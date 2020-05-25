1302 Morgan Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

78704. Pet friendly, great location, close to shopping, dining, Radio Coffe & Beer, and SOCO. Charming bungalow, built in 1938, 2/1 with beautiful hardwood floors in dining, living and one bedroom. New tile in kitchen, bathroom and laundry room. Central air & heat, large sunny bedrooms, laundry/mud room, tankless water heater, energy efficient windows, washer & dryer, dishwasher and garbage disposal, fenced backyard perfect for gardening and barbeques, surveillance system, two sheds.



Owner pays for AC filter & lawn maintenance, tenant responsible for regular watering and plant beds