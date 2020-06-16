Duval Villa Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage carport cc payments e-payments online portal package receiving

With beautifully landscaped courtyards, a 6’ deep swimming pool, and onsite laundry facilities, Duval Villa will meet your every need. Choose from one of our spacious one or two-bedroom floor plans with fantastic options for roommates. Open concept kitchens offer plenty of space for entertaining, and large pantry and closet space provide ample storage. Every apartment home also comes with an individual central air conditioning unit, as well as ceiling fans in every room to combat those Texas summers.



Duval Villas is uniquely located in Historic Hyde Park, one of the city’s most sought after neighborhoods. Surrounded by charming streets and just steps away from some of Austin’s most popular restaurants and retail shops, Duval Villa is a true Austin gem. The University of Texas campus and downtown Austin are a short bike ride away — or you can hop on the city and U.T. bus lines located across from the property for an easy commute. Take advantage of Capital Metro bus route #7 which is lo