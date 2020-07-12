/
/
/
rosewood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
576 Apartments for rent in Rosewood, Austin, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
86 Units Available
Platform
2823 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$961
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,386
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1202 sqft
Near rail access and close to all amenities. Residences have in-unit laundry, all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dog grooming area and dog park. Cats are also allowed. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2814 Oak Springs Dr Unit A
2814 Oak Springs Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1318 sqft
Make this totally remodelled, beautiful, historic house your new home! - Gleaming hardwood floors have been restored to their natural beauty and are enhanced by an open floor plan and cathedral ceilings in the spacious living area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2113 Pennsylvania Ave B
2113 Pennsylvania Avenue, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
850 sqft
Charming in East Austin. The home has a private alley entry with drive up access to a 1car garage, with an opener. Mid century modern finishes, wood laminate floor, upgraded fixtures, stainless appliances, granite countertops, and gorgeous tile.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1812 Harvey St
1812 Harvey Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Gorgeous 3/1 House near MLK Transit Station - Prime Central East Austin neighborhood - Lease for immediate move-in! Walking distance to the MLK Transit Station, our charming home is located in a prime Central East Austin neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2200 Rountree Dr.
2200 Rountree Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2200 Rountree Dr. Available 08/01/20 Updated 3/2 in East Austin- Available August! - Close to UT, downtown, MLK light rail, Mueller and Hancock shopping/dining. Area is HOT. Roof, windows & siding all recently replaced.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2947 Pannell ST
2947 Pannell Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1306 sqft
Completely remodeled home! This 1940s home has been transformed into a modern cottage with high-end finishes and unique features throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1701 Sanchez Street Unit A
1701 Sanchez Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1662 sqft
1701 Sanchez Street Unit A Available 08/15/20 East Austin Townhome - Two Story townhome in awesome East Austin location.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2925 E 13th
2925 East 13th Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1260 sqft
Beautiful Single-Family home in East Austin!! Large Back-Yard, Close to Downtown! - 2925 E 13th St.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1185 Pandora ST
1185 Pandora Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1298 sqft
This beautiful 2-story home close to central Austin is perfect for rental! Features 3 spacious beds, 2.5 baths, and open floor plan. The bright & lovely kitchen provides a delightful breakfast bar, appliances, ample cabinetry, & wide counter tops.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2917 E 12th St - Unit A
2917 East 12th Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2200 sqft
Gorgeous Updated East Austin Home - Beautiful Floors: Updated, Spacious three bedroom two bathroom Home in Austin, TX available now.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1002 Glen Oaks Court
1002 Glen Oaks Court, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
500 sqft
This previously short term rental turned quiet studio with spa like bathroom can be your home away from homeI The queen bed with memory foam mattress is plush and this studio (with two beds) comes with a fridge, microwave, coffee maker, toaster, and
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
46 Units Available
The Guthrie
3218 Gonzales Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,295
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1280 sqft
Experience the best of Austin living at The Guthrie.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Corazon
1000 E 5th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,375
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1002 sqft
Stylish community just minutes from I-35 and the best of Austin. High-end amenities that include a rooftop deck and dramatic skyline views. Walkscore of 91, with interiors that feature granite counters and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
53 Units Available
Mosaic at Mueller
4600 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,547
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,734
1421 sqft
Special amenities like an on-site gym, game and media room, and swimming pool make these one- to three-bedroom units great for individuals or families. Close to I-35, Mueller Lake Park, Texas State Capitol and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
Eleven
811 E 11th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,155
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1129 sqft
Close to the Interregional Highway, Loft Park, and Waller Creek. Units have oversized, energy efficient windows, water-saving fixtures, and 10-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a resident recycling program, indoor/outdoor rooftop deck with Downtown and Capitol views, cyber lounge, bike repair workshop and storage, and shaded dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
53 Units Available
The Arnold
1621 E 6th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,651
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,582
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,291
1238 sqft
Eastside location near shops, dining and more. Kitchens feature dishwasher and ice maker. Pet-friendly community with shuffleboard, yoga, gym and pool. Media room and Internet access.
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
28 Units Available
AMLI Eastside
1000 San Marcos St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,726
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1336 sqft
Close to I-35, Texas State Cemetery, Waterloo Neighborhood Park, and Texas Capitol. Nearby Schools: Blackshear Elementary, Kealing Middle School, Johnston High, and University Medical Center Brackenridge. Marble bathroom countertops, oversized garden tubs, and 9' ceilings.
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
21 Units Available
Eastside Station
1700 E 4th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,465
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1069 sqft
Timeless living meets stylish design in these apartments that have an 84 walkscore. Impress guests with unique hardwood flooring, granite counters, and spacious patio or balcony. Or, relax at the pool or coffee bar.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
33 Units Available
Residences At Saltillo
1211 East 5th Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,658
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,627
1245 sqft
Currently offering 2 MONTHS FREE Rent! *Select units only! Our office is open and we are accepting tours by appointment only! We are also available to assist you virtually during our regular business hours!Welcome to Residences at Saltillo, East
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
The Oaks
2900 and 2901 Swisher Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1040 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
1840 sqft
The Oaks Apartments are located at 2901 and 2904 Swisher St. Austin, TX 78705.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
49 Units Available
E6
2400 E 6th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,494
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1328 sqft
This development is a convenient and laid-back development in East Austin, with stunning views of downtown. Each unit includes 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops, custom cabinetry and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Volume 6
2704 French Pl, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,229
650 sqft
This charming community is just five minutes from Downtown Austin. This cycle-friendly community also welcomes pets. Each home offer spacious interiors with modern appliances and ample storage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Volume 1
2506 Manor Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$849
378 sqft
Classic apartments near Cherrywood dining and shops. Convenient to Campbell Elementary and Alamo Park. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Car charging, coffee bar, courtyard and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
12 Units Available
7East
2025 E 7th St, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,434
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,247
1173 sqft
East Austin living in eclectic neighborhood with easy access to downtown. New construction features roof deck with outdoor kitchen, courtyard, coffee bar and pool. 1-2 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony.
