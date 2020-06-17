All apartments in Austin
Find more places like
Windsor South Lamar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Windsor South Lamar
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Windsor South Lamar

809 S Lamar Blvd · (202) 816-7703
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to One Month Free on Select Homes! Tour our community your way – in-person, virtually guided, or on your own. Contact us today!
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Zilker
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

809 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 546 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

Unit 478 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Unit 436 · Avail. now

$1,710

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 258 · Avail. Aug 26

$2,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Unit 335 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 331 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor South Lamar.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
garage
bbq/grill
car charging
cc payments
conference room
dog park
e-payments
game room
internet cafe
media room
online portal
Perched atop a hill overlooking the city, Windsor South Lamar apartments in South Austin are nestled in the heart of one of the city’s most unique and thriving locations. Less than a mile from Lady Bird Lake and downtown Austin, in the coveted Zilker Neighborhood, Windsor South Lamar offers no shortage of ways to spend your days and nights! Feed your musical taste buds at the historic Broken Spoke, quench your thirst and listen to live music at The Saxon Pub, catch a move at Alamo Draft House Cinema, find your inner Zen at Define Spa, jog around Lady Bird Lake, or take a refreshing dip into Barton Springs. Whether you’re new to town or an ATX native, Windsor South Lamar makes it easier than ever to enjoy the laid back, Austin lifestyle. Designed with your supreme comfort in mind, upscale features such as gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, granite and quartz countertops, and beautiful, wood-style floors come standard with every floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Max weight 100 lb each. Windsor Communities does not accept Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, Chows, Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Shar Peis, Siberian Huskies, Staffordshire Terriers, Wolf Hybrids or any variation or mixes of these breeds.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking garage: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Windsor South Lamar have any available units?
Windsor South Lamar has 29 units available starting at $1,485 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Windsor South Lamar have?
Some of Windsor South Lamar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor South Lamar currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor South Lamar is offering the following rent specials: Up to One Month Free on Select Homes! Tour our community your way – in-person, virtually guided, or on your own. Contact us today!
Is Windsor South Lamar pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor South Lamar is pet friendly.
Does Windsor South Lamar offer parking?
Yes, Windsor South Lamar offers parking.
Does Windsor South Lamar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windsor South Lamar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor South Lamar have a pool?
Yes, Windsor South Lamar has a pool.
Does Windsor South Lamar have accessible units?
No, Windsor South Lamar does not have accessible units.
Does Windsor South Lamar have units with dishwashers?
No, Windsor South Lamar does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Arnold
1621 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78703
Sycamore Springs
9801 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78717
The Boulevard At Town Lake
2600 Lake Austin Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
Arbor at Tallwood
8810 Tallwood Dr
Austin, TX 78759
AMLI Downtown
201 Lavaca St
Austin, TX 78701
The Park on Brodie Lane
6607 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Sedona Springs
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd
Austin, TX 78749

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak HillPleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwoodEast Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College DistrictConcordia University-TexasThe University of Texas at Austin