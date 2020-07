Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub ice maker oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving alarm system cc payments e-payments green community internet access

One glance at the Cliffs at Barton Creek... and you know that you have found an extraordinary home with excellence in mind. Nestled on the side of a cliff overlooking downtown Austin and right next door to Barton Square Mall, this beautiful apartment community offers sophisticated living in a spectacular setting. Welcome to your new home, where exceptional location, luxury, identity and personal service creates a residential setting of unparalleled quality and value.