Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:40 PM

1707 Travis Heights Boulevard, Unit B

1707 Travis Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1707 Travis Heights Boulevard, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Available now! Charming and airy Travis Heights duplex unit in the heart of South Austin. Beautiful, original hardwood floors, high ceilings, living room and separate dining room, large bedroom and walk-in hall storage closet. Kitchen includes refrigerator, gas stove, new vent hood and Samsung front load washer and dryer. Off-street parking and shared, fenced backyard. Pets welcome (max 2). Yard care included. Easy access to South Congress, I-35, Riverside and Oltorf, as well as parks and Stacy Pool. Security deposit = 1 month's rent.

Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Travis Heights Boulevard, Unit B have any available units?
1707 Travis Heights Boulevard, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 Travis Heights Boulevard, Unit B have?
Some of 1707 Travis Heights Boulevard, Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Travis Heights Boulevard, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Travis Heights Boulevard, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Travis Heights Boulevard, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1707 Travis Heights Boulevard, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1707 Travis Heights Boulevard, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1707 Travis Heights Boulevard, Unit B offers parking.
Does 1707 Travis Heights Boulevard, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1707 Travis Heights Boulevard, Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Travis Heights Boulevard, Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 1707 Travis Heights Boulevard, Unit B has a pool.
Does 1707 Travis Heights Boulevard, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1707 Travis Heights Boulevard, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Travis Heights Boulevard, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 Travis Heights Boulevard, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

