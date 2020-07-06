All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2802 Crest AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2802 Crest AVE
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

2802 Crest AVE

2802 Crest Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Rosewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2802 Crest Avenue, Austin, TX 78702
Rosewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 Crest AVE have any available units?
2802 Crest AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2802 Crest AVE have?
Some of 2802 Crest AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 Crest AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2802 Crest AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 Crest AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2802 Crest AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2802 Crest AVE offer parking?
No, 2802 Crest AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2802 Crest AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2802 Crest AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 Crest AVE have a pool?
No, 2802 Crest AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2802 Crest AVE have accessible units?
Yes, 2802 Crest AVE has accessible units.
Does 2802 Crest AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2802 Crest AVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montecito
3111 Parker Ln
Austin, TX 78741
Penthouse
1801 Rio Grande St
Austin, TX 78701
Elan Apartment Homes
13145 N Highway 183
Austin, TX 78750
Candela
1614 East 6th Street
Austin, TX 78702
Mesh 1 Apartments
2101 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
The Marks & The Embers
3107 Speedway
Austin, TX 78705
Volume 6
2704 French Pl
Austin, TX 78722
Folio
11915 Stonehollow Dr
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson CountyBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin