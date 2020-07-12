/
289 Apartments for rent in Henderson, Dallas, TX
$
22 Units Available
Strata
5050 Capitol Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,440
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1144 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, close to DART CityPlace Station, airports and major highways. Residents enjoy units that have granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwashers. The community features a resort-style pool, hot tub and gym.
48 Units Available
Camden Belmont
2500 Bennett Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,189
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,749
1623 sqft
Conveniently situated off Knox-Henderson and Greenville Avenue, in the heart of Dallas. Luxury units offer residents stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community features pool, trash valet, gym and dog park.
18 Units Available
The Henderson
5215 Belmont Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,157
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1137 sqft
Modern apartments with sleek finishes and a patio/balcony. Use the onsite conference room to work or have meetings. Workout in the gym. Enjoy easy access to the North Central Expressway. Just four miles from downtown.
5 Units Available
Camden Henderson
5222 Belmont Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,169
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,329
1944 sqft
Just minutes from Uptown, West Village and Knox-Henderson. Modern apartments feature walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and a modern kitchen. Community offers a pool, volleyball court and beautiful courtyard.
4 Units Available
Apartments at M-Streets
1925 Moser Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,009
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,089
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
850 sqft
The completely-renovated Apartments at M-Streets are centrally located at the intersection of Moser and Monarch Avenues, in the immensely popular Knox-Henderson area that's known for in-demand restaurants, boutique shopping, and nightlife hotspots.
5 Units Available
Magnolia off Henderson
2100 Moser Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,265
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to shopping of Knox/Henderson. Units have wine chiller, dry bar and full size washer and dryer. Community includes BBQ grill, garage parking and fob access control.
2 Units Available
Magnolia on Moser
2103 Moser Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,470
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with keyless entry locks, granite countertops and large kitchen islands. Covered parking, BBQ grills and fob access available. Located in the hip Lower Greenville Neighborhood.
2 Units Available
Belmont Court Apartments
4919 Belmont Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
574 sqft
At Belmont Court, our residents experience an intimate and relaxed atmosphere with the convenience of Downtown Dallas just a few minutes away.
77 Units Available
4600 Ross
4600 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,195
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1170 sqft
Creating an inspired home is easy when you’re surrounded by beauty, culture, and conveniences. With modern architecture and understated elegance, 4600 Ross stands boldly in the unique urban setting of historic East Dallas.
23 Units Available
Knox Heights
4646 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,550
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1197 sqft
Knox Heights is conveniently situated in the busy Knox Henderson area. Spacious 1 to 2-bedroom luxury units offer hardwood floors and dishwashers. Near eclectic shops, upscale restaurants, and the well-known Katy Trail.
14 Units Available
Loft + Row
2110 N Peak St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
1680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located luxury apartments with furnished units, wheelchair access, and two-car attached garage. Community amenities include swimming pool, fitness center, and covered parking. Near public transportation.
$
33 Units Available
Carrara at Cole
4649 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,245
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in north Dallas, close to US Route 75 and L. Pet-friendly complex with covered parking and access gates. Each apartment has wood-style flooring, washer/dryer and granite countertops.
25 Units Available
Uptown at Cole Park
3030 Elizabeth St, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1159 sqft
Within walking distance to Cole Park and Katy Trail. Also near Cityplace/Uptown DART Station. Open floor plans feature modern kitchens and private balconies. Residents enjoy access to a range of fitness facilities, including Modera bikes.
27 Units Available
Vue Fitzhugh
2819 N Fitzhugh Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1077 sqft
Homes with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, European cabinetry and garden tubs. Residents enjoy access to a lap pool, extra storage space and outdoor barbecue area, among other amenities. Fifteen minutes from Parkland Memorial Hospital.
23 Units Available
Vue Live Oak
1333 N Peak St, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1210 sqft
Homes with 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops, spacious closets and intruder alarms. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center, a pool and a pet park, among other modern amenities. Ten minutes from downtown Dallas.
57 Units Available
Lennox at West Village
3700 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,109
736 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
1041 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1450 sqft
Discover the lifestyle you've always wanted at Lennox West Village. Nestled in the heart of West Village in Uptown Dallas, these luxurious apartments feature best-in-class amenities and expansive floor plans for truly lavish living.
23 Units Available
Gables Turtle Creek Cityplace
3711 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,310
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious townhome-style apartments in green community with attached garages. Units have W/D hookup, A/C included and private patio/balcony. Located close to shopping and dining options.
3 Units Available
Le Parc
5400 Live Oak St, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,035
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
975 sqft
Live here if: you want to bring your vacation lifestyle home with you Le Parc feels so much like the Mediterranean that it’s been featured as a location on the big screen. Just like a fabulous vacation, you’ll never want to leave.
7 Units Available
Vue Greenville
1811 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,380
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1098 sqft
Spacious homes with hardwood floors, linen closets, plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings. Common amenities include outdoor grilling stations, an outdoor lounge and a resort-inspired pool. Ten minutes from downtown Dallas.
19 Units Available
The Mondrian Cityplace
3000 Blackburn St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,547
1007 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,142
1621 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,959
1613 sqft
Just steps away from CityPlace/Uptown Station for easy commuting. Units offer residents laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes pool, internet cafe, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym.
$
46 Units Available
3700M
3700 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,475
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1262 sqft
Uptown living in studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of the finest Dallas shopping, dining and nightlife. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and pet-friendly. Near transit, N. Central Expressway.
$
6 Units Available
McKinney Uptown
3324 McKinney Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,475
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to J.W. Ray Park in the heart of Uptown Dallas. Residents enjoy units with patio/balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community offers a coffee bar, garage, pool and gym.
$
17 Units Available
2660 at Cityplace
2660 N Haskell Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,153
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1196 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of uptown Dallas near Cityplace Tower. Modern kitchens, granite counters, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Close to transit, Dallas Arts District, West Village, Klyde Warren Park.
$
32 Units Available
Alexan Ross
4001 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,185
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1203 sqft
Alexan Ross offers studio, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes near downtown Dallas, TX.
