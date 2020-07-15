/
/
/
Southwestern Assemblies of God University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
7 Apartments For Rent Near Southwestern Assemblies of God University
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
108 Units Available
Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails
168 Verbena Drive, Waxahachie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1788 sqft
You deserve something special. At The Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails, your home is that something special.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 12:23 PM
9 Units Available
Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern, upscale community with resort-like features. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and a large pool with a sundeck. Luxury amenities include modern fixtures, spacious floor plans and a balcony on each home.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
9 Units Available
Victorian Square
1831 John Arden Dr, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
866 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Welcome to Victorian Square located in Waxahachie, Texas. Our community is situated close to State Highway 287 and Interstate 45 for ease of commuting.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 12:04 PM
6 Units Available
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,091
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
978 sqft
The Mark On Solon offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and an abundance of light.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Hunter's Cove
1250 W Highway 287 Byp, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern living in the heart of Waxahachie, Texas...Welcome to Hunter's Cove Apartment Homes where you can enjoy a sophisticated residential community with all the perks of city living.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 12:16 PM
2 Units Available
Blue Lake Villas
155 Lakeside Dr, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expand your lifestyle at Blue Lake Villas! Our exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartments are contemporary in design are combined with a long list of attractive features allowing you to experience the ultimate in apartment living.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 12:04 PM
2 Units Available
Blue Lake Villas II
157 Lake Side Drive, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expand your lifestyle at Blue Lake Villas! Our exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartments are contemporary in design are combined with a long list of attractive features allowing you to experience the ultimate in apartment living.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXEuless, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX