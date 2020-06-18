All apartments in Austin
2717 S. Lamar
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:50 PM

2717 S. Lamar

2717 Lamar Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2717 Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
gym
green community
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/610cc900a6 ---- WELCOME TO BELL SOUTH LAMAR Welcome to Bell South Lamar, formerly known as Cielo South Lamar, a new mixed-use apartment community in the desirable SoLa neighborhood in Austin, TX. Located in one of the trendiest areas in the city, an address at Bell South Lamar provides the quintessential Austin lifestyle you crave. Our highly accessible location offers easy access to outdoor activities with Barton Creek Greenbelt, Lady Bird Lake Hike and Bike Trail and Zilker Park nearby. Experience all of the local shopping, dining and entertainment with with Barton Creek Square, SoCo, and Downtown Austin also just a few minutes away. Enjoy the convenience of the on-site restaurants and retail! Our open-concept studio, one and two bedroom floorplans and two bedroom townhomes are equipped with gourmet island kitchens with granite countertops and decorative tile backsplashes, designer kitchen cabinets, Energy-Star stainless steel appliances and energy efficient air conditioning systems. Our homes offer spacious walk in closets and soaking tubs with walk-in showers and washer/dryer connections. Bell South Lamar features an expansive amenities package that includes a landscaped pool area with outdoor grilling stations, resident lounge with coffee bar, state-of-the-art fitness center, pet park, game courtyard, pet washing center, private conference room with digital presentation capabilities, on-site storage, community vegetable and herb garden, and controlled access bike storage. With a Two-Star Austin Energy Green Building rating, you\'ll find little that compares to the lifestyle you\'ll achieve at Bell South Lamar!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 S. Lamar have any available units?
2717 S. Lamar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 S. Lamar have?
Some of 2717 S. Lamar's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 S. Lamar currently offering any rent specials?
2717 S. Lamar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 S. Lamar pet-friendly?
Yes, 2717 S. Lamar is pet friendly.
Does 2717 S. Lamar offer parking?
No, 2717 S. Lamar does not offer parking.
Does 2717 S. Lamar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 S. Lamar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 S. Lamar have a pool?
Yes, 2717 S. Lamar has a pool.
Does 2717 S. Lamar have accessible units?
No, 2717 S. Lamar does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 S. Lamar have units with dishwashers?
No, 2717 S. Lamar does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

