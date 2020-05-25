1302 Morgan Ln

Amenities
78704. Pet friendly, great location, close to shopping, dining, Radio Coffe & Beer, and SOCO. Charming bungalow, built in 1938, 2/1 with beautiful hardwood floors in dining, living and one bedroom. New tile in kitchen, bathroom and laundry room. Central air & heat, large sunny bedrooms, laundry/mud room, tankless water heater, energy efficient windows, washer & dryer, dishwasher and garbage disposal, fenced backyard perfect for gardening and barbeques, surveillance system, two sheds.
Owner pays for AC filter & lawn maintenance, tenant responsible for regular watering and plant beds