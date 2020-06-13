129 Apartments for rent in Plano, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
63 Units Available
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd, Plano, TX
Studio
$907
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1150 sqft
Modern apartments with w/d in-unit, extra storage, fireplaces and private patio/balcony. Community features a gym, swimming and putting green. Located close to North Dallas Tollway in Plano and the Shops at Legacy.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Stratford Estates
32 Units Available
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1000 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Plano just minutes from George Bush Freeway, Highway 75 and DART. Newly renovated apartments feature fireplace, hardwood floors and W/D in unit. Bark park and five saltwater pools!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Stratford Estates
76 Units Available
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
Studio
$938
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1242 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers outdoor grilling, a tanning spa and a sparkling swimming pool. Units have walk-in closets, wood flooring and full-size washers and dryers. Conveniently located next to Market Plaza and Point North Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime central location close to downtown Plano and Highway 75. One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with private backyards, faux wood flooring, raised ceilings and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
35 Units Available
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1307 sqft
Resort-style pool with a hot tub and lounge areas. Homes include great design and easy access to scenic walking trails. Easily reachable tollways and turnpikes to access the city.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
49 Units Available
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd, Plano, TX
Studio
$945
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$986
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1212 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale living with swimming pool, fitness center and on-site nature path. Nest Wi-Fi and keyless entry in every home. Easy access to the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Willow Bend
17 Units Available
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,046
1461 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to North Dallas Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike. Residents enjoy units with patio/balcony, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community has pool, trash valet and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
8 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
991 sqft
Residents live in units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community also offers parking, pool, gym and BBQ grill. Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-75.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
22 Units Available
Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
995 sqft
Nestled in a bucolic setting is Camden Legacy Creek, home to spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes. Pet-friendly residences feature resort-style pools, outdoor living areas and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
24 Units Available
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,109
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1372 sqft
Mirrored walls and doors, fireplaces and walk-in closets adorn these units. The Dallas North Tollway puts the entire city within reach. Community features include swimming pool, fire pit, on-site gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
$
14 Units Available
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1555 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Come home at last to Cottonwood Ridgeview apartments.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:38pm
7 Units Available
Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1155 sqft
Apartments and townhomes overlook towering conifer trees and huge swimming pool at this modern Plano complex. Units have brushed nickel hardware, wood-burning fireplaces and washer and dryer connections. Business center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
19 Units Available
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$943
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1185 sqft
Located on the west side of the city near employers and shops. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool and outdoor areas. Apartments feature upscale kitchens, wooded views, designer details, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
Coit-Ridgeview
9 Units Available
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1283 sqft
Outdoor lounge with flatscreen TV and fireplace. Resort-style pool and hot tub with brick water wall, landscaped pocket garden. Private one acre park. All floor plans have utility rooms and walk-in closets for ample storage throughout.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:20pm
21 Units Available
Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,424
1007 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1504 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,174
1850 sqft
Cushioned lounge seating in poolside cabanas. Resident clubhouse with foosball, shuffleboard. Windows on at least two sides of all homes for abundant natural light. Walk to shopping and dining at LakeSide Market.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
86 Units Available
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,016
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1463 sqft
Situated alongside the President George Bush Turnpike, this brand new property makes it easy for residents to get wherever they're going. Onsite pool, coffee bar and clubhouse. Units have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Downtown Plano
25 Units Available
Junction 15
930 E 15th St, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,040
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1216 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in historic downtown Plano, TX. Walk to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Pet-friendly living with modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Easy access to Central Expressway and public transit.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
28 Units Available
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1245 sqft
Resort-style community with a relaxing courtyard, BBQ/grill area for outdoor dining, pool table and swimming pool. Located near West Plano shopping and dining. Private garages and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
32 Units Available
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,135
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1187 sqft
Windsor Metro West redefines glamour. From exceptional amenities and services to master-designed floor plans that answer your need for lavish comfort, our luxury apartments have it all.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
13 Units Available
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
29 Units Available
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1362 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood style flooring. Enjoy a business center, resort style pool and fitness facility on site. Just a stone's throw from the Shops at Willow Bend Mall.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1069 sqft
Upgrade options include wood style flooring and brushed nickel fixtures. Generous storage space with numerous closets throughout all floor plans. Plenty of options for outdoor activities with two pools, sports courts and playground.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
19 Units Available
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,102
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1270 sqft
Home-style one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, granite counters, hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry, pet-friendly. Enjoy pool, spa, fitness center, internet cafe. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
54 Units Available
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1416 sqft
Residents have many amenities, including a hot tub, volleyball court, gym and media room, to enjoy at this property. Plenty of shopping and dining options at Headquarters Village. Units include hardwood flooring.

