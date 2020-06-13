Apartment List
/
TX
/
denton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:16 PM

102 Apartments for rent in Denton, TX

📍
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
8 Units Available
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1115 sqft
Coronado Villas located in Denton, Texas features the quality living at affordable prices.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
218 Units Available
Square9
315 South Locust Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$854
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1427 sqft
Introducing Square 9 apartment homes now for rent in Denton, Texas. Square9 is Denton's premiere upscale living experience within walking distance of Denton Square.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
32 Units Available
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
931 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable one- and two-bedroom units located close to Denton Regional Medical Center, UNT and TWU. Apartments feature new interior renovations, spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and wood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
6 Units Available
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
910 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coronado North in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
8 Units Available
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mckinney Park in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
20 Units Available
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$911
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1005 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1332 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, garden tubs and large closets. Community includes a business center, playground and pool. Minutes from Lewisville Lake. Close to Highway Loop 288 for convenient transportation.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:43pm
28 Units Available
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1071 sqft
19Twenty Apartments, located in Denton, TX, offers pet-friendly, comfortable apartments in a community that cares about your needs.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
8 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
792 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath Apartment in North Denton - Prime Location: Modern, Freshly Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a prime location in north Denton. Quiet apartment complex with hard surface floors.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
8 Units Available
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$858
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1100 sqft
If you are looking for a great two or three bedroom apartment home in Denton, Texas that is bright, spacious and conveniently located close to everywhere that matters to you, then look no further than Waterford at Spencer Oaks! Come see what
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E, Denton, TX
Studio
$818
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$879
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
921 sqft
Sleek homes right near I-35. Close to the Golden Triangle Mall for convenient shopping. Residents have access to a volleyball court, pool and basketball court on-site.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1139 sqft
The Veranda homes take apartment living to the next level. The Veranda brings modern luxury apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Denton, TX.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
$
26 Units Available
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lodge at Pecan Creek is a brand new community offering: Beautiful Clubhouse with Complimentary Coffee BarCyber Cafe with 3 computer terminals Salt water resort style swimming pool with outdoor kitchen Complimentary Coffee Bar Reserved, covered
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:20pm
1 Unit Available
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
859 sqft
Welcome To Trinity Pines Apartment Homes in Denton, Texas.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
$
33 Units Available
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
Indulge in the good life at Westwind Apartments in Denton, Texas where you'll experience the gold standard of community living.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
14 Units Available
University Place
911 Bernard Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$535
776 sqft
These NEWLY RENOVATED apartments located just blocks from campus are anything but ordinary. These units were designed to meet the needs of the modern student. Enjoy vinyl wood floors, brand new appliances, and walk-in closets you could get lost in.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
7 Units Available
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with fireplaces and a W/D hookup. Just updated. Pet friendly. Onsite laundry available. Swim in the pool on hot summer days. Easy access to I-35E. Near expansive South Lakes Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:41pm
41 Units Available
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1298 sqft
Masterfully designed and crafted in a style reminiscent of the rolling landscape of the Texas Hill Country, Hickory Creek Ranch Apartments provides a tranquil ambiance with state-of-the-art amenities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
72 Units Available
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1149 sqft
Forget everything you know about apartments because Discovery Park is taking luxury living to a new level. Discovery Park apartments in Denton, Texas, offers a unique blend of garden-style apartments and a wrap-around complex.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
817 sqft
Come experience the best of apartment home living at The Vibe Denton.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
$
Southridge
2 Units Available
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with a peaceful community. Recently updated. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a pool. Easy access to I-35. Close to nightlife spots such as Vitty's Sports Bar.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 22 at 12:02am
Contact for Availability
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Live Beautifully. Live carefree every day. At Majestic Parc, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 9 at 10:08pm
1 Unit Available
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
440 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
There’s something about the 70’s that makes us all wish we were born a couple decades earlier. That’s why we created Vintage Pads — contemporary style with 1970’s flair! Of course, it’s still the 21st century.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 11 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
The Quarter
1003 Eagle, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good times are never more than a few steps away at 1/4 Apartments. Inspired by the nightlife of New Orleans, these UNT student apartments feature professionally designed interiors, stained concrete floors and eco-friendly building materials.

Median Rent in Denton

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Denton is $875, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,087.
Studio
$734
1 Bed
$875
2 Beds
$1,087
3+ Beds
$1,474

June 2020 Denton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Denton Rent Report. Denton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Denton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Denton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Denton Rent Report. Denton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Denton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Denton rents held steady over the past month

Denton rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Denton stand at $875 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,088 for a two-bedroom. Denton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Denton, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Denton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Denton, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Denton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Denton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,088 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Denton.
    • While Denton's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Denton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Denton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Denton?
    In Denton, the median rent is $734 for a studio, $875 for a 1-bedroom, $1,087 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,474 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Denton, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Denton?
    Some of the colleges located in the Denton area include University of North Texas, Texas Woman's University, Amberton University, El Centro College, and The University of Texas at Dallas. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Denton?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Denton from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.

    Similar Pages

    Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
    Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
    Denton Pet Friendly Places