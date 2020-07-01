827 E Oltorf ST

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool courtyard carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

Charming condo located just minutes from downtown and SoCo dining & shopping! Recently updated 3 bed/3 bath condo sits in a gated SoCo community with a beautiful courtyard entry. Open living & dining space. Kitchen features SS appliances, farmers sink, breakfast bar, and plenty of prep space. Beautiful tile floors run throughout the living space - no carpet! The master bedroom and two guest bedrooms are spacious and bright, each with very generous closets. Unit includes 1 reserved parking space.