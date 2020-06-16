9316 Alex Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill garage new construction

Recently built home with 3 Bedroom, 2 Full bath located in the great Southpark Meadows subdivision. The grey bricks, white fascia, the modern structure of the home, red door, and clean landscaping makes the front exterior look marvelous. With nearby dinning areas, shopping centers, and the heart of Austin, makes this home's location perfect for your commuting. Having access to interstate 35 makes it easier to travel all around Austin. The home is gorgeous from the inside with its light wood flooring, light tan carpet, bianco sardo granite kitchen counter top, white kitchen cabinets to compliment it, recessed lighting, stainless steal appliances and agreeable grey color walls. The home features a outside cover patio area great for having people over for BBQ, or entertainment. Be the first one to live in it! schedule a showing today.