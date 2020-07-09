All apartments in Austin
Last updated December 19 2019 at 1:06 AM

5703 Shreveport Drive

5703 Shreveport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5703 Shreveport Drive, Austin, TX 78727
Milwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
All flooring just replaced~ Clean and ready for new occupants ~ 4th bedroom separate from the rest would make a great office ~ open floor plan ~ Kitchen with breakfast bar~Privacy fenced back yard ~ desirable, very nice neighborhood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5703 Shreveport Drive have any available units?
5703 Shreveport Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5703 Shreveport Drive have?
Some of 5703 Shreveport Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5703 Shreveport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5703 Shreveport Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5703 Shreveport Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5703 Shreveport Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5703 Shreveport Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5703 Shreveport Drive offers parking.
Does 5703 Shreveport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5703 Shreveport Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5703 Shreveport Drive have a pool?
No, 5703 Shreveport Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5703 Shreveport Drive have accessible units?
No, 5703 Shreveport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5703 Shreveport Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5703 Shreveport Drive has units with dishwashers.

