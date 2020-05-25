All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1302 Morgan Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1302 Morgan Ln
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

1302 Morgan Ln

1302 Morgan Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
South Lamar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1302 Morgan Lane, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
78704. Pet friendly, great location, close to shopping, dining, Radio Coffe & Beer, and SOCO. Charming bungalow, built in 1938, 2/1 with beautiful hardwood floors in dining, living and one bedroom. New tile in kitchen, bathroom and laundry room. Central air & heat, large sunny bedrooms, laundry/mud room, tankless water heater, energy efficient windows, washer & dryer, dishwasher and garbage disposal, fenced backyard perfect for gardening and barbeques, surveillance system, two sheds.

Owner pays for AC filter & lawn maintenance, tenant responsible for regular watering and plant beds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Morgan Ln have any available units?
1302 Morgan Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 Morgan Ln have?
Some of 1302 Morgan Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Morgan Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Morgan Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Morgan Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 Morgan Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1302 Morgan Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1302 Morgan Ln offers parking.
Does 1302 Morgan Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1302 Morgan Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Morgan Ln have a pool?
No, 1302 Morgan Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Morgan Ln have accessible units?
No, 1302 Morgan Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Morgan Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 Morgan Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avesta Altura
1911 Willow Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac
Austin, TX 78746
Northhills Flats
3600 N Hills Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Cedar 31
3008 Cedar Street
Austin, TX 78705
422 At The Lake
422 W Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78704
Abelia Flats
8225 FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
The Hendrix
9811 Copper Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78729
St. Edward's Apartments
125 Woodward Street
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin