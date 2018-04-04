7884 Us 290 Hwy W 245484

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool hot tub

New 2018 | 1stClass | 1Bd | W/D Incld | Studio Gym - Property Id: 105284



This Luxury Gated community was built in 2018 and is the Newest community in Oak Hill. Relaxing Views, Decorative pendant lighting over island suitable for bar stool dining, and stainless steel appliances. White or Espresso Cabinets with contrasting Grey or White Quartz counter tops with under-mount sinks. 9' high ceilings, LED lighting, ceiling fans, Full-Size Washers & Dryers, Wood Plank flooring, and Carpeted Bedrooms. Resort Style Pool.



10.8 mi to Downtown Austin

19.5 mi to the Domain

7.8 mi to the Hill Country Galleria

14.8 mi to ABIA

10.9 mi to University of Texas



512-784-5481

Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent

Spirit Real Estate Group



