Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room carport clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park fire pit gym parking pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving yoga 24hr maintenance concierge courtyard

Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Austin, TX. Luxury apartment home living in North Austin at the doorstep of major employers like Apple, Ebay, and PayPal, and just minutes from entertainment options at The Domain.Windsor Republic Place provides its residents a wide selection of luxurious 1-, 2- & 3-bedroom floor plans that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a poolside cabana, outdoor entertainment pavilion, and expansive fitness center.Take a look at our photo gallery and schedule your appointment, or drop by and visit us for your personal tour today!