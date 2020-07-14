Coldwater.

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Pest control: $2/month;
Valet trash: $30/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 for one pet and $300 for two pets
fee: $300 for one pet and $400 for two pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds (Pitt Bulls, Dobermans, Chows, Spitz, Akita, American Staffordshire Terriers or any mix of these restricted breeds); Weight limit: 75lbs (1 pet), 100lbs (2 pets)
Parking Details: Other. All parking is reserved. 1x1's receive 1 reserved parking space, and 2x2's receive 2 reserved parking spaces. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy information.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.