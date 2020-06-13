137 Apartments for rent in Dripping Springs, TX

/
dripping springs
22 Units Available
Western Springs Apartments
400 Creek Road, Dripping Springs, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1170 sqft
Western Springs offers 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes.
3 Units Available
The Ridge at Headwaters
1040 Flathead Dr, Dripping Springs, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,345
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1198 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
1 Unit Available
215 Diamond Point Drive
215 Diamond Point Drive, Dripping Springs, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2100 sqft
GORGEOUS HOME IN THE HEART OF DRIPPING SPRINGS - ** Lease by June 15 and get HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT ** This beautiful, 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is in the heart of Dripping Springs, within walking distance to downtown, close to HEB, Home
1 Unit Available
165 Buckthorn DR
165 Buckthorn Drive, Dripping Springs, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1992 sqft
Location, location, location! This 3/2.5 is located right in the heart of downtown Dripping Springs, a quick walk to the Farmer's Market, local restaurants and parks.
1 Unit Available
230 Loving TRL
230 Loving Trail, Dripping Springs, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
2760 sqft
Quiet setting for this well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with 2 car attached garage. Stained concrete flooring in living and kitchen areas. Carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen is open to living. Plenty of privacy. Fenced backyard.
1 Unit Available
430 Old Fitzhugh RD
430 Old Fitzhugh Road, Dripping Springs, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1501 sqft
Built in 2011, this unit features wood floors, granite counters w/ stainless undermount sink, s/s appliances, 1/2 bath on 1st flr, 1 car garage, 3 beds (inc master w/ en suite) & secondary full bath up, laundry hook-ups up, & fully fenced yard w/
30 Units Available
Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,031
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1313 sqft
Central, ideal location near Hwy 290 and I-35. Impressive amenities at this green and pet-friendly community: pool, community garden, dog park. Relaxing interior features include bathtubs, fireplace, and spacious walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
143 Wild Turkey Cove
143 Wild Turkey Drive, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2273 sqft
Modern, Move In Ready, Open Floor Plan! Single Story - This home features a beautiful open. single story, floor plan, updated home that's move in ready! Enjoy easy tile flooring throughout the home, granite counter tops, and an open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
11616 Cherisse Drive
11616 Cherisse Drive, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,575
2549 sqft
This gorgeous home is located in the desirable Meridian Park subdivision of southwest Austin.
1 Unit Available
8800 HIGHWAY 290 W
8800 US Route 290, Travis County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,152
899 sqft
From thoughtful amenities to the convenience of premier neighborhood shopping and entertainment, this community was built to fulfill your every need! You'll be near Highway 290 near I-35, Seton Southwest Hospital, Austin Community College,
West Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
212 Cistern WAY
212 Cistern Way, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2600 sqft
New construction in Parten Ranch! Come see this excellent opportunity to live in a home that was just completed. Large one story with all of the bells and whistles! New sod and full sprinkler system included.
1 Unit Available
8016 Levata DR
8016 Levata Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1902 sqft
Great family home in Meridian for lease. Three bedrooms, two full baths, open living area and large separate office. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! Large walk-in closet in master.
10 Units Available
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1432 sqft
Experience a blissful lifestyle when you live at The Saint Mary. Our clean and contemporary design provides an unparalleled living experience for all residents.
West Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Palo Verde
7880 US 290 Hwy West, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Zilker Park, Pedernales Falls State Park and area restaurants. This new construction community features the best of modern living. A large outdoor space with a clubroom, ample walking paths and a fitness center.
12 Units Available
Landmark at Prescott Woods Apartment Homes
2915 Aftonshire Way, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$814
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
958 sqft
Close to James Bowie High School, Crowan Elementary School, Covington Middle School, HEB, Bauerle Ranch Park, I-35, Highway 290, and S MoPac Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments with jacuzzi, dog park, free video library, pool, courtesy patrol, large walk-in closets, and clothes care center.
West Oak Hill
39 Units Available
Lantana Ridge
6636 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1269 sqft
Built on 55 acres of land in a quiet neighborhood, just 10 minutes from Austin's downtown. Newly renovated homes have granite counters, stainless steel apartments and walk-in closets.
West Oak Hill
31 Units Available
Bell Hill Country
8600 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1310 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments include granite countertops, walk-in closets, garden tubs and sunrooms. Residents have full access of on-site gym, clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Close to US-71, Us-290, Hill Country Galleria and Life Austin Amphitheater.
West Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Bell Quarry Hill
7000 Convict Hill Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1041 sqft
Gated community with one- and two-bedroom homes, located close to Austin Waldorf School and Route 290. Apartments have patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
32 Units Available
Ridgeview
8600 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1432 sqft
Close to S MoPac Expressway, Boone Elementary School, Mariposa Montessori School, Covington Middle School, and Dick Nichols District Park. Pet-friendly, surround sound movie theater, fitness classes, resort-style pool, built-in wine racks and bookcases, large walk-in closets.
15 Units Available
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,294
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1462 sqft
With views of downtown Austin and moments from Barton Creek Habitat Preserve, these brand-new apartment homes feature yards, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a dog washing station, poolside cabanas, and a gym.
41 Units Available
The Mansions at Lakeway
5313 Serene Hills Dr, Lakeway, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,549
1539 sqft
This smoke-free community features granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Residents have full access to the game room, clubhouse and garage. Pets are welcome.
East Oak Hill
29 Units Available
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1204 sqft
Location near Southwest Parkway makes commuting easy. Pet-friendly building with access to fitness center, pool and picnic area with grills. Apartments feature private balconies, washers and dryers.
11 Units Available
Nichols Park
5001 Convict Hill Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
864 sqft
NICHOLS PARK IS AN APPEALING CHOICE THAT REFLECTS THE PREVAILING VERVE IN APARTMENT HOME LIVING. Whether you desire urban accessibility or peaceful solitude, look no further.
Village at Western Oaks
55 Units Available
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,088
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,803
1382 sqft
Located near the Circle C Ranch in the heart of southwest Austin, these luxury apartments feature spacious floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and fenced backyards.
