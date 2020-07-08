All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:07 PM

Windsor Burnet

10301 Burnet Road · (512) 969-6355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to One Month Free on Select Homes! Tour our community your way – in-person, virtually guided, or on your own. Contact us today!
Location

10301 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78758
North Burnet

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2217 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 1332 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 2129 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2216 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Unit 1310 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Unit 1248 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor Burnet.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
pool
e-payments
package receiving
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
conference room
internet access
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Open the door to a premier lifestyle defined by spectacular amenities and incredible convenience. A life where you’re surrounded by luxury, with the buzz of the city mere steps away. Located in North Austin, at the tip of The Domain, Windsor Burnet apartments is a unique community where you can reap the full benefits of uncompromising urban living. Starting with the European-style layouts and continuing with the delightful variety of one and two-bedroom floor plans, they fit your taste and style like a glove. Make coming home a feast with an epicurean kitchen, well-appointed master bathroom, expansive balcony, and entertainer’s living room to call your own. For an additional touch of lavishness, our homes come with multiple finish options and might feature high-end extras such as wine refrigerators.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $200, 2 Beds: $300 OAC
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Max weight 100 lb each, No Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, Chows, Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Shar Peis, Siberian Huskies, Staffordshire Terriers, Wolf Hybrids or any variation or mixes of these breeds,
Parking Details: Controlled Access Parking Garage.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsor Burnet have any available units?
Windsor Burnet has 33 units available starting at $1,210 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Windsor Burnet have?
Some of Windsor Burnet's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor Burnet currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor Burnet is offering the following rent specials: Up to One Month Free on Select Homes! Tour our community your way – in-person, virtually guided, or on your own. Contact us today!
Is Windsor Burnet pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor Burnet is pet friendly.
Does Windsor Burnet offer parking?
Yes, Windsor Burnet offers parking.
Does Windsor Burnet have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windsor Burnet offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor Burnet have a pool?
Yes, Windsor Burnet has a pool.
Does Windsor Burnet have accessible units?
No, Windsor Burnet does not have accessible units.
Does Windsor Burnet have units with dishwashers?
No, Windsor Burnet does not have units with dishwashers.
