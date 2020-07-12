/
/
/
oak lawn
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:02 PM
134 Apartments for rent in Oak Lawn, Dallas, TX
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
19 Units Available
The Mondrian Cityplace
3000 Blackburn St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,547
1007 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,142
1621 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,959
1613 sqft
Just steps away from CityPlace/Uptown Station for easy commuting. Units offer residents laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes pool, internet cafe, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
28 Units Available
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones
3010 State St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,588
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1587 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,186
2171 sqft
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones near Griggs Park and Rt. 45 offers everything from hardwood floors and granite countertops to in-unit laundry facilities and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
30 Units Available
Routh Street Flats
3033 Routh St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,170
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1155 sqft
Stylish apartments in happening Uptown. Unit highlights include chef-inspired kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and granite counters. Pet-friendly. Easy access to I-35E. A stone's throw from Katy Trail.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
32 Units Available
Arpeggio Victory Park
2425 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,025
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,128
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1164 sqft
Offering studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, this unit sits just east of Trammell Crow Park and North of I-356. Amenities include an on-site Cyber Lounge, outdoor kitchens, modern flooring and faux wood blinds.
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
43 Units Available
The Alexan
3333 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,152
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1353 sqft
Medieval Times and Reverchon Park are both convenient to this property. Back home, residents enjoy granite countertops and private balconies. Community amenities include a clubhouse, resort-style pool and an EV charging station.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
15 Units Available
Riviera at West Village
3530 Travis St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1130 sqft
Stylish apartment complex in the West Village neighborhood of uptown Dallas. Easy access to Downtown Dallas, the Quadrangle and Klyde-Warren Park via the trolley. Amenities include a picnic area and pet park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
44 Units Available
1900 McKinney
1900 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,963
1397 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,253
1898 sqft
Luxurious units include 10- to 12-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and expansive windows. Community offers rooftop pool, resident club and Starbucks coffee bar. Steps away from world-class dining and nightlife at Sambuca and House of Blues.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
29 Units Available
Camden Victory Park
2787 N Houston St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,449
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,279
1206 sqft
Luxury homes with chef-inspired kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a gym, business center and grill area. Easy access to I-35E. Near the American Airlines Center and Dallas Museum of Art.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
$
31 Units Available
Modera Howell
3400 Howell Street, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,499
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This exclusive six-story boutique apartment community set in Dallas' dynamic Uptown neighborhood features 190 studio, one-two- and three-bedroom apartment homes surrounded by all the best Uptown has to offer.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
40 Units Available
The Christopher
2323 North Akard Street, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,960
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,455
2732 sqft
The Christopher at the Union offer Studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
$
14 Units Available
AMLI Quadrangle
2717 Howell St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,521
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,143
1257 sqft
Immacuately designed central courtyards offer sun deck, gourmet outdoor kitchen, and fountains. Rooftop lounge with downtown views. Expansive windows and designer finishes in every home. Within easy walkign distance of Light Rail access, numerous bars and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
22 Units Available
Victory Place
1701 Payne St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,320
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1119 sqft
Luxurious residences near happening Uptown. Features include fireplaces, spacious bathtubs and granite countertops. Bike storage available. Residents have access to a business center and yoga studio. Close to American Airlines Center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
$
48 Units Available
Ardan
2975 Blackburn Street, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,755
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,434
1367 sqft
Urban location near the Alex W. Spence Talented/Gifted Academy. Air-conditioned units with eat-in kitchens. Controlled access community with on-site property manager and pet play and wash facilities.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
18 Units Available
Radius Turtle Creek
3604 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,317
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1200 sqft
Located adjacent to Turtle Creek, residents of this community enjoy beautiful nature views in one of the nicest neighborhoods in Dallas. Community features include trash valet, pool, courtyard and gym. Recently renovated units feature fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
9 Units Available
Marquis at Turtle Creek
3001 Sale St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,177
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,912
1221 sqft
This pet-friendly community is convenient to Turtle Creek and Uptown Dallas. The luxury furnished apartment homes offer washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Community amenities include swimming pool, dog park, 24-hour gym and grilling area.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
24 Units Available
Gables Katy Trail
2821 Carlisle St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$920
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
918 sqft
Situated close to Cedar Springs Road and Greenwood Cemetery. Modern apartments include patio or balcony, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchen. Idyllic community offers a pool, a gym and a garage.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
28 Units Available
The 23
2370 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,599
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,891
1227 sqft
Within walking distance of the Perot Museum of Natural Science in the heart of Dallas. Luxury units with quartz countertops, hardwood floors, and keyless entry. Luxury community amenities including infinity pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
15 Units Available
Stella
2112 Boll St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,504
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
1090 sqft
Luxury residences with designer upgrades and in-unit laundry. Ample community amenities including a rooftop terrace with views of the Dallas skyline, swimming pool, fitness center and resident lounge. Near the Arts District and Uptown.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
21 Units Available
Knox Heights
4646 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,550
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1197 sqft
Knox Heights is conveniently situated in the busy Knox Henderson area. Spacious 1 to 2-bedroom luxury units offer hardwood floors and dishwashers. Near eclectic shops, upscale restaurants, and the well-known Katy Trail.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
57 Units Available
Cirque
2500 N Houston St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1157 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,760
1658 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED Cirque Residences, a 28 story luxury highrise, features one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent in uptown Dallas, TX. Located in the heart of Victory Park, steps from the American Airlines Center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
25 Units Available
ALARA Uptown
2990 Blackburn St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,347
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,357
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1216 sqft
This green community is located near West Village, so there's no shortage of shopping, entertainment and dining options. There's an on-site 24-hour gym, garage parking, pool and 24-hour concierge. Furnished units with walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
$
15 Units Available
The Sawyer
3636 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,637
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
1208 sqft
Uptown Dallas area near shops in West Village. Luxury community with 10-foot ceilings, gas-burning fireplaces, spacious bedrooms and stunning hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, 24-hour gym and controlled access for safety.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
Windsor Turtle Creek
3663 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,450
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1314 sqft
Deluxe pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and extra storage. Resort-style amenities include spa, expansive club house and much more. Conveniently located near Target, The Rustic, Kroger and Cityplace. Minutes from Dallas.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
57 Units Available
Lennox at West Village
3700 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,109
736 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
1041 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1450 sqft
Discover the lifestyle you've always wanted at Lennox West Village. Nestled in the heart of West Village in Uptown Dallas, these luxurious apartments feature best-in-class amenities and expansive floor plans for truly lavish living.
