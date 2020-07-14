All apartments in Austin
Find more places like
Coldwater.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Coldwater
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

Coldwater

1717 Toomey Rd · (979) 200-4452
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Zilker
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1717 Toomey Rd, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 235 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,770

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

Unit 425 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,797

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,807

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 132 · Avail. now

$2,209

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1002 sqft

Unit 432 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,333

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1002 sqft

Unit 220 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Coldwater.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
bike storage
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
lobby
new construction
online portal
trash valet
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Coldwater's quiet park side location, spacious one and two bedroom condo quality interiors and vast outdoor amenities offer all you require to live well and fit. Our tranquil Courtyard Pool, welcoming Great Room, top tier Fitness Studio and dazzling rooftop Star Deck make Coldwater Apartments your place to call home. Now offering a smoke-free community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Pest control: $2/month; Valet trash: $30/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 for one pet and $300 for two pets
fee: $300 for one pet and $400 for two pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds (Pitt Bulls, Dobermans, Chows, Spitz, Akita, American Staffordshire Terriers or any mix of these restricted breeds); Weight limit: 75lbs (1 pet), 100lbs (2 pets)
Parking Details: Other. All parking is reserved. 1x1's receive 1 reserved parking space, and 2x2's receive 2 reserved parking spaces. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy information.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Coldwater have any available units?
Coldwater has 21 units available starting at $1,770 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Coldwater have?
Some of Coldwater's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Coldwater currently offering any rent specials?
Coldwater is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Coldwater pet-friendly?
Yes, Coldwater is pet friendly.
Does Coldwater offer parking?
Yes, Coldwater offers parking.
Does Coldwater have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Coldwater offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Coldwater have a pool?
Yes, Coldwater has a pool.
Does Coldwater have accessible units?
No, Coldwater does not have accessible units.
Does Coldwater have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Coldwater has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Ridge Apartments
6805 Wood Hollow Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Chandelier
2336 Douglas St
Austin, TX 78741
Springs at Lakeline
9239 Amberglen Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Su Casa
109 W 39th St
Austin, TX 78751
Mesh 1 Apartments
2101 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
The Beckett
14011 FM 969 Rd
Austin, TX 78724
Trailhead
1120 Shady Ln
Austin, TX 78721
Lantana Ridge
6636 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78735

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak HillPleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwoodEast Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College DistrictConcordia University-TexasThe University of Texas at Austin