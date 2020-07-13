Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning in unit laundry fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly courtyard dog park game room internet cafe pool table

Experience the best of North Austin when you live at Legends Lake Creek. Our beautiful landscaping creates a haven of peace and relaxation right outside the hustle and bustle of Austin, Texas. With easy access to Highway 183, SH 45 and public transportation, commuting around town is simple. Close proximity to shopping and dining at Lakeline Mall, as well as outdoor activities at Balcones Country Club, will provide you with plenty to do in your free time.



Inside our community, you will enjoy a beautiful swimming pool, fully-equipped fitness studio, and a business center. Our one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans featured all the amenities you need to upgrade your lifestyle. Black appliances and custom cabinetry provide a sleek look to our kitchens, while 9-foot ceilings and large walk-in closets provide you with all the space you could imagine! Live a life of luxury in the 78729 zip code, live at Legends Lake Creek.