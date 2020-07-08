Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet fireplace microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym pool e-payments package receiving garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill conference room internet access media room tennis court volleyball court

Open the door to a premier lifestyle defined by spectacular amenities and incredible convenience. A life where you’re surrounded by luxury, with the buzz of the city mere steps away. Located in North Austin, at the tip of The Domain, Windsor Burnet apartments is a unique community where you can reap the full benefits of uncompromising urban living. Starting with the European-style layouts and continuing with the delightful variety of one and two-bedroom floor plans, they fit your taste and style like a glove. Make coming home a feast with an epicurean kitchen, well-appointed master bathroom, expansive balcony, and entertainer’s living room to call your own. For an additional touch of lavishness, our homes come with multiple finish options and might feature high-end extras such as wine refrigerators.