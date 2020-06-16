All apartments in Austin
Duval Villa Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:54 PM

Duval Villa Apartments

4305 Duval St · (512) 831-7607
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4305 Duval St, Austin, TX 78751
Hancock

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0332 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 0235 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 0212 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

See 27+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Duval Villa Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
carport
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
With beautifully landscaped courtyards, a 6’ deep swimming pool, and onsite laundry facilities, Duval Villa will meet your every need. Choose from one of our spacious one or two-bedroom floor plans with fantastic options for roommates. Open concept kitchens offer plenty of space for entertaining, and large pantry and closet space provide ample storage. Every apartment home also comes with an individual central air conditioning unit, as well as ceiling fans in every room to combat those Texas summers.

Duval Villas is uniquely located in Historic Hyde Park, one of the city’s most sought after neighborhoods. Surrounded by charming streets and just steps away from some of Austin’s most popular restaurants and retail shops, Duval Villa is a true Austin gem. The University of Texas campus and downtown Austin are a short bike ride away — or you can hop on the city and U.T. bus lines located across from the property for an easy commute. Take advantage of Capital Metro bus route #7 which is lo

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $99 app and admin fees per applicant
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $15 one time utility set up fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required. $3 drainage admin, $13 trash, $5 pest control.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: n/a
Parking Details: Covered lot. One covered and reserved parking space available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Duval Villa Apartments have any available units?
Duval Villa Apartments has 30 units available starting at $1,529 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Duval Villa Apartments have?
Some of Duval Villa Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Duval Villa Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Duval Villa Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Duval Villa Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Duval Villa Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Duval Villa Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Duval Villa Apartments offers parking.
Does Duval Villa Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Duval Villa Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Duval Villa Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Duval Villa Apartments has a pool.
Does Duval Villa Apartments have accessible units?
No, Duval Villa Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Duval Villa Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Duval Villa Apartments has units with dishwashers.
