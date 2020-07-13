All apartments in Austin
Find more places like
Legends Lake Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Legends Lake Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:00 AM

Legends Lake Creek

10015 Lake Creek Pkwy · (512) 710-0381
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10015 Lake Creek Pkwy, Austin, TX 78729

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0226 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,031

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 0936 · Avail. now

$1,041

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 0934 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,051

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0938 · Avail. Sep 27

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 939 sqft

Unit 0238 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 939 sqft

Unit 0212 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 939 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legends Lake Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
in unit laundry
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
game room
internet cafe
pool table
Experience the best of North Austin when you live at Legends Lake Creek. Our beautiful landscaping creates a haven of peace and relaxation right outside the hustle and bustle of Austin, Texas. With easy access to Highway 183, SH 45 and public transportation, commuting around town is simple. Close proximity to shopping and dining at Lakeline Mall, as well as outdoor activities at Balcones Country Club, will provide you with plenty to do in your free time.

Inside our community, you will enjoy a beautiful swimming pool, fully-equipped fitness studio, and a business center. Our one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans featured all the amenities you need to upgrade your lifestyle. Black appliances and custom cabinetry provide a sleek look to our kitchens, while 9-foot ceilings and large walk-in closets provide you with all the space you could imagine! Live a life of luxury in the 78729 zip code, live at Legends Lake Creek.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $200
Deposit: non-refundable: $100, refundable: $400
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $400 One time Fee
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: No restrictions
Parking Details: Garage lot. 2 spaces Assigned Parking, Assigned Covered spaces available: $45, Garage: $110.
Storage Details: Garage: $110

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Legends Lake Creek have any available units?
Legends Lake Creek has 27 units available starting at $1,031 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Legends Lake Creek have?
Some of Legends Lake Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legends Lake Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Legends Lake Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legends Lake Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Legends Lake Creek is pet friendly.
Does Legends Lake Creek offer parking?
Yes, Legends Lake Creek offers parking.
Does Legends Lake Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Legends Lake Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Legends Lake Creek have a pool?
Yes, Legends Lake Creek has a pool.
Does Legends Lake Creek have accessible units?
No, Legends Lake Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Legends Lake Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Legends Lake Creek has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Elan Parkside
609 Clayton Ln
Austin, TX 78752
The Guthrie
3218 Gonzales Street
Austin, TX 78702
Meritage at Steiner Ranch
4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd
Austin, TX 78732
Volume 4
2709 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Ocotillo Apartments
8000 US 290 West
Austin, TX 78736
The Kenzie at the Domain
3201 Esperanza Xing
Austin, TX 78758
Tambaleo 2207
2207 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
Museo
11266 Taylor Draper Ln
Austin, TX 78759

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak HillPleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwoodEast Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College DistrictConcordia University-TexasThe University of Texas at Austin