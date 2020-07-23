/
dallas county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:46 AM
685 Apartments for rent in Dallas County, TX📍
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
109 Units Available
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,317
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,953
1289 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
8 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Marquis at Turtle Creek
3001 Sale St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,237
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
1221 sqft
This pet-friendly community is convenient to Turtle Creek and Uptown Dallas. The luxury furnished apartment homes offer washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Community amenities include swimming pool, dog park, 24-hour gym and grilling area.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
28 Units Available
VV&M
5225 Verde Valley Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,003
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1176 sqft
Sleek, modern, warm, welcoming. Contradictory? Not when used to describe VV&M apartments in North Dallas. A pedestrian walkway to the Village on the Parkway's shops and restaurants, including Whole Foods, only adds to the city-within-a-city feel.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
45 Units Available
Midway Urban Village
4050 McEwen Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
$1,150
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1435 sqft
Stellar amenities and features await you including an expansive health club and resort-style pool with tanning ledges, a private deck with commercial grade grilling and lounge areas to inspire comfort and conversation.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
32 Units Available
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,013
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,244
1550 sqft
Luxury living minutes from Downtown Rockwall. Beautiful craftsmanship throughout. A private indoor tanning facility, cyber lounge, multi-level parking and community events. Spacious interiors with resort-style amenities.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
15 Units Available
Downtown Dallas
ELEVEN10 AT FARMERS MARKET
1110 S Cesar Chavez Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,176
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,037
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1170 sqft
Distinct homes right in heart of downtown Dallas. Units feature ice makers, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Enjoy an on-site game room, pool and barbecue area. Near the crossing of I-30 and I-45.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
163 Units Available
Bluffview
Aura Bluffview
3900 West Northwest Highway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,199
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,735
1641 sqft
Aura Bluffview offers sophisticated elegance in one of the most desirable communities in Dallas.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
108 Units Available
Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,169
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1365 sqft
Welcome to Cue Galatyn Station Apartments, the premier apartments for rent in Richardson, Texas! As a resident, you'll enjoy modern interior design in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with an extensive selection of unparalleled
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
77 Units Available
4600 Ross
4600 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,195
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1170 sqft
Creating an inspired home is easy when you’re surrounded by beauty, culture, and conveniences. With modern architecture and understated elegance, 4600 Ross stands boldly in the unique urban setting of historic East Dallas.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
34 Units Available
The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Sitting on Royal Ln., these units offer 1-3 bedroom units, complete with air conditioning, hardwood floors, recent renovations, stainless steel and granite countertops. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a car wash area and dog park.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
35 Units Available
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,101
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,176
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1122 sqft
Be the first to live in your luxury apartment near State Highway 161 N. Apartments feature 10- to 14-foot ceilings and granite counters. Relax on the rooftop terrace or at the pool. Near DART.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
8 Units Available
Highland Hills
Mountain Creek View
5821 Bonnie View Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$630
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
1020 sqft
Discover your new home at Mountain Creek Apartments! Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Mountain Creek offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Forest Hills
9659 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$756
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$966
905 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
25 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Lavera At Lake Highlands
9842 Audelia Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$777
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1322 sqft
Great location in North Dallas close to shops, restaurants and city attractions. Apartments have been recently renovated and include stainless steel appliances, townhome floor plans and glass tile backsplash. Community has pool and bocce court.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
13 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Paxton at Lake Highlands
9763 Audelia Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$858
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,521
1123 sqft
Located in the heart of North Dallas, 5 miles from popular shopping and dining options. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, and glass backsplash. Community has clubhouse, gym, and resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1058 sqft
Fitness center for cardio training. Secure living with on-site management and limited access gates. In-home options for a fireplace and/or balcony. Immediate freeway access with a two minute drive to President George Bush Turnpike and I-30.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1019 sqft
Resort-style pool with fountain seating. On-site management and laundry. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Reach President George Bush Turnpike in minutes flat.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
77 Units Available
Mockingbird Flats
5600 SMU Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked away courtyards with lounges, bark park. Resort-style pool with sun shelf. On-site maintenance and management, plus option for housekeeping. LEED Silver Certified community. Designer touches like granite countertops, 2" blinds, programmable thermostats.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
23 Units Available
Fort Worth Avenue
Broadstone LTD
305 W Commerce St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,111
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1204 sqft
Stylish apartments with open designs and alluring color schemes. Enjoy use of the social room with kitchen, full-service conference room and body salon. Near Four Corners Brewing Company, House of Blues and other entertainment.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
24 Units Available
Hillcrest Forest
La Costa Villas Apartments
12500 Merit Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1300 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
57 Units Available
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave, Garland, TX
Studio
$1,010
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1146 sqft
Attractive apartment community featuring courtyards with foundations. Situated within walking distance of Firewheel Town Center. Amenities include hardwood-style floors, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with sundeck and fitness studio available on-site.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
47 Units Available
Cedars
South Side Flats
1210 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,065
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1119 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious designs, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community amenities include a gym, 24-hour laundry and sparkling pool. A short distance to Downtown, the West End Historic District and Arts District.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
23 Units Available
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,625
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1226 sqft
Mixed-use development located right on Lake Carolyn and steps away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to public transportation. Wide variety of floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
36 Units Available
Remington Hills at Las Colinas
1201 Meadow Creek Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$828
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
1110 sqft
1 and 2 bedroom living spaces feature ceiling fans, wood-burning fireplaces and full-size washer-dryer connections. Located close to Highway 114 and 161 as well as shopping, dining and entertainment.
