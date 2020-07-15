Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:47 AM
15 Apartments For Rent Near CTX
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
59 Units Available
Tintara at Canyon Creek
7655 Ranch Road 620 N, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$933
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1290 sqft
A recently renovated community with granite countertops, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Beautifully groomed grounds, on-site pool, gym and a dog park. Near area schools and parks.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
26 Units Available
620 Canyon Creek
9009 N FM 620, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1525 sqft
Beautiful apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and private balcony or patio. Washer and dryer hookups. Common amenities include garage, business center, media room, Swimming pool, tennis court, putting green and sauna.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
26 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Canyon Pointe
9715 FM 620 N, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1273 sqft
Property amenities feature a lagoon-style pool and controlled access gates. Residents can enjoy one- to three-bedroom apartments with ceramic tile floors and a dishwasher with multiple cycles. Close to N FM 620 and Trailhead Park.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
27 Units Available
Abelia Flats
8225 FM 620, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,000
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,010
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
931 sqft
Perfect convenience with shopping and Concordia University within walking distance. One- to three-bedroom apartments are pet friendly and have in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pool and hot tub, plus playground for kids.
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
23 Units Available
Griffis Canyon Creek
9807 Ranch Road 620 N, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1273 sqft
An outdoor enthusiast's paradise, these homes are near nature trails and Lake Travis, offering a wealth of nature adventures. You will come home to a sparkling pool with canyon views.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
21 Units Available
Nolina Flats
8021 FM 620, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Concordia University and Four Points Center. Renovated apartments have fireplace, in-unit laundry and more. Amenities include clubhouse, pool, hot tub and parking garage. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
20 Units Available
Bell Four Points
11210 FM 2222, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
1482 sqft
Situated close to the Balcones Canyonland Preserve and Lake Austin. Luxury apartments include modern kitchen, in-unit laundry, granite counters and balcony or patio. Community includes a pool, a pool table, yoga and an Internet cafe.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
9807 NORTH FM 620
9807 N Fm 620, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This one-of-a-kind community is the perfect place to enjoy Austin's charm and experience an exceptional lifestyle you deserve. Live nestled in picturesque hill country yet close to city conveniences and major employers.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
11801 Terraza CIR
11801 Terraza Circle, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1700 sqft
Former model home for Ashton Woods in the beautiful Versante Canyon community in a centrally located neighborhood of Northwest Austin off of 620. It is surrounded by shopping and good schools.
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
8119 Tahoe Parke Circle
8119 Tahoe Parke Circle, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2785 sqft
This beautiful 3/2.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
10904 Hidden Caves Way
10904 Hidden Caves Way, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2391 sqft
Spacious Open Floor-plan ~ 4 bdrms ~ HUGE Master Suite ~ TONS of Natural Lighting ~ Great Schools ~ Stunning Kitchen - Beautiful open floor plan with lots of natural lighting. Large spacious home with bonus room upstairs.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
8021 FM 620 NORTH
8021 N Fm 620 Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
692 sqft
Experience all that Northwest Austin has to offer in this beautiful setting! Grill out with friends in the BBQ area, cool off on a hot day in the shimmering pool, get connected in the Internet café, or hang out in the game lounge.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
9009 NORTH FM 620
9009 N Fm 620, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,255
711 sqft
The location, amazing price, recreational amenities and customer service combine to offer you an upscale lifestyle.
Last updated July 14 at 01:05 PM
1 Unit Available
11203 Ranch Road 2222
11203 Ranch Road 2222, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1621 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11203 Ranch Road 2222 in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
8801 NORTH FM 620
8801 N Fm 620, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$963
692 sqft
