Duval Villa Apartments

Lease Length: 9-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $99 app and admin fees per applicant
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $15 one time utility set up fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required. $3 drainage admin, $13 trash, $5 pest control.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: n/a
Parking Details: Covered lot. One covered and reserved parking space available.