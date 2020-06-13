129 Apartments for rent in Plano, TX

Tips for Renting in Plano

The Legal Lingo. As with any city, Plano has its fair share of bad property managers. Here, the main issues have to do with maintenance. Most apartment complexes from the 70's and 80's have plumbing issues coupled with landlords reluctant to deal with them. In order to get a timely response, your best bet is to send a written notice. If they still fail to respond, send a second written notice with "TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE" written in bold at the top. This is the legal lingo for "get your ----- to work". With these written notices, you will have legal recourse. Just notify the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division and the North Texas Tenants Council, and they will have your back. We know it sounds like a hassle, but when you’re 20 year old pipes start to burst, you’ll be thankful.

Rent Increases. Be prepared to pay higher rent with each new lease. It's quite popular among most complexes in Plano.

The Heat. It's Texas, and for those who have been living under a rock, Texas is hot. It's hotter than a two-peckered dog in a room full of pant legs. It's hotter than a fiddler on a tin roof in the 9th circle of Hell. It's so hot, I could do this all day long. But, instead of complaining, I'll tell you the good news. Since Plano is such a young city, the apartment buildings are newer and better insulated, which will save you tons of money on your electric bill... although, you will still be paying hundreds to keep cool in the dog days of summer. Many people pack an ice chest and head out to Lake LaVon for a beat-the-heat hootenanny. It's a great place for fishing and swimming in clean, clear waters. The lake is surrounded by hiking trails, picnic areas, and neighborhood parks. It's definitely the most entertaining and refreshing way to cool off in the heat of the summer.

The Drive. You will need a car to live here. It's an edge city, and the public transportation system is not comprehensive enough to easily get to work, play, and the grocery store. On the plus side, city planning has made transportation quick and easy. The city is bordered by highways and split down the middle by the Highway 75. There's usually no traffic, and all major roads are wide, with multiple lanes and high speed limits. See? Your need for a car isn’t sounding as bad, is it?

The Great Divide. Plano is split down the middle by Highway 75. On one side of the highway you will find upscale shopping, country clubs, and a "luxury Wal-Mart" (who knew?). Then, directly on the other side, you can find the trailer park. Of course, there are plenty of nice neighborhoods and shopping on the east side, but it's nothing compared to the conspicuous consumption of west side shopaholics and socialites.