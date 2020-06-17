Amenities
Perched atop a hill overlooking the city, Windsor South Lamar apartments in South Austin are nestled in the heart of one of the city’s most unique and thriving locations. Less than a mile from Lady Bird Lake and downtown Austin, in the coveted Zilker Neighborhood, Windsor South Lamar offers no shortage of ways to spend your days and nights! Feed your musical taste buds at the historic Broken Spoke, quench your thirst and listen to live music at The Saxon Pub, catch a move at Alamo Draft House Cinema, find your inner Zen at Define Spa, jog around Lady Bird Lake, or take a refreshing dip into Barton Springs. Whether you’re new to town or an ATX native, Windsor South Lamar makes it easier than ever to enjoy the laid back, Austin lifestyle. Designed with your supreme comfort in mind, upscale features such as gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, granite and quartz countertops, and beautiful, wood-style floors come standard with every floor plan.