5400 East Parmer Lane, Austin, TX 78754 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 12/09/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. You clear the dust off that old dusty box, you know, the one that somehow made it into the moving truck from back home even though you haven’t seen it since you were a wee lad. You crack open the box, and find a curiously charming binder that gives you a calming reminiscence of a serene childhood. In it you find…...your long lost binder of rare holographic Pokemon cards! “Whoa! I haven’t seen these in years!” you say. “I wonder what these are worth….” After digging around the interwebs for a while, you encounter a small exclusive forum filled with eccentric billionaires from countries with questionable political structures and sub-par human rights records with a peculiarly poignant taste for Pokemon cards. After learning of your recent rediscovery, the billionaires get into a bidding war over your collection. One offers are particularly large sum of money with lots of zeros and commas. The winning bidder flies you on his private jet to his lovely countryside chateau and now you’re all rich and stuff. Awesome! That’s kinda what like living here is like…..kinda. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Washer and Dryers in Every Unit Patios/Balconies with Enclosed Storage Hardwood-style Flooring Spacious Walk-In Closets 2 inch Faux Wood Window Blinds Central Heating and Air Conditioning Handicap Accessible Units Wood Burning Fireplaces Kitchen Island/ Bar Pendant Lighting USB Port Wall Outlets Quartz Countertops Private Fenced Backyards French Patio/Balcony Doors Linen Closets and Pantries Garden Tubs and Showers Double Sink Vanity Attached Garages ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities High Speed Internet Resident Lounge with Billiards Conference Room Computer Center Entertainment Room 24-Hour Package Concierge Service 24-Hour Fitness Center Resort-Style Pool Area and Spa Picnic and Grilling Stations Limited Access Entry Rentable Carports, Garages and Storage Units Electric Car Charging Station Fire Pit Conversation Area Outdoor Patio Fireplace Curtained Cabanas Fenced Bark Park Climate Controlled Pet Spa Smoke-Free Community ______________________ Swasdee krup! I’m Renee Damron I’m an apartment locating machine, born and raised here in Austin. I’ve lived in other places like Denver and Thailand (yes, I’m Thai), but Austin is my true home. Speaking of home, you’re looking for a new one! You’re also probably tired of clicking through a bajillion listings by now. If only you had a super cool friend who knows Austin really well and can help you pick the best spot…...You guessed it. That’s me! I’m your super cool new best apartment-locating-taco-enthused friend. I’m also free to work with. Hit me up! [ Published 9-Dec-19 / ID 3306367 ]