/
/
/
RICHLANDCOLLEGE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:46 AM
37 Apartments For Rent Near Richland College
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
38 Units Available
Camden Buckingham
430 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1100 sqft
This pet-friendly community is located near the shopping and dining of Northpark Center. Residents stay fit at the 24-hour gym, volleyball court and swimming pool. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
41 Units Available
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1470 sqft
Loft-style apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and abundant storage. Amenities include covered parking, 24-hour gym and pools. Steps from DART light rail station and close to the George Bush Tollway, I-75 and I-635.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
37 Units Available
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$987
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,816
1339 sqft
At Arboretum Estates each apartment home has been designed to maximize space, efficiency and comfort. Located just minutes from Richardson's Telecom Corridor, residents can easily maneuver through the metroplex using access to I-635, US Hwy.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 AM
159 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Vineyard at Forest Edge
9669 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Twenty-six different floor plans, all spacious and filled with updated features. Large closets, extra storage and custom kitchens. Community has 11 swimming pools, indoor soccer field and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
22 Units Available
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1390 sqft
At Sonterra at Buckingham, we invite you to experience the beauty and elegance of the finest neighborhoods in North Texas.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
32 Units Available
Hillcrest Forest
The Briscoe
12639 Coit Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,207
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,163
1431 sqft
A resort-style community near major employers. On-site amenities include a pool, onsite storage, a fitness center and a lounge with catering kitchen. Apartments feature hardwood-style flooring, modern appliances and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
$
97 Units Available
Modera Dallas Midtown
13001 Cornell Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1244 sqft
Seated in the burgeoning Midtown District, in walking distance to Galleria Dallas, this five-story community of 344 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes is overflowing with style, action and excitement.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
28 Units Available
Lake Highlands
District at Greenville
11911 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, upscale apartments. Floor plans are open and feature tons of storage. Hardwood floors in all units. Community has a media room and swimming pool with stone sun deck. Residents have swift access to I-635.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
41 Units Available
Lake Highlands
OTTO
9750 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
943 sqft
For those who believe life should be simple, stylish and modern, welcome home. Introducing AVA+OTTO, apartment livingelevated. Around here, were into a lot of things and open space tops the list.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 06:02 AM
33 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Foxglove
9450 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Its all about location and this is where everyone in North Dallas wants to be.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
30 Units Available
Highland Terrace
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$947
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1273 sqft
It's where elegance and luxury meet classic Western style. As you pass through our archways onto our park-like property, our stucco and stone design will remind you of a simpler time, when expansive ranches dotted the landscape.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
56 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Forest Cove Apartments
9600 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1032 sqft
Just 20 minutes from downtown. Near I-635. Covered parking, gate-controlled access and pool provided. Numerous floor plans. Updated appliances, lofts and wheelchair access available. Spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
$
24 Units Available
North College Park
The Beverly
900 Frances Way, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1114 sqft
The Beverly offers amazing quality in a beautiful environment! Convenient access to Central Express and the High Five puts the metroplex right outside your door.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
12 Units Available
Riverwalk
12920 Audelia Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1044 sqft
Riverwalk apartments is a great choice for commuters seeking close ties to the local Texas Instruments and Richland College employment hub of northeast Dallas. Pet-friendly and close to the White Rock Lake Dog Park.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
38 Units Available
Lake Highlands
The Everly
9350 Skillman St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
903 sqft
Located minutes from I-635 and area shopping. Updated, modern community with several floor plan options, updated kitchens and lots of storage. On-site pools, sundecks, fitness rooms, business center and beautiful landscaping.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
16 Units Available
Lake Highlands
The Callie
8025 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1103 sqft
Exquisite homes with gorgeous finishes and in-unit laundry. On-site features include a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Green Oaks Hospital and Hamilton Park. Near I-635.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 AM
$
9 Units Available
Lake Highlands
LBJ Station
8997 Vantage Point Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,206
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, gated entry and covered parking. Take yoga, Zumba and Pilates classes. Units have large closets, dishwashers, balconies and large windows.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
22 Units Available
Hillcrest Forest
La Costa Villas Apartments
12500 Merit Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1300 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
26 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Firefly
9505 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1016 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with a W/D hookup, fireplace and fully furnished kitchens. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking available on-site. Close to Harry Moss Park and Royal Oaks Country Club.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
Lake Highlands
The Pavilions
9001 Markville Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$958
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1152 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-635 and I-75. Residents enjoy amenities like gated entrance, garages, two pools and package service. Units feature ceiling fans, self-cleaning ovens and built-in bookshelves.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 AM
12 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Summer Hill
10010 Whitehurst Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$918
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1028 sqft
Minutes from I-695 and numerous area parks. Recently renovated community with updates such as a fireplace, newer appliances and lots of storage. On-site gym, clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
9 Units Available
Hillcrest Forest
7900 at Park Central
7900 Churchill Way, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,108
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,906
1435 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents business center, Spanish-speaking staff, pet spa, pool and short term leases. Units have wood flooring, faux wood blinds and tiled backsplash. Located close to Anderson Bonner Park and Churchill Park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
14 Units Available
Parks at Walnut
10000 Walnut St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$725
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
976 sqft
Great location, close to Friendship Park and Audelia Creek Elementary School. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy communal pool, playground and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
39 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Link
9450 Forest Springs Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$737
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,188
1344 sqft
Located in the Lake Highlands area, this newly renovated community is close to four major highways as well as shopping and dining. Limited Access Gates, 24-hour fitness center and two swimming pools.