouse, gym and pool. Located just minutes from the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
63 Units Available
Downtown Dallas
Amelia at Farmers Market
999 South Harwood Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,085
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,342
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1205 sqft
While we are available to help you find an apartment home, to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance regarding social distancing, our office is currently closed to visitors.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
43 Units Available
Oak Lawn
M-Line Tower
3200 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,542
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,934
1482 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly apartments in Dallas' Uptown neighborhood. A resort pool, restaurants on the street level and a sky lounge beckon. A commuter's dream just off 75, minutes from downtown businesses.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
45 Units Available
Uptown
3700M
3700 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,480
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1262 sqft
Uptown living in studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of the finest Dallas shopping, dining and nightlife. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and pet-friendly. Near transit, N. Central Expressway.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
39 Units Available
Preston Hollow
Seville at Bellmar
10651 Steppington Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
942 sqft
Well-appointed homes with European-style kitchens and large living rooms. Enjoy use of the on-site fitness center, barbecue areas, and clubhouse. Near Highway 75 and I-635 for a smooth commute. Shop and dine at Preston Royal.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
16 Units Available
Lake Highlands
The Callie
8025 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1103 sqft
Exquisite homes with gorgeous finishes and in-unit laundry. On-site features include a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Green Oaks Hospital and Hamilton Park. Near I-635.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
41 Units Available
Maple District Lofts
5415 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,220
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1195 sqft
New build in 2015 means residents will be amongst the first. Outdoor lounges with fire pit, bocce ball court, life-sized chess board, hammocks. Walk-in closet with every bedroom. All homes have 10' - 12' ceilings, plus options for hardwood-inspired or stained concrete flooring.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
35 Units Available
Prestonwood
Berkshire Auburn
5515 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,062
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,526
1187 sqft
Located close to Walmart Supercenter and The Clubs of Prestonwood. Units feature great views, one or two bedrooms, and fully-equipped kitchens. Community offers outdoor games, a garden courtyard, and a pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
47 Units Available
Axis at Wycliff
4343 Congress Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,355
668 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1135 sqft
Situated in the Oak Lawn neighborhood. Residents enjoy access to Reverchon Park and Katy Trail. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, granite countertops, ceiling fans, and stainless steel appliances. Community offers dog park, elevator, and gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
$
Contact for Availability
HIGHLAND PARK WEST LEMMON
3600 Wheeler St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,099
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1086 sqft
Although it's located adjacent to shopping, entertainment and dining options, this community also allows easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Everywhere is convenient, and residents enjoy on-site yoga, coffee bar, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
25 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Moda
1855 Payne St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,267
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1159 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Victory Park in Dallas, TX. Pet-friendly with updated kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Walk to Katy Trail.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
40 Units Available
Vickery
The Heights At Park Lane
8066 Park Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,226
677 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,358
1006 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1805 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining at NorthPark Center and the Shops at Park Lane, this community offers luxuries like valet service, hot tub and concierge. Recently renovated units have a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
44 Units Available
Locale
3301 Hudnall St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,111
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,211
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1184 sqft
These luxury apartments have spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, oversized tubs, and huge closets. The community features a resort-style pool, tanning area, and outdoor TV lounge.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
$
33 Units Available
Uptown
Carrara at Cole
4649 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,246
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in north Dallas, close to US Route 75 and L. Pet-friendly complex with covered parking and access gates. Each apartment has wood-style flooring, washer/dryer and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
36 Units Available
Lakewood on the Trail
101 N Brookside Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
1200 sqft
Historic neighborhood filled with trees. Close to downtown. Renovated kitchens with granite, tile and new lighting. All-new gym and cyber caf̩, pool and community fire pit for all tenants.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Alto Highland Park
4201 Lomo Alto Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,228
1340 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1759 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,651
2313 sqft
Convenience is tops at Gables at Highland Park Brownstones, where a 24-hr gym, an elevator and package receiving make living easy. Plus, Whole Foods is walking-distance away and the Dallas North Tollway is nearby.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
23 Units Available
Hillcrest Forest
La Costa Villas Apartments
12500 Merit Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1300 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
City Guide for Dallas, TX

"My home in Dallas is wonderful. I can walk everywhere. It's a pretty good hidden secret, Dallas. There are wonderful restaurants and a wonderful nightlife. It's just a beautiful city to be in." (Jodi Lyn O'Keefe)

Considered by many to be a frontier of the west (although folks in Fort Worth will likely have a different opinion about that), it’s not all about boots and cowboy hats in Dallas; some of the top names in fashion and cuisine have established Texas outposts, and as one of the top 10 largest cities in the country, Dallas’ many neighborhoods all have a distinct flavor and personality, leaving plenty of options open for everyone looking to call the “Big D” their home.

Having trouble with Craigslist Dallas? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Dallas, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Dallas apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Dallas apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDallas 3 BedroomsDallas Accessible ApartmentsDallas Apartments under $700Dallas Apartments under $800
Dallas Apartments under $900Dallas Apartments with BalconyDallas Apartments with GarageDallas Apartments with GymDallas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDallas Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDallas Apartments with Parking
Dallas Apartments with PoolDallas Apartments with Washer-DryerDallas Cheap PlacesDallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Furnished ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly PlacesDallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University