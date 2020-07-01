All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:48 PM

827 E Oltorf ST

827 East Oltorf Street · No Longer Available
Location

827 East Oltorf Street, Austin, TX 78704
St. Edwards

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Charming condo located just minutes from downtown and SoCo dining & shopping! Recently updated 3 bed/3 bath condo sits in a gated SoCo community with a beautiful courtyard entry. Open living & dining space. Kitchen features SS appliances, farmers sink, breakfast bar, and plenty of prep space. Beautiful tile floors run throughout the living space - no carpet! The master bedroom and two guest bedrooms are spacious and bright, each with very generous closets. Unit includes 1 reserved parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 E Oltorf ST have any available units?
827 E Oltorf ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 827 E Oltorf ST have?
Some of 827 E Oltorf ST's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 E Oltorf ST currently offering any rent specials?
827 E Oltorf ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 E Oltorf ST pet-friendly?
No, 827 E Oltorf ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 827 E Oltorf ST offer parking?
Yes, 827 E Oltorf ST offers parking.
Does 827 E Oltorf ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 E Oltorf ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 E Oltorf ST have a pool?
Yes, 827 E Oltorf ST has a pool.
Does 827 E Oltorf ST have accessible units?
No, 827 E Oltorf ST does not have accessible units.
Does 827 E Oltorf ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 E Oltorf ST does not have units with dishwashers.

