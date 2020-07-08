Windsor Burnet

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $200, 2 Beds: $300 OAC
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Max weight 100 lb each, No Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, Chows, Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Shar Peis, Siberian Huskies, Staffordshire Terriers, Wolf Hybrids or any variation or mixes of these breeds,
Parking Details: Controlled Access Parking Garage.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.