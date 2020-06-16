All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 9316 Alex Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
9316 Alex Lane
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

9316 Alex Lane

9316 Alex Ln · (713) 621-8001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9316 Alex Ln, Austin, TX 78748

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2068 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Recently built home with 3 Bedroom, 2 Full bath located in the great Southpark Meadows subdivision. The grey bricks, white fascia, the modern structure of the home, red door, and clean landscaping makes the front exterior look marvelous. With nearby dinning areas, shopping centers, and the heart of Austin, makes this home's location perfect for your commuting. Having access to interstate 35 makes it easier to travel all around Austin. The home is gorgeous from the inside with its light wood flooring, light tan carpet, bianco sardo granite kitchen counter top, white kitchen cabinets to compliment it, recessed lighting, stainless steal appliances and agreeable grey color walls. The home features a outside cover patio area great for having people over for BBQ, or entertainment. Be the first one to live in it! schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9316 Alex Lane have any available units?
9316 Alex Lane has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9316 Alex Lane have?
Some of 9316 Alex Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9316 Alex Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9316 Alex Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9316 Alex Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9316 Alex Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 9316 Alex Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9316 Alex Lane does offer parking.
Does 9316 Alex Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9316 Alex Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9316 Alex Lane have a pool?
No, 9316 Alex Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9316 Alex Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 9316 Alex Lane has accessible units.
Does 9316 Alex Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9316 Alex Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9316 Alex Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lantern Apartments
12403 Mellow Meadow Dr
Austin, TX 78750
Terrazzo
8585 Spicewood Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Urban North
8101 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Fountain Terrace
610 W 30th St
Austin, TX 78705
Su Casa
109 W 39th St
Austin, TX 78751
Easton Hills
1900 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
The Rosedale
2211 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
Bell Steiner Ranch
4800 Steiner Ranch Blvd
Austin, TX 78732

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity