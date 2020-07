Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lease this bright and airy single-story immaculate 3-bedroom home with private backyard and brand new black stainless steel appliances. 10 minutes to downtown Austin, 2 minutes to HEB and loads of food options. Backs to greenbelt for privacy. Modern kitchen sink, new ceiling fans/lights, new toilets and ready to move-in. Great floorplan with spare bedroom/study and xtra large walk-in master closet.