Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:45 PM

3007 Westlake Drive

3007 Westlake Drive · (512) 640-0423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3007 Westlake Drive, Austin, TX 78746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit B - Unit B · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1938 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing Amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath with loft area! Updated private guest house located at 3007 Westlake Drive Unit B accessed from Westlake Drive via a private driveway directly across from Trailview Mesa Drive. Recent updates, window treatments, & lots of storage. Two reserved parking space and nicely maintained yard. Lawn service included w/ rent. 1 Small dog accepted.
Video Tour: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1RGSD7IWZuGvYyFLUNtJdgZVMIn6JKrIJ

Air conditioning, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 Westlake Drive have any available units?
3007 Westlake Drive has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3007 Westlake Drive have?
Some of 3007 Westlake Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 Westlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3007 Westlake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 Westlake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3007 Westlake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3007 Westlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3007 Westlake Drive does offer parking.
Does 3007 Westlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 Westlake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 Westlake Drive have a pool?
No, 3007 Westlake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3007 Westlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 3007 Westlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 Westlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3007 Westlake Drive has units with dishwashers.