Median Rent in Plano

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Plano is $1,175, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,460.
Studio
$986
1 Bed
$1,175
2 Beds
$1,460
3+ Beds
$1,980
City GuidePlano
Plano is a very young city. Less than 50 years ago, it was nothing but cow pastures and wide open prairies. Today's Plano features sprawling suburban neighborhoods, upscale shopping, large corporate employers, and plenty of open green space for those sunny springtime picnics.
Tips for Renting in Plano

The Legal Lingo. As with any city, Plano has its fair share of bad property managers. Here, the main issues have to do with maintenance. Most apartment complexes from the 70's and 80's have plumbing issues coupled with landlords reluctant to deal with them. In order to get a timely response, your best bet is to send a written notice. If they still fail to respond, send a second written notice with "TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE" written in bold at the top. This is the legal lingo for "get your ----- to work". With these written notices, you will have legal recourse. Just notify the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division and the North Texas Tenants Council, and they will have your back. We know it sounds like a hassle, but when you’re 20 year old pipes start to burst, you’ll be thankful.

Rent Increases. Be prepared to pay higher rent with each new lease. It's quite popular among most complexes in Plano.

The Heat. It's Texas, and for those who have been living under a rock, Texas is hot. It's hotter than a two-peckered dog in a room full of pant legs. It's hotter than a fiddler on a tin roof in the 9th circle of Hell. It's so hot, I could do this all day long. But, instead of complaining, I'll tell you the good news. Since Plano is such a young city, the apartment buildings are newer and better insulated, which will save you tons of money on your electric bill... although, you will still be paying hundreds to keep cool in the dog days of summer. Many people pack an ice chest and head out to Lake LaVon for a beat-the-heat hootenanny. It's a great place for fishing and swimming in clean, clear waters. The lake is surrounded by hiking trails, picnic areas, and neighborhood parks. It's definitely the most entertaining and refreshing way to cool off in the heat of the summer.

The Drive. You will need a car to live here. It's an edge city, and the public transportation system is not comprehensive enough to easily get to work, play, and the grocery store. On the plus side, city planning has made transportation quick and easy. The city is bordered by highways and split down the middle by the Highway 75. There's usually no traffic, and all major roads are wide, with multiple lanes and high speed limits. See? Your need for a car isn’t sounding as bad, is it?

The Great Divide. Plano is split down the middle by Highway 75. On one side of the highway you will find upscale shopping, country clubs, and a "luxury Wal-Mart" (who knew?). Then, directly on the other side, you can find the trailer park. Of course, there are plenty of nice neighborhoods and shopping on the east side, but it's nothing compared to the conspicuous consumption of west side shopaholics and socialites.

Historic Neighborhoods

Downtown. Downtown Plano features a wide array of eats and treats, adorable antiques, and a few great places to drink. Places you must check out include The Fillmore Pub, A Toast to Texas Int'l Wine Shoppe, Wooden Spoon Scandinavian Shop, Georgia's Farmer's Market and Eisenburg's Skatepark, known for big competitions and great live music.

Old Towne. Postwar cottages, old ranch houses, and Victorian homes from Plano's early farming days make this neighborhood feel like a happy memory the good ol' days. A few residents here have descended from Plano's earliest families.

Douglass Community. An amazing tile mural along the DART light rail track shows a proud history of Douglass Community residents. Originally a home to Plano's early black population, this neighborhood has developed a beautiful, tight-knit community, boasting its old Shiloh Missionary Church, the busy Douglass Community Center, and the future Plano African American Museum.

