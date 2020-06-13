9 Apartments for rent in Bastrop, TX

Moving to Bastrop

The Housing Market

With such close proximity to Austin, San Antonio, and Houston, you can get a serious "taste of Texas" here in Bastrop. This city has roots that run deep. Much of Bastrop's civic life runs along Highway 71, which connects Austin and Houston through the beginnings of the beautiful East Texas piney woods. Abutting the highway, you will find lots of shopping and rental places, but for the real taste of Bastrop, scoot back from the highway and get into the "heart" of things.

Renting

For Bastrop rentals, you'll definitely want to keep in mind that much of the rentals homes is either historic or brand new, which means very different things in terms of repair costs and utility bills. A full inspection of the property is in order when you move in, and you should take careful note of each and every blemish for which the landlord might hold you responsible. This will ensure full receipt of your security deposit upon moving out. And if you're purchasing a home? A good pre-purchase inspection should do the trick. An inspector will tell exactly what's wrong with the house, inside and out. Just make sure he's licensed and certified!

For rentals, you'll need your full credit history. One of these reports can be found online for not too much money. Last year's tax return is a good thing to have as well, just to show you're capable of paying your rent. Previous landlords' contact information should be provided too, so they know you're not gonna destroy their rental property! Not saying you would, but, well, you can never be too careful these days.

Bastrop, in other words, has plenty of apartments for rent, as well as houses. And the houses in Bastrop aren't just your normal houses. With over 100 certified historic homes, it's got that old time Texas feel that's disappeared in so many other parts of the state. Frankly, this is the small town Texas experience you're looking for. Often, this doesn't include utilities, so make sure to pay attention to the fine print when signing your lease. A drafty old house will surely stack up the gas bills come winter time! Much more so than one bedroom apartments or condo rentals, of course.