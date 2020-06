Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This little gem was updated in 2018. All new cabinetry, lighting, sinks, solid surface counters, tile work, plumbing fixtures, some windows, doors, paint & premium plank flooring. Great backyard, fully fenced and private. All appliances included. 1 car garage. Very cool area, close to IH 35, Lamar, Airport, 183 & 290. Property Managed by Awesome Owners. Available for immediate move in.