Home
/
Austin, TX
/
913 Connecticut DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
913 Connecticut DR
913 Connecticut Drive
Location
913 Connecticut Drive, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home with kitchen, breakfast area, living room, single story with large flat backyard. Garage and plenty of parking. Recently remodeled! Immediate move-in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 913 Connecticut DR have any available units?
913 Connecticut DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 913 Connecticut DR currently offering any rent specials?
913 Connecticut DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Connecticut DR pet-friendly?
No, 913 Connecticut DR is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 913 Connecticut DR offer parking?
Yes, 913 Connecticut DR does offer parking.
Does 913 Connecticut DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Connecticut DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Connecticut DR have a pool?
No, 913 Connecticut DR does not have a pool.
Does 913 Connecticut DR have accessible units?
No, 913 Connecticut DR does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Connecticut DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 Connecticut DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 913 Connecticut DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 913 Connecticut DR does not have units with air conditioning.
