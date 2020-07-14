Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill garage yoga cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly bike storage clubhouse coffee bar fire pit hot tub internet access lobby new construction online portal trash valet

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Coldwater's quiet park side location, spacious one and two bedroom condo quality interiors and vast outdoor amenities offer all you require to live well and fit. Our tranquil Courtyard Pool, welcoming Great Room, top tier Fitness Studio and dazzling rooftop Star Deck make Coldwater Apartments your place to call home. Now offering a smoke-free community.