Haggard Park Heritage Resource District. Architecture and history fans walk this neighborhood for its beautiful historic homes from Plano's early days.

Haggard Addition. This subdivision is home to the oldest neighborhood from post WWII. Homes here were built for returning soldiers and their families, and they were built to last.

West Side Neighborhoods

West Plano is home to the newest and most prestigious houses. There’s a Saks Fifth Avenue, a Neiman Marcus, a Hummer dealership, and daily hoards of soccer moms making their pilgrimage to the luxury Wal-Mart through streets lined with flowers, palm trees, and slick cars. As such, potholes are something of a rarity around here. The houses are stunning due to the “keeping-up-with-the-Joneses” lifestyle of west side residents. However, apartment life is another story altogether. A little farther from 75, you will find apartments scattered throughout the west side, some of which are nice places packed with luxury amenities. Perks to west side living include awesome golf courses and shopping, as well as the acoustic music night each month at the Heritage Farmstead Museum, where Planoites can enjoy great local bands in the midst of an 1890's setting with farm animals, hay rides, and a historically costumed staff.

East Side Neighborhoods

East Plano still has the wide open spaces and small-town feel of its old farming days. There are tons of neighborhood parks. For all you park lovers, there is a huge 800-acre nature preserve near the eastern border, with miles of trails through mature tree growth, wildflowers, creeks, a lake, and a pavilion complete with outdoor concerts. The east side is also where you can find the annual balloon festival, a popular event among locals and tourists alike. What’s not to like about balloons? I mean, really.

Plano was named after the Spanish word for "flat", and the word for "plain". However, plain and flat are no longer the cliché for this part of the state. Upscale neighborhoods, growing diversity, and cultural and arts districts have created a full-blown city that anyone can enjoy... Plain Jane's and Fancy Nancy's alike. As for you, it’s time to get out there and start hunting! Send us a balloon once you settle in, alright?

-By Katy Comal

June 2020 Plano Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Plano Rent Report. Plano rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Plano rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Plano rents declined significantly over the past month

Plano rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Plano stand at $1,176 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,461 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Plano's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Plano, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Plano

    As rents have increased marginally in Plano, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Plano is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Plano's median two-bedroom rent of $1,461 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Plano.
    • While Plano's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Plano than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Plano is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Plano’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Plano renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "T...

    View full Plano Renter Survey

    Here’s how Plano ranks on:

    A+
    Overall satisfaction
    A+
    Safety and crime rate
    A+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A
    Recreational activities
    A+
    Affordability
    A+
    Quality of schools
    B-
    Social Life
    A
    Weather
    A+
    Commute time
    A+
    State and local taxes
    B
    Public transit
    A
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Plano’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Plano renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."

    Key Findings in Plano include the following:

    • Plano renters gave their city an A+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Plano were jobs and career opportunities, safety, commute time, state and local taxes, affordability, and quality of local schools, which all received A+ scores.
    • The areas of concern to Plano renters are social life and public transit, which received B- and B scores, respectively.
    • Plano earned similar scores compared to other nearby cities like Garland (A) and Euless (A-), but earned higher marks than Fort Worth (B), Dallas (B) and Arlington (B+).
    • Plano did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Orlando (C), Louisville (C+) and Saint Louis (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I love the sense of family and community. Plano is great for people who want to start a family in a great school district." -Taleya P.
    • "The entertainment options and school system are great. But I hate the lack of public transportation." -Lisa S.
    • "I love that Plano is family oriented, but culture is limited and it’s not as diverse as I would like." -Monique

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Plano?
    In Plano, the median rent is $986 for a studio, $1,175 for a 1-bedroom, $1,460 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,980 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Plano, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Plano?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Plano include Willow Bend, Stratford Estates, and Downtown Plano.
    How pet-friendly is Plano?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Plano received a letter grade of A for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Plano?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Plano received a letter grade of A+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Plano?
    Plano renters gave their city a letter grade of A+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Plano did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Plano?
    Plano renters gave their city a letter grade of B- when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Plano did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Plano?
    Some of the colleges located in the Plano area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Plano?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Plano from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving, and Garland.

