129 Apartments for rent in Plano, TX📍
The Legal Lingo. As with any city, Plano has its fair share of bad property managers. Here, the main issues have to do with maintenance. Most apartment complexes from the 70's and 80's have plumbing issues coupled with landlords reluctant to deal with them. In order to get a timely response, your best bet is to send a written notice. If they still fail to respond, send a second written notice with "TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE" written in bold at the top. This is the legal lingo for "get your ----- to work". With these written notices, you will have legal recourse. Just notify the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division and the North Texas Tenants Council, and they will have your back. We know it sounds like a hassle, but when you’re 20 year old pipes start to burst, you’ll be thankful.
Rent Increases. Be prepared to pay higher rent with each new lease. It's quite popular among most complexes in Plano.
The Heat. It's Texas, and for those who have been living under a rock, Texas is hot. It's hotter than a two-peckered dog in a room full of pant legs. It's hotter than a fiddler on a tin roof in the 9th circle of Hell. It's so hot, I could do this all day long. But, instead of complaining, I'll tell you the good news. Since Plano is such a young city, the apartment buildings are newer and better insulated, which will save you tons of money on your electric bill... although, you will still be paying hundreds to keep cool in the dog days of summer. Many people pack an ice chest and head out to Lake LaVon for a beat-the-heat hootenanny. It's a great place for fishing and swimming in clean, clear waters. The lake is surrounded by hiking trails, picnic areas, and neighborhood parks. It's definitely the most entertaining and refreshing way to cool off in the heat of the summer.
The Drive. You will need a car to live here. It's an edge city, and the public transportation system is not comprehensive enough to easily get to work, play, and the grocery store. On the plus side, city planning has made transportation quick and easy. The city is bordered by highways and split down the middle by the Highway 75. There's usually no traffic, and all major roads are wide, with multiple lanes and high speed limits. See? Your need for a car isn’t sounding as bad, is it?
The Great Divide. Plano is split down the middle by Highway 75. On one side of the highway you will find upscale shopping, country clubs, and a "luxury Wal-Mart" (who knew?). Then, directly on the other side, you can find the trailer park. Of course, there are plenty of nice neighborhoods and shopping on the east side, but it's nothing compared to the conspicuous consumption of west side shopaholics and socialites.
Downtown. Downtown Plano features a wide array of eats and treats, adorable antiques, and a few great places to drink. Places you must check out include The Fillmore Pub, A Toast to Texas Int'l Wine Shoppe, Wooden Spoon Scandinavian Shop, Georgia's Farmer's Market and Eisenburg's Skatepark, known for big competitions and great live music.
Old Towne. Postwar cottages, old ranch houses, and Victorian homes from Plano's early farming days make this neighborhood feel like a happy memory the good ol' days. A few residents here have descended from Plano's earliest families.
Douglass Community. An amazing tile mural along the DART light rail track shows a proud history of Douglass Community residents. Originally a home to Plano's early black population, this neighborhood has developed a beautiful, tight-knit community, boasting its old Shiloh Missionary Church, the busy Douglass Community Center, and the future Plano African American Museum.
Haggard Park Heritage Resource District. Architecture and history fans walk this neighborhood for its beautiful historic homes from Plano's early days.
Haggard Addition. This subdivision is home to the oldest neighborhood from post WWII. Homes here were built for returning soldiers and their families, and they were built to last.
West Plano is home to the newest and most prestigious houses. There’s a Saks Fifth Avenue, a Neiman Marcus, a Hummer dealership, and daily hoards of soccer moms making their pilgrimage to the luxury Wal-Mart through streets lined with flowers, palm trees, and slick cars. As such, potholes are something of a rarity around here. The houses are stunning due to the “keeping-up-with-the-Joneses” lifestyle of west side residents. However, apartment life is another story altogether. A little farther from 75, you will find apartments scattered throughout the west side, some of which are nice places packed with luxury amenities. Perks to west side living include awesome golf courses and shopping, as well as the acoustic music night each month at the Heritage Farmstead Museum, where Planoites can enjoy great local bands in the midst of an 1890's setting with farm animals, hay rides, and a historically costumed staff.
East Plano still has the wide open spaces and small-town feel of its old farming days. There are tons of neighborhood parks. For all you park lovers, there is a huge 800-acre nature preserve near the eastern border, with miles of trails through mature tree growth, wildflowers, creeks, a lake, and a pavilion complete with outdoor concerts. The east side is also where you can find the annual balloon festival, a popular event among locals and tourists alike. What’s not to like about balloons? I mean, really.
Plano was named after the Spanish word for "flat", and the word for "plain". However, plain and flat are no longer the cliché for this part of the state. Upscale neighborhoods, growing diversity, and cultural and arts districts have created a full-blown city that anyone can enjoy... Plain Jane's and Fancy Nancy's alike. As for you, it’s time to get out there and start hunting! Send us a balloon once you settle in, alright?
June 2020 Plano Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Plano Rent Report. Plano rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Plano rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Plano rents declined significantly over the past month
Plano rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Plano stand at $1,176 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,461 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Plano's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Dallas Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Plano, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
- Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
- Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
- Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Plano
As rents have increased marginally in Plano, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Plano is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
- Plano's median two-bedroom rent of $1,461 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Plano.
- While Plano's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Plano than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Plano is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Plano’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Plano renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "T...
Here’s how Plano ranks on:
Apartment List has released Plano’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Plano renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."
Key Findings in Plano include the following:
- Plano renters gave their city an A+ overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Plano were jobs and career opportunities, safety, commute time, state and local taxes, affordability, and quality of local schools, which all received A+ scores.
- The areas of concern to Plano renters are social life and public transit, which received B- and B scores, respectively.
- Plano earned similar scores compared to other nearby cities like Garland (A) and Euless (A-), but earned higher marks than Fort Worth (B), Dallas (B) and Arlington (B+).
- Plano did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Orlando (C), Louisville (C+) and Saint Louis (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "I love the sense of family and community. Plano is great for people who want to start a family in a great school district." -Taleya P.
- "The entertainment options and school system are great. But I hate the lack of public transportation." -Lisa S.
- "I love that Plano is family oriented, but culture is limited and it’s not as diverse as I would like." -Monique
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.