central east austin
594 Apartments for rent in Central East Austin, Austin, TX
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
Eleven
811 E 11th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,155
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1129 sqft
Close to the Interregional Highway, Loft Park, and Waller Creek. Units have oversized, energy efficient windows, water-saving fixtures, and 10-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a resident recycling program, indoor/outdoor rooftop deck with Downtown and Capitol views, cyber lounge, bike repair workshop and storage, and shaded dog park.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
28 Units Available
AMLI Eastside
1000 San Marcos St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,726
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1336 sqft
Close to I-35, Texas State Cemetery, Waterloo Neighborhood Park, and Texas Capitol. Nearby Schools: Blackshear Elementary, Kealing Middle School, Johnston High, and University Medical Center Brackenridge. Marble bathroom countertops, oversized garden tubs, and 9' ceilings.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1200 E 11th St, #206,
1200 East 11th Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,895
832 sqft
1200 E 11th St, #206, Available 08/10/20 Modern 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo w/Amazing Capital View - Modern 1 Bedroom 1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
808 E 13th St
808 East 13th Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
822 sqft
Well-maintained, updated 1930's bungalow in Central East Austin! Excellent condition and great floor plan with plenty of windows and natural light. Stack-able washer/dryer set and appliances included.
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
2415 East 8th Street
2415 East 8th Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1613 sqft
This modern East Austin home is minutes from Downtown Austin, UT, major events like SXSW and ACL, major employers, 183, 71, 290, and more! Check out the 3D Tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SBuCAPtA5Th&brand=0.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1107 Lincoln ST
1107 Lincoln Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
760 sqft
Rare opportunity for original home site, only 2 blocks from Huston-Tillotson University and incredible east Austin downtown activity.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
2317 E 11th
2317 East 11th Street, Austin, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2317 E 11th in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Central East Austin
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
46 Units Available
The Guthrie
3218 Gonzales Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,295
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1280 sqft
Experience the best of Austin living at The Guthrie.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Corazon
1000 E 5th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,375
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1002 sqft
Stylish community just minutes from I-35 and the best of Austin. High-end amenities that include a rooftop deck and dramatic skyline views. Walkscore of 91, with interiors that feature granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
The Beverly Austin
901 Red River St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,485
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1334 sqft
Charming community right off I-35. Large balconies overlooking pool courtyard with sundeck. Pet-friendly property with updated appliances and washer-dryer hookup. Coffee bar, conference room and gym on site. Garages available.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
33 Units Available
Skyhouse Austin
51 Rainey St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,505
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1029 sqft
Located on Rainy Street, close to I-35, Lady Bird Lake, Sanchez Elementary School, and Martin Middle School. Downtown and Lady Bird Lake views, rooftop pool, and within walking distance to downtown Austin. Units feature spa-style baths and built-in shelving and desks.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Windsor on the Lake
43 Rainey St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,475
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1448 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,760
2739 sqft
Located in Downtown Austin in a 31-story high-rise with incredible views. Near jogging trails, kayaking, and the Rainey Street District. On-site fitness center, business center, and private garages. Granite countertops and custom cabinetry.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
35 Units Available
Ashton Austin
101 Colorado St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,220
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,553
3163 sqft
High-rise luxury complexes with swimming pools, fitness center, concierge services and garage parking. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Close to shops, dining and 2nd Street District.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
53 Units Available
The Arnold
1621 E 6th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,651
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,582
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,291
1238 sqft
Eastside location near shops, dining and more. Kitchens feature dishwasher and ice maker. Pet-friendly community with shuffleboard, yoga, gym and pool. Media room and Internet access.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
37 Units Available
Camden Rainey Street
91 Rainey St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,509
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near river, trails and I-35. Resort-style living with infinity pool, gym and Internet cafe. Apartments have hardwoods floors, extra storage and patios/balconies. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
21 Units Available
AMLI on 2nd
421 W 3rd St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,291
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,214
1187 sqft
Located in downtown Austin, close to Lady Bird Lake and Republic Square. Nearby schools: Mathews Elementary, O'Henry Middle School, Austin High School. Close to 2nd Street Retail. City/capitol views, large walk-in closets, spa style soaking tubs, and resort-style pool.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
21 Units Available
Eastside Station
1700 E 4th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,465
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1069 sqft
Timeless living meets stylish design in these apartments that have an 84 walkscore. Impress guests with unique hardwood flooring, granite counters, and spacious patio or balcony. Or, relax at the pool or coffee bar.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
33 Units Available
Residences At Saltillo
1211 East 5th Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,658
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,627
1245 sqft
Currently offering 2 MONTHS FREE Rent! *Select units only! Our office is open and we are accepting tours by appointment only! We are also available to assist you virtually during our regular business hours!Welcome to Residences at Saltillo, East
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
86 Units Available
Platform
2823 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$961
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,386
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1202 sqft
Near rail access and close to all amenities. Residences have in-unit laundry, all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dog grooming area and dog park. Cats are also allowed. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
The Oaks
2900 and 2901 Swisher Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1040 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
1840 sqft
The Oaks Apartments are located at 2901 and 2904 Swisher St. Austin, TX 78705.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
49 Units Available
E6
2400 E 6th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,494
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1328 sqft
This development is a convenient and laid-back development in East Austin, with stunning views of downtown. Each unit includes 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops, custom cabinetry and more.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
38 Units Available
Whitley
301 Brazos St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,628
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,994
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1268 sqft
Located along East 3rd Street in Downtown Austin. Modern apartment block. Homes feature patio or balcony and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community includes a pool, a yoga studio and a media room.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
29 Units Available
River Oaks
3001 Medical Arts St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,264
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1162 sqft
Fabulous views near Eastwoods Park. Larger patios and balconies. Pet-friendly apartments. Washer/dryer hookup, updated ovens and refrigerator, and on-site laundry provided. Lots of parking. Open layouts with modern looks.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Volume 6
2704 French Pl, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,229
650 sqft
This charming community is just five minutes from Downtown Austin. This cycle-friendly community also welcomes pets. Each home offer spacious interiors with modern appliances and ample storage.
