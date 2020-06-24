All apartments in Austin
Austin, TX
1629 Waterston Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1629 Waterston Ave

1629 Waterston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1629 Waterston Avenue, Austin, TX 78703
Clarksville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Eclectic, unusual architect-designed guest house studio in top Clarksville / Downtown Austin location.

Five minutes to downtown, Town Lake.

1 block to top restaurants, coffee, grocery on West Lynn Street.

Highly sought after Clarksville / Old West Austin neighborhood.

House is a cedar-clad contemporary designed in 2000 by renowned Austin architect Michael Benedikt.

Very unusual open design. 13 foot ceilings. Concrete floors.

Brand new upscale kitchen and bath. Washer/dryer.

Great open kitchen and dining and living room layout.

Fantastic deck overlooking beautifully landscaped yard.

Large corner lot. Beautiful landscaping.

Offstreet parking

Waterston Avenue Austin TX and our website Furnished Housing In Austin dot com should come up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 Waterston Ave have any available units?
1629 Waterston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1629 Waterston Ave have?
Some of 1629 Waterston Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 Waterston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1629 Waterston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 Waterston Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1629 Waterston Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1629 Waterston Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1629 Waterston Ave offers parking.
Does 1629 Waterston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1629 Waterston Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 Waterston Ave have a pool?
No, 1629 Waterston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1629 Waterston Ave have accessible units?
No, 1629 Waterston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 Waterston Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1629 Waterston Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
