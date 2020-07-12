320 Apartments for rent in Lake Highlands, Dallas, TX
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:02pm
28 Units Available
The Lookout at Lake Highlands
9330 Lookout Point, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,375
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located five minutes from White Rock Lake trails and lake. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center, and rooftop outdoor deck. Each home features 10-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and large kitchen islands.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
Forest Hills
9659 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$718
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
905 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
13 Units Available
Summer Hill
10010 Whitehurst Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$918
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1028 sqft
Minutes from I-695 and numerous area parks. Recently renovated community with updates such as a fireplace, newer appliances and lots of storage. On-site gym, clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:31pm
12 Units Available
Ava
8303 Skillman St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
988 sqft
Pet-friendly, spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans offer modern kitchens, vaulted ceiling, wood grain floors, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, playground, controlled access, on-site laundry. Near I-635 and on the DART bus line.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
158 Units Available
Vineyard at Forest Edge
9669 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Twenty-six different floor plans, all spacious and filled with updated features. Large closets, extra storage and custom kitchens. Community has 11 swimming pools, indoor soccer field and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
9 Units Available
The Brooklyn at 9670
9670 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Brooklyn @ 9670 is just what you have been looking for in an apartment home with its head-turning style and its extraordinary location you will be experiencing the ideal perfect setting.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
33 Units Available
Foxglove
9450 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Its all about location and this is where everyone in North Dallas wants to be.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
The Emerson
9959 Adleta Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
943 sqft
At Beacon Hill, each apartment home has been given unique attention of unparalleled beauty and craftsmanship.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 12:38pm
46 Units Available
Forest Cove Apartments
9600 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1032 sqft
Just 20 minutes from downtown. Near I-635. Covered parking, gate-controlled access and pool provided. Numerous floor plans. Updated appliances, lofts and wheelchair access available. Spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:38pm
41 Units Available
OTTO
9750 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
943 sqft
For those who believe life should be simple, stylish and modern, welcome home. Introducing AVA+OTTO, apartment livingelevated. Around here, were into a lot of things and open space tops the list.
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
28 Units Available
Firefly
9505 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1016 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with a W/D hookup, fireplace and fully furnished kitchens. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking available on-site. Close to Harry Moss Park and Royal Oaks Country Club.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
The Trellis At Lake Highlands
9707 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
865 sqft
Just 8 miles from Downtown Dallas. Homes offer a wood-burning fireplace, granite countertops, and faux-wood floors. Amenities include a resort-like pool with a sundeck and ample parking.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
16 Units Available
The Callie
8025 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1103 sqft
Exquisite homes with gorgeous finishes and in-unit laundry. On-site features include a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Green Oaks Hospital and Hamilton Park. Near I-635.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$947
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1042 sqft
This property is located on the beautiful waterfront of Jackson Branch and nearby the White Rock Creek trails. Units feature hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. The green community offers garage parking, pool and media room.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
144 Units Available
Glen at Highpoint
9050 Markville Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
968 sqft
Great location close to schools, parks, fitness trails, shopping and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments are spacious and brightly lit, with modern features. Community has a pool and a large clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
17 Units Available
The Alista
10028 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$762
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1217 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
19 Units Available
Lavera At Lake Highlands
9842 Audelia Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$739
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in North Dallas close to shops, restaurants and city attractions. Apartments have been recently renovated and include stainless steel appliances, townhome floor plans and glass tile backsplash. Community has pool and bocce court.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
The Pavilions
9001 Markville Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$986
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1152 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-635 and I-75. Residents enjoy amenities like gated entrance, garages, two pools and package service. Units feature ceiling fans, self-cleaning ovens and built-in bookshelves.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
9 Units Available
Hidden Oaks
9236 Church Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near major employers and Richland College. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, fitness center, and trails. Each apartment features granite countertops, walk-in closets, and sleek appliances.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
11 Units Available
Paxton at Lake Highlands
9763 Audelia Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,516
1123 sqft
Located in the heart of North Dallas, 5 miles from popular shopping and dining options. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, and glass backsplash. Community has clubhouse, gym, and resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
17 Units Available
Century Lake Highlands
6808 Skillman St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1380 sqft
Luxury homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Enjoy ample onsite amenities, including a bocce court, grill station, dog park, cafe and more. Near Fair Oaks Tennis Center. Close to I-635.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
4 Units Available
Soho Apartments
7610 Skillman St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with a resort-style swimming pool, community kitchen and dining room, and lounge/game room. Utilities included in the rent. Close to Bass Park and I-635.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
64 Units Available
Shoreview Flats
10151 Shoreview Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,300
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1114 sqft
NOW OPEN // Located in Northeast Dallas, Shoreview Flats is a brand-new apartment community that will deliver unparalleled luxury living and one- and two-bedroom apartments in Dallas, TX.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
44 Units Available
Link
9450 Forest Springs Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$737
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,188
1344 sqft
Located in the Lake Highlands area, this newly renovated community is close to four major highways as well as shopping and dining. Limited Access Gates, 24-hour fitness center and two swimming pools.
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXSachse, TXRowlett, TXWylie, TXBalch Springs, TXThe Colony, TXCoppell, TXRockwall, TXFairview, TXForney, TXDuncanville, TXDeSoto, TXPrinceton, TXLittle Elm, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXFate, TX