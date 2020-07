Amenities

Unit Amenities range air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool cats allowed parking on-site laundry carport cc payments e-payments guest parking package receiving

Call us today to schedule a tour! Central to the camaraderie, geography and history of The Village is Corners East( alongside Corners) offers an easy, warm welcome to the neighborhood and the larger community experience. Your life at The Village begins here, whether thats making friends by the poolside at a party, or walking your dog under the big trees, or catching a quick workout at The Village Fit. Our units range from cozy efficiencies/one bedroom apartments to spacious two- and three bedroom apartments. The Village Corners offers easy access to Northwest highway and is situated only minutes from downtown.