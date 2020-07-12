/
tarrytown
612 Apartments for rent in Tarrytown, Austin, TX
Verified
3 Units Available
Enfield Court Apartments
2606 Enfield Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
926 sqft
Located near the Lions Golf Course. Upgraded community with numerous benefits, including hardwood floors. On-site laundry provided, along with parking. Full pool available for residents. Located in Tarrytown District. Pet-friendly!
1 Unit Available
3406 Enfield Rd # A
3406 Enfield Road, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
870 sqft
Remodeled unique condo located in desirable Tarrytown neighborhood. Walk a couple of blocks to Lake Austin, coffee at Mozart's, and Deep Eddy pool. Minutes to Downtown. Open floor plan w natural light from wall to ceiling windows throughout.
1 Unit Available
3613 Windsor Rd
3613 Windsor Road, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2135 sqft
Classic Tarrytown home recently remodeled. Spacious circle driveway for off-street parking.
1 Unit Available
3708 Kennelwood
3708 Kennelwood Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
850 sqft
3708 Kennelwood Available 09/15/20 Tarrytown 1/1 just off Windsor Rd - Come to rent in the best part of town. Close to Downtown.
1 Unit Available
3203 BRIDLE PATH
3203 Bridle Path, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1912 sqft
Amazing lease opportunity in Tarrytown! Charming 2 story home nestled on a tree shaded lot! This two story home features a spacious 3bed/2bath layout with an open concept.
Results within 1 mile of Tarrytown
Verified
32 Units Available
Pressler
507 Pressler St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,566
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
1395 sqft
Centrally located community minutes away from Lady Bird Lake. Units feature bamboo flooring and granite countertops. The community has one of the largest pools in the area and a rooftop garden.
Verified
22 Units Available
5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,575
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,693
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1302 sqft
Walking distance from downtown area and University of Texas. Spacious units have wooden flooring and dedicated corners for computers. Residents get access to a fitness center, coffee bar, and convenient online portal.
Verified
56 Units Available
Post West Austin
4330 Bull Creek Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,164
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,147
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1144 sqft
Right next to MoPac Expressway. Close to Town Lake Hike and Bike Trail, Zilker Park, Univ. of Texas, Seton Medical Center, Highland Park Elementary, Hancock Creek, and Austin Memorial Park Cemetery. Pet-friendly apartments with 9' ceilings, resort-style pool, and on-site storage.
Verified
4 Units Available
The Salado
2704 Salado St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
2704 Salado has a cozy feel with spacious one and two bedroom floor plans available. The second private entrance off the two bedroom makes this a desirable for roommates seeking a private setting.
Verified
5 Units Available
24 Flats
1515 Palma Plz, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1000 sqft
Conveniently located in West Austin on the UT shuttle route, close to downtown and Town Lake. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community offers access to BBQ grills, parking and courtyard.
Verified
29 Units Available
Warwick
2907 West Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$909
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,139
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
950 sqft
Pet-friendly community situated close to the University of Texas at Austin. Property provides on-site laundry and recycling facilities. Residents have access to a picnic area for leisurely outdoor entertaining. Covered car parking available.
Verified
3 Units Available
Nob Hill Rentals
2520 Longview St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,221
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1045 sqft
Close to Pease Park. Each apartment includes a furnished kitchen and private balcony, and comes with free wireless internet, cable TV and covered car parking. On-site amenities include a laundry, clubhouse, gym and swimming pool.
Verified
29 Units Available
The Boulevard At Town Lake
2600 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,529
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1185 sqft
Close to the Colorado River, Lions Municipal Golf Course, MoPac Expressway, O'Henry Middle School, Red Bud Trail, Town Lake, Deep Eddy Municipal Pool, Twin Oaks Shopping Center, and Paramont Theatre. Pet-friendly community with UT Shuttle, washer & dryer in every apartment, and recycling center.
Verified
24 Units Available
Camino Flats
2810 Salado Street, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Camino Flats is the newly renovated hot spot in West Campus. Conveniently within walking or biking distance to campus. This property features uniquely designed floor plans from an efficiency to a three bedroom.
Verified
6 Units Available
Park Place
1301 W 9th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,135
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
700 sqft
Pet-friendly living near West Austin Park. Walkable neighborhood. Recently renovated apartments boast hardwoods floors and dishwasher. Community amenities include on-site laundry, courtyard and bike storage.
Verified
76 Units Available
Korina at the Grove
4424 Jackson Avenue, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,448
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,542
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1154 sqft
Korina at the Grove will offer a wide variety of studio, 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes. With multiple dining options, shopping, and convenient access to Mopac, Korina is the perfect choice in Central Austin.
Verified
1 Unit Available
Lorrain Apartments
1401 Enfield Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1040 sqft
Quaint, peaceful living close to Pease District Park. Recently renovated apartments include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and a luxurious bathtub. Ideal location with carports, courtyard, and UT shuttle access.
Verified
3 Units Available
West Lynn Quarter
807 W Lynn, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,600
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
867 sqft
Across from the University of Texas. Student-friendly apartment community boasting a study center, fitness center and game room. Each fully furnished apartment features a kitchenette and bathroom with granite countertops. All utilities included.
Verified
Contact for Availability
Deep Eddy Flats
700 Hearn St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
480 sqft
Minutes from Lady Bird Lake. Also on the University of Texas at Austin shuttle route. Property offers laundry and recycling facilities and outdoor picnic and BBQ areas. Apartments feature built-in bookshelves and ceiling fans.
1 Unit Available
914 W 26th #101
914 West 26th Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
750 sqft
914 W 26th #101 Available 08/15/20 Central 2/2 Apartments for a Great Price! - For rent is a large 2/2 with a wood-burning fireplace, covered patio, hardwood flooring in the common areas, and carpet in the bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
803 W. 28th Street #102
803 West 28th Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
685 sqft
803 W. 28th Street #102 Available 08/15/20 REDUCED! Cute Hideaway with the most AWESOME Location! Decreased Sec Dep and App! - This adorable condominium is only blocks from the University and the Drag on Guad.
1 Unit Available
2409 Leon St. Unit 305
2409 Leon Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2409 Leon St.
1 Unit Available
2505 San Gabriel
2505 San Gabriel Street, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2505 San Gabriel - 204 Available 08/01/20 TEXAN TOWER WEST CAMPUS - LUXURY 2/2 - August 2020 - AWESOME 2/2 AT THE COVETED TEXAN TOWER DESIGNER KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM GRANITE AND HIGH END APPLIANCES.
1 Unit Available
1511 Unit A W. 30th Street
1511 W 30th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,395
550 sqft
Beautiful Efficiency in Bryker Woods! - ** Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.
